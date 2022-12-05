ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clemson running back Kobe Pace entering NCAA Transfer Portal

By Steve Samra
Clemson Tigers running back Kobe Pace has entered the NCAA Transfer Portal, per Matt Zenitz of On3.

Kobe Pace was a three-star recruit out of Cedartown (GA) as a part of the Class of 2020, per the On3 Consensus. Pace was the No. 436 recruit nationally, the No. 42 running back and the No. 46 recruit out of Georgia.

During his three seasons with the Tigers, Pace amassed 793 rushing yards and nine rushing touchdowns, while adding 192 receiving yards and a receiving touchdown, as well.

Now, Kobe Pace will take his talents elsewhere moving forward.

To keep up with the latest players on the move, check out On3’s Transfer Portal wire.

Transfer portal background information

The NCAA Transfer Portal, which covers every NCAA sport at the Division I, II and III levels, is a private database with names of student-athletes who wish to transfer. It is not accessible to the public.

The process of entering the portal is done through a school’s compliance office. Once a player provides written notification of an intent to transfer, the office enters the player’s name in the database and everything is off and running. The compliance office has 48 hours to comply with the player’s request and that request cannot be refused.

Once a player’s name shows up in the portal, other schools can contact the player. Players can change their minds at any point and withdraw from the portal. However, once a player enters the portal, the current scholarship no longer has to be honored. In other words, if a player enters the portal but decides to stay, the school is not obligated to provide a scholarship anymore.

The database is a normal database, sortable by a variety of topics, including (of course) sport and name. A player’s individual entry includes basic details such as contact info, whether the player was on scholarship and whether the player is transferring as a graduate student.

A player can ask that a “do not contact” tag be placed on the report. In those instances, the players don’t want to be contacted by schools unless they’ve initiated the communication.

The portal has been around since Oct. 15, 2018 and the new calendar cycle within the portal begins each August. For example, the 2021-22 cycle started Aug. 1. During the 2020-21 cycle, 2,626 FBS football players entered the transfer portal (including walk-ons). That comes after 1,681 entered during the 2019-20 cycle and 1,709 during the abbreviated 2018-19 cycle. In comparison, 1,833 Division I basketball players entered the portal during the 2020-21 cycle after totals of 1,020 in 2019-20 and 1,063 in 2018-19.

