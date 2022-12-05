‘Packed The Paint In There’: Steelers Defensive Gameplan Disrupted Falcons Offensive Style In First Half

Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Many Georgia residents getting a payment from the stateR.A. HeimGeorgia State
4 Great Burger Places in GeorgiaAlina AndrasGeorgia State
This Massive Antique Mall in Georgia is One of the Best Places To Shop in the StateJoe MertensMarietta, GA
Kroger Unexpectedly Closes This Location ForeverBryan DijkhuizenAtlanta, GA
Iconic NBA Announcer Hospitalized Following On-Air Medical EmergencyNews Breaking LIVEAtlanta, GA
Related
Steelers open as 1.5-point favorites over Ravens
The Pittsburgh Steelers are riding a two-game road winning streak and finally get to come home to take on the Baltimore Ravens. Thanks to Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson’s injury status, the Steelers are favorites at home. According to Tipico Sportsbook, Pittsburgh is a 1.5-point favorite at home over Baltimore....
Baker Mayfield claimed by NFC team
Baker Mayfield is once again getting a fresh start, this time with the defending Super Bowl champions. Mayfield, who was waived by the Carolina Panthers on Monday, has been claimed by the Los Angeles Rams. The Rams will owe him the remaining $1.35 million on his contract for 2022. ESPN’s...
FOX Sports
Harris, running game gives Steelers offense an identity
PITTSBURGH (AP) — When he’s at his best, Najee Harris is a blunt instrument. Powerful. Decisive. Destructive. Capable of imposing his will — usually in the form of a stiff arm — whenever the mood strikes. The Pittsburgh Steelers running back displayed that in a 19-16...
Ravens release first injury report for Week 14 matchup vs. Steelers
The Baltimore Ravens are gearing up to take on the Pittsburgh Steelers in Week 14 of the 2022 season after defeating the Denver Broncos by the final score of 10-9. Baltimore will be looking to improve their divisional record to 3-0 on the season, far better than their 1-5 mark in 2021.
Yardbarker
Steelers Head Coach Mike Tomlin Delivers Powerful “December Football” Message to Steeler Nation Ahead of Week 14 vs Ravens
Following the Pittsburgh Steelers‘ gutsy win over the Atlanta Falcons on Sunday, 19-16, Head Coach Mike Tomlin addressed the media on Tuesday, full of more quotable Tomlinisms and a stern focus on now what is Week 14 of the 2022 NFL regular season. The division rival, Baltimore Ravens will visit Acrisure Stadium and they’ll be without their star quarterback, Lamar Jackson. Jackson injured his PCL in the Ravens’ Week 13 matchup against the Denver Broncos, and will miss 1-3 weeks. With so much on the line with each divisional game, a win over the current AFC North division leaders could be a turning point for Pittsburgh in the standings.
Steelers coach Mike Tomlin senses 'weight' of 1st matchup with Ravens
It took until December for the Pittsburgh Steelers to win a second game in a row. With the Baltimore Ravens looming on the horizon, coach Mike Tomlin doesn’t want his players being satisfied with that modest achievement. “We can’t wear our hands out patting ourselves on the back,” Tomlin...
Baltimore Ravens LB Doesn’t Like to Lose ‘Especially to the Steelers’
Ben Roethlisberger won’t be the one taking snaps and throwing passes on Sunday, but the Baltimore Ravens still hate the Steelers. Perhaps hate is too strong a word for where the rivalry has been in recent years. But it is still one of the best in the entire NFL.
Comments / 0