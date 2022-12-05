ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
University Park, TX

SMU DE Trey Fite to enter NCAA Transfer Portal

By Billy Embody
 3 days ago
SMU DE Trey Fite enters the transfer portal.

SMU defensive end Trey Fite will enter the NCAA Transfer Portal, he announced on Twitter on Sunday. The 6-6, 200-pound prospect did not see action as a true freshman this year.

According to the On3 Consensus, a complete and equally weighted industry-generated average that utilizes all four major recruiting media companies, Fite was the No. 88 edge in the country and No. 190 overall prospect in Texas. Fite picked SMU over Arkansas, Louisiana, Kansas State and others.

SMU expected to be active in NCAA Transfer Portal

Since the transfer portal came into existence, SMU’s been one of the most active programs adding transfers. Head coach Rhett Lashlee expects that to continue as the window opens Dec. 5.

This offseason is once again expected to be a busy time across college football with the transfer portal.

“It’s the new era of college football, but we’re all a part of it so we’re all going to roll with it,” Lashlee said before the Memphis game. “It (the window and dead period) gives us time to meet with everybody and just kind of get a gauge where everybody is. There’s a lot of guys that want to be here. We want guys who want to be here. We’ll sort all that stuff out next week. I have a feeling it’s going to be pretty hectic for everyone.

“We have been planning who’s going to be here, who’s not. We’ve got a plan and we feel like we like the guys that are supposedly coming back on our roster. We feel like as always there’s a lot of people that want to be in Dallas and want to be at SMU. We feel like we’ll be able to have a good mix of high school and transfer world.”

SMU honored 20 seniors before the Memphis game, which included Gary Wiley, Beau Barker, Shanon Reid, Calvin Wiggins, Nick Roberts, Austin Upshaw, Tyler Lavine, Junior Aho, Isaac Slade-Matautia, Ben Redding, Jaylon Thomas, Terrance Newman, Jimmy Phillips Jr., Tanner Mordecai and Rice.

