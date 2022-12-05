Kirby Smart shares how Georgia handles overlap of portal window and Playoff prep

(Photo by David J. Griffin/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

The first of two NCAA transfer windows opened earlier today on Monday and players across the country are officially allowed to enter their names into the portal. That gives schools the ability to contact them over the course of the next 45 days and express interest. It’s then up to the player to decide whether he wants to pursue other options than his current home or withdraw his name and return to where he was.

The window opens at an interesting time in the football calendar. Conference championship games took place over the weekend, and for all but four teams, their next outing – if they have one – is simply a celebration of football. However, for those four teams – Georgia, Michigan, TCU and Ohio State – the portal window comes smack-dab in the middle of their attempt to prepare for the College Football Playoffs and can present a distraction. That’s the last thing Georgia head coach Kirby Smart wants.

“We try to build it where they want to be part of our program. If they don’t, then I certainly acknowledge that it’s an opportunity,” Smart said on Sunday when asked how he balances it not being a distraction while also not wanting to fall behind in the process of using the portal to help further develop his program.

“I think you’re asking also about I guess maybe evaluating kids in the portal. We went a year where we didn’t take one. So you’re always going to look, and people try to reach out once they go in the portal. It’s there. They have people on staff at Ohio State, and we’ve got people on our staff that are going to be constantly looking through there and watching tape, evaluating it,” he continued. “But the focus is on our team. It wouldn’t be fair to all the guys playing if you weren’t focused on your team. So you can’t put a ton of focus and attention to looking for kids in the portal and things like that. For us, it’s really about who do we know? Who do we trust? Who do we think fits our culture? And find the right people. But our focus will be on ourselves.”

What exactly that means for Georgia players that want to enter the portal is unclear. Last year the Bulldogs didn’t have anybody do so until after the National Championship Game. However there was no window then, and if that were the case this year, doing so would be leaving just a matter of days to communicate with interested schools and officially visit. So, it would make sense that a couple of Georgia players that think there are greener pastures for them would ultimately decide to enter their name at this time. Would they be able to stick with the team through the Playoff process? That’s the big question.

Smart also brings up a point that should not go unnoticed: Georgia didn’t land any players out of the transfer portal last offseason and did just fine for itself this year. So, when Smart says the focus is on itself, he means it. He’s not going to sacrifice the hard work that the team has put in to get to this point and have a chance at a National Championship for anything that could create a distraction. He also believes he doesn’t need to do so because of the way he’s built his program up to this point, largely through traditional recruiting success, not the portal. But, if he is to go to the portal for a player, his methods of high school recruiting still play a part in the evaluation process.

“We’ve had successful guys come from the portal, and we’ll continue to utilize the portal,” Smart said. “It would be foolish to think that you could be successful in college football and not evaluate and look through the portal, but you have to be smart what you bring into your program, especially if you want to keep a dynamic, the culture we like to keep.”

“We certainly are always going to look and shape it and make sure kids fit our culture,” he continued. “That’s why to me it’s so critical now in recruiting to evaluate more players because you may get the guy on rebound, and you’d better know a better history than just what somebody calls and tells you about him. I want to know when they came on the visit. I want to know when we talked to them. I want to know when they came to our camp. I’m a lot more likely to take a kid that I think is wired the right way even though he’s coming from the portal, but I’d better have known about him coming out of high school.”

Smart’s Bulldogs take on Ohio State in the College Football Playoff Semifinal at the Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl later this month. Even though there’s not a game taking place for more than three weeks doesn’t mean that there’s not still plenty going on within the program. Georgia coaches are on the road recruiting in the Class of 2023 while players take final exams for school. Then of course there’s the always ongoing portal evaluation process on both sides – coaches and players. The current open window runs 45 days through January 18th with the next one – a shorter 15-day window – not opening until after spring football on May 1st.