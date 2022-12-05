ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nebraska recruiting: Arnold Barnes decommits

By Bryan Munson
On3.com
On3.com
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1tlzWJ_0jXsjIoW00
Arnold Barnes decommits from Nebraska

The Huskers were looking for a running back in the 2023 class under the guidance of Nebraska interim head coach Mickey Joseph and running backs coach Brian Applewhite. They found Tulane commitment Arnold Barnes III deep in the boot, down in New Orleans. Barnes has now formally decommitted from Matt Rhule and the new coaching staff at Nebraska.

Arnold Barnes III and Nebraska are parting ways. The only running back commitment in the 2023 class for Nebraska committed to Nebraska on November 1st. The Huskers found Barnes at New Orleans (La.) KIPP Booker T. Washington.

The Nebraska staff offered Barnes following a huge, four touchdown performance. The next week Nebraska was on their first bye and were in Louisiana to see Barnes in person. Barnes visited shortly after.

Change in offense and new targets

Barnes’ style is a combination of power, quickness and vision. At 5-foot-9, Barnes wasn’t the biggest but could get lost amongst the trees and use his quickness to get to burst out to the second level. Barnes is a difficult running back to bring down with solo tacklers as well.

Since coming to Nebraska, Rhule has been targeting speed and this applies to the running back position. There has been two offers made to running backs that are bigger and faster than Barnes which seems to play better with the style of offense Rhule is envisioning at Nebraska.

The two running back offers that Nebraska has made are:

Newberry and Jones are 6-foot-0 and around 30 pounds lighter than Barnes, and Ives is listed at 6-foot-3. Things may have gotten challenging to get Newberry’s attention with Deion Sanders being hired by Colorado. Jones is an NC State commitment, but they have their coaching changes to deal with. Ives will be taking an official visit to Nebraska this week so this is the odds-on favorite to take the running back spot in the class.

Comments / 0

 

