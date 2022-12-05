Clemson running back enters transfer portal

(Byrum/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Clemson is going from a three-headed monster at running back down to two.

Tigers junior Kobe Pace has entered the transfer portal, On3 has confirmed.

Pace played in eight games this season while battling injuries. He finished with 30 carries for 77 yards and three touchdowns. He was fifth on the Clemson team in rushing.

Pace released a statement on social media after making the decision.

“I want to thank Clemson for giving me a great experience and an opportunity to pursue my dream academically and athletically,” Pace said. “I have decided to enter the transfer portal. This was not an easy decision but I feel it is the best for me and my career.”

Pace becomes the fifth Clemson player to leave the program since the conclusion of Saturday’s ACC championship game, joining defensive end Kevin Swint, receiver EJ Williams, cornerback Fred Davis and quarterback Billy Wiles.

Earlier this season, Clemson linebacker Sergio Allen and Tigers receiver Dacari Collins announced that they were going into the portal.

Pace had a breakout season as a sophomore in 2021 for Clemson, finishing with 641 rushing yards and six touchdowns, while averaging more than 6 yards per carry.

He played in 11 games last season, making six starts.

With Pace transferring, Clemson is still in good shape at running back with Will Shipley and Phil Mafah, who led the way for the Tigers on the ground this season.

Transfer portal background information

The NCAA Transfer Portal, which covers every NCAA sport at the Division I, II and III levels, is a private database with names of student-athletes who wish to transfer. It is not accessible to the public.

The process of entering the portal is done through a school’s compliance office. Once a player provides written notification of an intent to transfer, the office enters the player’s name in the database and everything is off and running. The compliance office has 48 hours to comply with the player’s request and that request cannot be refused.

Once a player’s name shows up in the portal, other schools can contact the player. Players can change their minds at any point and withdraw from the portal. However, once a player enters the portal, the current scholarship no longer has to be honored. In other words, if a player enters the portal but decides to stay, the school is not obligated to provide a scholarship anymore.