New Jersey State

Most heart-warming Christmas songs chosen by NJ listeners

We had some fun with an Asbury Park Press piece by Chris Jordan their entertainment and features writer. He picked what he felt were the 12 most heart-warming Christmas songs of all time. Of course you know like pork roll vs. Taylor ham, like the existence of a Central Jersey, this automatically will lead to a debate.
Top 4 places in NJ to get the best sushi

As you know, I am a big believer in a high-protein diet. Meats, fish, and eggs all top the list for me and my family. One of my favorites, partly because of the wasabi component, is sushi. There are some great places around the Garden State for you to enjoy.
TOMS RIVER, NJ
Most romantic holiday places in NJ to take that special someone

It's the most wonderful time of the year, especially if you're in love — or hoping to be. This is the time of year when you can't turn on the Hallmark Channel without seeing someone find love during the holiday season. Actually, every time of year is when you can't turn on the Hallmark Channel and see someone find love during the holiday season, but I digress.
NEW JERSEY STATE
Update! The Delicious Brownstone Pancake Factory in Freehold, New Jersey

So let's talk breakfast, well maybe it's lunch and now that I think about it, it may be dinner too. Pancakes are great anytime and one amazing restaurant chain is the Brownstone Pancake Factory. This New Jersey franchise has locations currently in Edgewater, Englewood Cliffs, and Brick New Jersey. According to Brownstone Pancake Factory's Instagram, Coming soon to Freehold, Monmouth County, New Jersey. This is great news for the area with eventually one Brownstone Pancake Factory in Monmouth County (Freehold) and one Brownstone Pancake Factory in Ocean County (Brick).
FREEHOLD TOWNSHIP, NJ
This town is the cheapest place to live in NJ

Everyone knows that the median home price in New Jersey is higher than it is in most of the country. And the hot real estate market has done nothing to cool prices. You may think that you are priced out of the New Jersey real estate market and are resigned to renting for the rest of your life, but there still is some good news.
GLOUCESTER CITY, NJ
Here’s where to get the best waffles in New Jersey

Where do you stand in the great Waffles vs. Pancakes debate? If you're team Waffles, then listen up!. Whether you like your waffles with fruit, fried chicken, whipped cream, ice cream, chocolate chips, hot fudge, or just plain butter and syrup, waffles are definitely a satisfying and comforting breakfast food.
NEW JERSEY STATE
Here’s where to find the best ethnic food in NJ

Can you say "ethnic food" in this day and age of politically correct speech? I don't care, it's more important to paint the picture of great food than cater to the nonsense that is dividing our culture beyond repair. Food is a great unifier. Food transcends party lines, ideological positions,...
NEW JERSEY STATE
Trenton, NJ
