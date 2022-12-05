ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Morgantown, WV

Asti: Wren Baker is Home Run Hire for WVU

MORGANTOWN, W.Va – Wren Baker is a home run hire by West Virginia University. Even though it’s still the honeymoon period for WVU and their new athletic director, there’s plenty of reason to believe Baker is the right guy to lead the Mountaineers into the future of college sports, wherever that takes them.
Being Doubted Only Motivates West Virginia PWO Commit QB Sam Stoner

Being doubted only motivates Sam Stoner more. WVSN spoke with the quarterback recruit who just committed as a preferred walk-on to West Virginia. Committing as a “PWO” status player means agreeing to a situation without any guarantees. That could be too risky for others, but Stoner made it clear he truly wants to be a Mountaineer.
What’s the Potential of This West Virginia Basketball Team?

Now into early December, it’s time to discuss how expectations have changed for Bob Huggins’ team. WVSN’s Mike Asti and Ethan Bock evaluate this West Virginia team so far, explain why Huggins is still not even close to satisfied, talk the concerns that are evident and get into what this team will look like once transfer Jose Perez gets on the floor with the Mountaineers.
WVU Safeties Coach Dontae Wright Visits with 2023 4-Star Braedyn Moore

West Virginia is wasting no time in making their interest in recruits who have de-committed from Cincinnati clear. The Mountaineers have been pursuing players at just about every position that were once locked in with the Bearcats, but have since pulled their commitment in light of Luke Fickell’s departure to become the head coach at Wisconsin. Players often agree to go to a school to play for a coach, making this change enough reason for four-star safety Braedyn Moore to open up his recruiting.
WVU Commit Rodney Gallagher Signs Pennsylvania’s First NIL Deal

After already being tabbed as the highest-rated recruit under Neal Brown and the sixth-best in West Virginia history, Mountaineers commit Rodney Gallagher is adding yet another accolade to his list while still being a high school senior. On Wednesday evening, Gallagher announced an NIL agreement with The Pavement Group, making...
WVU CB Tyrin Woodby Enters Transfer Portal

The West Virginia secondary took another hit as far as expected depth on Thursday. Cornerback Tyrin Woodby has decided to enter the transfer portal. He will be entering his sophomore year of college, did not play in any games during his freshman season for the Mountaineers in 2022. A three-star...
WVU DL Taijh Alston Enters Transfer Portal

West Virginia defensive lineman Taijh Alston has decided to enter the transfer portal. Alston, whose college career began in 2017 with East Carolina, will look to play his final year of eligibility his fourth school, include time at a community college. Alston posted a message on Instagram to explain his decision Thursday morning.
Record-Setting QB Sam Stoner Commits to West Virginia as PWO

The Mountaineers land another quarterback commit, but this one has a strong connection to one of the top players locked in with WVU. Quarterback Sam Stoner, who is teammates with West Virginia commit running back Jahiem White at William Penn High School in York, Pennsylvania, announced on Thursday that he has committed to become a Mountaineer.
West Virginia Among First Offers for Louisiana Tech Transfer WR Tre Harris

On Wednesday, West Virginia has made an offer to a playmaker in the transfer portal. Cleveland Harris, more widely known as Tre Harris, announced on Twitter that WVU is among the first two teams to show interest in the wide receiver. After showing his worth at Louisiana Tech the past two seasons, Harris has decided to use the portal to continue his college career elsewhere, possibly at a bigger “Power 5” program. A day later and he now has a couple offers from big name schools.
Mitchell, Stevenson Lead West Virginia Past Navy 85-64

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — WVU’s Tre Mitchell and Erik Stevenson both played very efficient against Navy, helping lead the Mountaineers to an 85-64 victory. Mitchell had a team-high of 19 points on 8-fo-12 shooting and 3-of-4 shooting from three. The Pittsburgh native also had six rebounds and three assists. Stevenson finished with 13 points, seven rebounds and five assists. Stevenson shot 5-of-9 with 3-three’s.
5 Things to Know Before WVU vs. Navy

West Virginia will look to bounce back from the Xavier loss over the weekend as they host Navy on Wednesday night. Here are five things to know before the game. West Virginia is coming off a terrible second half performance against Xavier that they wish they had back. The Mountaineers played terrific in the first half but let the foot off the gas in the second, falling 84-74. Luckily for WVU, the loss really didn’t hurt them statically. West Virginia was ranked No. 11 in the initial NET rankings that came out on Monday and still received vote points in the latest AP poll.
WVU HC Neal Brown Makes Home Visit to FSU Transfer Amari Gainer

With the NCAA Transfer Portal recruitment season opening Monday, Mountaineers head coach Neal Brown is already being very active in trying to bring in new players. On Tuesday, Brown made the trek to Tallahassee, Florida, to pay a home visit to Florida State transfer linebacker Amari Gainer. Gainer, a redshirt...
WBOY

Wave of West Virginia schools ‘swatted’—here’s what that means

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WBOY) — Morgantown High School, along with Robert C. Byrd High School, Fairmont Senior and multiple high schools elsewhere in West Virginia, received hoax calls reporting active shooters on Wednesday morning. The Morgantown Police Department said in a press release that an unidentified man, who was claiming...
WDTV

Fireball passes over Monongalia County

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - More than 1,000 people reported seeing a fireball that passed over Ohio and West Virginia last week. The American Meteor Society received 1,102 reports and some videos showing a fireball that passed over Ohio and West Virginia on Thursday, Dec. 1 around 7:34 p.m. A fireball...
