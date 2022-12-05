Read full article on original website
Related
TechRadar
Nothing founder Carl Pei reveals company is working on new phone for the US
Mid-range phone brand Nothing is looking to make its US debut, according to company founder Carl Pei, but is facing some logistical issues – not to mention competition from major rivals. In a conversation with CNBC (opens in new tab), Pei states the company is currently in “early conversations...
TechRadar
PS5 supply issues are 'resolved' in Asia, but what about the US and the UK?
The PS5 shortage has been 'resolved' in Japan and Asia, according to Sony Interactive Entertainment President and CEO Jim Ryan. Here's what that could mean for the rest of the world looking ahead to next year. Speaking at the recent annual PlayStation Partner Awards, Ryan addressed the PS5 availability issues...
TechRadar
What is cloud backup and how does it work?
Cloud backup is a method of storing copies of your data, documents or files in an offsite location, preserving it in the event of an incident or emergency. Also known as online backup or remote backup, cloud backup usually relies on third-party cloud providers that offer the use of their servers for backup services. The fees charged for backup will usually depend on the amount of space required, the data transmission bandwidth needed, the number of users or the number of times data is accessed.
TechRadar
Micron's most advanced SSD yet should boost your next business laptop
Micron Technology has launched a new solid-state drive (SSD), dubbed the Micron 2550 NVMe SSDm. The company claims the 2550 is the world’s first SSD to ship using NAND, a type of non-volatile storage technology that does not require power to retain data, with over 200 layers. The US...
TechRadar
Amazon joins Open Invention Network to keep its Linux patents safe
Amazon and Amazon Web Services (AWS) have joined the patent non-aggression consortium the Open Invention Network (OIN). Founded in 2015, the OIN buys patents and then licenses them royalty-free to its members, who have all agreed not to enforce their own patents against Linux-based projects, within limits. This can help...
TechRadar
Boost Infinite is finally here, and it offers unlimited data for just $25 per month
Boost Infinite – a new service from Dish Wireless – has been promising to shake up the US mobile network scene for a while, and it has now launched in beta form, so you can decide whether you want to sign up and see if it's the right plan for you.
TechRadar
Microsoft is reportedly planning a one-stop 'super app' for all your needs
Microsoft is reportedly considering turning its attention to an all-in-one “super app” that would see it challenging Apple and Google’s dominance in the mobile search space. According to reports by The Information (opens in new tab), the app could combine shopping, messaging, web search, and news feeds,...
TechRadar
Intel Sapphire Rapids chips confirmed to be supercharging your next workstation
Intel Sapphire Rapids chips are now officially set to be coming to workstations, the company has confirmed. Pencilled in for release at some point in 2023, "Sapphire Rapids" is the code name for the latest and greatest iteration of Intel's CPUs, which are otherwise known as 4th Generation Intel Xeon Scalable processors.
TechRadar
Web skimming hackers infiltrate over 40 ecommerce websites - that we know of
A new set of web skimming attacks have been discovered by JavaScript monitoring company Jscrambler, including attacks using methods that are reportedly unrecognizable. In a blog post (opens in new tab), the company outlined how it detected a web skimming attack on a discounted web marketing and analytics service occurred through the acquisition of its domain name (Cockpit). The domain name has not been in use since 2014.
TechRadar
Microsoft Teams wants to build an all-new workplace community for your business
Microsoft Teams has announced a new feature that it hopes will appeal to more informal groups and collaboration parties. After committing a large portion of its time to fine tuning its business-oriented products, the video conferencing platform now hopes to help build connections with its new Communities section. The company...
TechRadar
Rackspace migrates Hosted Exchange solution users following ransomware incident
Rackspace’s formerly reported “security incident” (opens in new tab) has now been confirmed to be a ransomware breach that affected its Hosted Exchange solution. As a precaution, Rackspace isolated its Hosted Exchange offering in a bid to contain the incident, and is in communication with customers to help them migrate to a new environment.
TechRadar
Malware vs ransomware vs spyware - what’s the difference?
Malware is simply any program that is designed to specifically damage or interrupt the normal workings of a computer. The word 'malware' is often used synonymously with viruses, but more accurately it's an umbrella term used to include bots, phishing schemes, Trojans, worms, rootkits, and many other threats. Two of the most damaging malware are spyware and ransomware.
TechRadar
Hackers are using Telegram to target crypto firms
VIP customers of cryptocurrency exchanges, particularly cryptocurrency investment companies, have become targets of a highly sophisticated phishing attack, Microsoft is warning. In a recent report (opens in new tab), Microsoft said it observed an unknown threat actor, labeled as DEV-0139, moving into Telegram groups “used to facilitate communication between VIP...
TechRadar
Intel set to reveal PC roadmap – will we hear about new CPUs?
Intel is set to reveal its plans for the PC arena next week, and we’ll hopefully get some interesting nuggets of information from the chip giant. The presentation on all things PC will come via a webinar that takes place on December 16 at 7.30 am PT (10.30 am ET, 3.30 pm UK time), with Intel spilling the beans on its PC platform roadmap, as Tom’s Hardware (opens in new tab) flagged up.
TechRadar
Microsoft is hiking the price of first-party Xbox Series X exclusives, starting with Starfield
As the cost of living crisis is hitting our wallets in all the wrong places, you'll find yourself having to choose between heating your home this winter or picking up a new game for your Xbox. Starting with the hotly-anticipated sci-fi RPG Starfield, Microsoft announced via IGN that it will...
TechRadar
Google says Rust is the key to cutting Android vulnerabilities
The Rust programming language is the key to making the Android operating system safer, Google’s engineers have claimed. In a blog post (opens in new tab) published by Android security engineer Jeffrey Vander Stoep, the Googler says the number of severe memory vulnerabilities has significantly dropped in the last three years and suggests it’s all thanks to the OS moving away from memory-unsafe programming languages, C and C++.
TechRadar
Many SMBs still just aren't equipped to deal with cyberattacks
Most small and medium-sized businesses are ill-equipped to tackle the growing problem of cyberattacks, new research from DataSolutions Group has claimed. The IT distributor's recent “Cyber Concerns” report found that 89% of leaders are “increasingly” worried about ransomware and malware. There are different factors contributing to the growing fears, including the lack of quality staff, tools and services, as well as budget.
TechRadar
Microsoft is trying another push to get people to switch to Windows 11
With adoption still struggling, Microsoft has found yet another route to push its latest Windows 11 operating system, specifically to users of Windows 10. The company is hoping that a new out-of-the-box experience, prompting users to upgrade to Windows 11, will make it easier and smoother, as many users may be more likely to conform during setup.
FTC sues to block Microsoft’s $69B Activision acquisition
The Federal Trade Commission has sued to block Microsoft’s $69 billion deal to buy Activision Blizzard, claiming that the mega-deal would stifle competition in the lucrative video-game industry, sources told The Post. The clampdown under FTC Chair Lina Khan — a 33-year-old legal prodigy who has vowed to crack down on Big Tech — is coming despite a last-ditch effort on Wednesday by Microsoft president Brad Smith to curry favor with the panel’s Democratic commissioners, as first reported earlier this week by The Post. Smith had argued that Microsoft’s deal — which would pair the tech giant’s Xbox consoles with Activision’s catalogue...
TechRadar
Apple's all-new iPad drops to a record-low price and arrives before Christmas
IPad deals are always hot sellers during December as they make fantastic Christmas gifts or a nice treat for yourself, and we've just spotted a rare price cut on Apple's all-new iPad at Amazon. Right now, you can grab the 10.9-inch iPad on sale for $399 (opens in new tab) (was $449) - that's the lowest price we've ever seen and $20 less than the Black Friday price.
