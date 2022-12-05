Read full article on original website
Agent Scott Boras discusses Xander Bogaerts' free agency after meeting with Red Sox
“No progress towards a deal was made” when the Red Sox and Xander Bogaerts’ agent Scott Boras met on Monday, Peter Abraham of the Boston Globe writes. Earlier reports suggested that other teams had pulled ahead of the Sox in the race to sign the All-Star, but chief baseball officer Chaim Bloom said Bogaerts was still a major priority for the club.
The St. Louis Cardinals are active in the shortstop market, per report
The St. Louis Cardinals are reportedly active in the shortstop market. There is a major St. Louis Cardinals headline coming out of the Winter Meetings, as the Cardinals are now reportedly active in the shortstop market, according to insider Jon Morosi of MLB Network. Prior to this tweet, Morosi was...
Yardbarker
Yankees Rumors: Bockbuster trade could situate outfield for years to come
The New York Yankees have been connected to Pittsburgh Pirates outfielder Bryan Reynolds multiple times over the past few seasons, but things are getting a bit more real after Reynolds requested a trade over the weekend. The Yankees’ interest in Reynolds is quite straightforward and justifiable, he’s one of the...
Mets eye Yankees free-agent outfielder, MLB insider says
The New York Mets aren’t messing around. On Monday, they signed the reigning American League Cy Young Award winner, giving Justin Verlander a two-year, $86 million contract to replace Jacob deGrom. BUY MLB TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER. Also on Monday, the New York Post’s Joel Sherman dropped...
Yardbarker
Dodgers Reportedly Interested In Snatching Free Agent Slugger From Red Sox
The Los Angeles Dodgers reportedly are in the market for a big bat. Los Angeles, like the Boston Red Sox, has been tied to most of the bigger names in free agency -- including four-time All-Star shortstop Xander Bogaerts -- and it sounds like it may be interested in another longtime Red Sox as well.
Top Xander Bogaerts Suitor Reportedly Off Board Making Red Sox Reunion More Likely
One of the Red Sox's biggest rivals is out of the Bogaerts sweepstakes
Cardinals comfortable with Tommy Edman as primary shortstop?
The Cardinals have had a quiet offseason, with minor league infielder Jose Fermín being their only outside acquisition to date. That’s certain to change in the coming days and weeks, as St. Louis will undoubtedly bring in a catcher. They could look to the rotation and perhaps to the middle infield or corner outfield markets as well, although they have a number of position players on a typically deep St. Louis roster.
Carlos Rodon seeking six-year deal
With Jacob deGrom and Justin Verlander off the market — to the Rangers and to the Mets, respectively — Carlos Rodon is the clear top starting pitcher left on the free-agent market. As one would expect for a 29-year-old lefty (30 on December 10) who opted out of...
Yankees’ Aaron Judge ‘appears headed’ to Giants? (UPDATE)
UPDATE (Wednesday, 9:24 a.m.): The Yankees re-signed Aaron Judge. Read more about that here. UPDATE (Tuesday, 5:23 p.m.): The New York Post’s Jon Heyman reports “Aaron Judge appears headed to Giants. ... Giants say they have not heard on Aaron Judge, My apologies for jumping the gun.”. San...
Tom Brady’s message to Aaron Judge, revealed
Before Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers took to the field and battled against the New Orleans Saints Monday night, the future Hall of Famer quarterback met with free agent baseball superstar Aaron Judge. The record-setting outfielder who hit 62 home runs in the 2022 MLB season, wore a Mike Evans Buccaneers jersey to the game, with some speculating whether it’s a hint on which team Judge is leaning on to sign with in the offseason.
How many teams remain in the mix for Carlos Correa?
The Twins are still interested but several big payroll teams are reportedly now in the mix.
White Sox GM drops major blockbuster trade hint at Winter Meetings
The MLB Winter Meetings are underway, and we have seen huge moves. However, if recent comments from the Chicago White Sox organization are any indication, things are only getting started. White Sox general manager Rick Hahn spoke with the media on location at the Winter Meetings in San Diego. And...
Why star QB in their own backyard won't be option for desperate 49ers
The San Francisco 49ers could use a quarterback after their first two options sustained long-term injuries, so they'd be thrilled to learn a four-time Pro Bowl signal-caller is going to school just down the road. That aforementioned QB and Stanford University graduate student has no interest in playing again, though. Andrew Luck, the former Stanford star who shocked football fans, his teammates and opponents when he retired from the NFL...
Giants reportedly looking to add two outfielders
It’s no secret that the Giants are in the thick of a pursuit for the game’s top free agent outfielder Aaron Judge, but president of baseball operations Farhan Zaidi says the team is looking to add a couple of outfielders this winter (via Alex Pavlovic of NBC Sports Bay Area).
Yardbarker
Free agent Willson Contreras could sign with rival team
The Cardinals need a new catcher for the first time in nearly two decades since Yadier Molina retired. Contreras would be a more than adequate replacement. The 30-year-old catcher is a three-time All-Star who has batted .256 with an .808 OPS throughout his career. He has also averaged 26 home runs per 162 games.
Marlins interested in 3B Justin Turner
The Marlins have checked into Justin Turner’s market, The Miami Herald’s Craig Mish reports (via Twitter). Turner entered free agency after the Dodgers declined their $16MM club option on the veteran infielder. Turner has spent the last nine seasons in Los Angeles, becoming a fan favorite and a...
Aaron Judge re-signing with Yankees sends shockwaves towards Carlos Correa chase
With the likes of Trea Turner and Aaron Judge already out of the free agent market, much of the attention now turns to shortstop Carlos Correa, who last played for the Minnesota Twins. The increased focus on Correa following Judge’s decision to go back to New York is not very ideal for the Twins, who will now have to compete with the other deep-pocketed teams who swung and missed on Judge, via Aaron Gleeman and Dan Hayes of The Atheltic.
AP source: Bogaerts, Padres agree to 11-year deal, $280M deal
The San Diego Padres and Xander Bogaerts agreed to a blockbuster $280 million, 11-year contract Wednesday night, adding the All-Star slugger to an already deep lineup.
Scott Boras suggests Twins are fishing with the big boys
It's obvious the Twins want Correa and it'll take fishing in the ocean to get him. If they do get him, will they have reached their limit or will they keep fishing?
Report: Mariners looking to add corner infielder, outfielder in free agency
The Mariners have been more focused on the trade market than free agency this winter, adding Kolten Wong from the Brewers and Teoscar Hernandez from the Blue Jays, and while there are additions still to be made, Corey Brock of The Athletic reports that it’s unlikely they’ll add significant piece through free agency. With that being said, Ryan Divish of the Seattle Times relays that Jerry Dipoto would ideally like to add one or two bats, including a right-handed corner outfielder, or a corner infielder.
MLB Trade Rumors
