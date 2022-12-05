ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Berkeley, CA

Miami coaches Steele and Wright travel to California for first home visit with new commit Collins Acheampong

By Stephen Wagner
On3.com
On3.com
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2oA8Mx_0jXsiODV00
(Photo provided by Miami commit Collins Acheampong)

Acheampong said his visit with Miami coaches went well, and that those close in his circle have good feelings about his primary two coaches next season.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
azdesertswarm.com

3-star California athlete Solomon Davis decommits from Arizona

The NCAA transfer portal has taken center stage in college football this week, but high school recruiting remains a big part of roster management. And just shy of two weeks before the early signing period, Arizona has lost one of its top prep commitments. Solomon Davis, a 3-star athlete from...
TUCSON, AZ
MaxPreps

LISTEN LIVE FRIDAY: De La Salle vs. Lincoln

MaxPreps will be providing live audio as De La Salle (Concord, Calif.) plays Lincoln (San Diego, Calif.) Friday at 8:00 p.m. Click the play button below to begin the live stream. MaxPreps will go live roughly five minutes before kickoff. If there is no audio, the game has yet to...
CONCORD, CA
HipHopDX.com

Too $hort To Be Honored With Street Named After Him In Oakland

Oakland, CA - Too $hort is a West Coast legend, and his hometown Oakland, California, is recognizing all his achievements with a street named in his honor. According to a report from Datebook, Oakland’s City Council is moving forward with efforts to name a three-block stretch on Foothill Boulevard between 47th avenue and High Street as “Too Short Way.” Councilmember Noel Gallo introduced the move during a council meeting on Tuesday (December 6).
OAKLAND, CA
KRON4 News

Santa Rosa mountain lion drags dog out of house

SANTA ROSA, Calif. (KRON) — Some Sonoma County residents are concerned about mountain lions after one lion entered a house, attacked a dog, and dragged the dog by its neck into the backyard. The attack happened last week when a Bennett Valley resident left her sliding glass door open. The cougar targeted a border collie […]
SONOMA COUNTY, CA
KRON4 News

Bay Area financial tech company Plaid announces layoffs

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — In the latest sign of headwinds for the technology and financial-tech sectors in particular, San Francisco-based Plaid Inc. has laid off 260 staffers, according to a memo sent to staffers by CEO Zach Perret. The cuts impact about 20% of the staff of the company that connects financial accounts to apps. […]
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
indybay.org

Transphobes Kara Dansky and Lierre Kieth Get Their Hateful Banners Snatched Away in Oakland

[Photo: trans-rights activists snatch two banners from TERFs at the Lake Merritt amphitheater in Oakland.]. What's the biggest issue facing cis-gendered women today? Equal pay? Domestic abuse? Patriarchy? Theocratic dogma? Fascism? If you guessed any of those, you guessed wrong, according to Kara Dansky and Lierre Kieth, who are literally obsessed with punching down to some of the most marginalized folks on the planet. The clear threat to cis women, they'd have you believe, is trans women. While they wave their hands around and point to outliers like Dana Rivers, it's the mere existence of any and all trans women that actually bothers them.
OAKLAND, CA
oaklandside.org

Bike advocate Dave Campbell announces he’s leaving the East Bay after 24 years

Dave Campbell, the advocacy director of Bike East Bay for the last ten years, announced recently he plans to move with his family to Charlotte, North Carolina, to take a job as the city’s bicycle planner. His announcement surprised many of his friends and colleagues, who expressed happiness for Campbell. His new position will put him in charge of all things bicycle in a city over twice the size of Oakland. Campbell’s friends said they’ll dearly miss him. The move also provided an opportunity for the East Bay’s bicycling and transportation policy community to take stock of Campbell’s many achievements over the past 24 years as a tireless advocate for safer streets.
OAKLAND, CA
KION News Channel 5/46

Bay Area woman allegedly kidnapped while walking puppy in Mexico

Tepatitlan, Mexico (KION-TV)- A San Mateo woman has been reported missing by her family and was last seen Tuesday. Monica De Leon, 29, was last seen while walking her puppy around 5 p.m. when she was apparently forced into a van and taken, according to a Facebook group. The group says she was going to a The post Bay Area woman allegedly kidnapped while walking puppy in Mexico appeared first on KION546.
SAN MATEO, CA
CBS San Francisco

Atmospheric river flowing toward Bay Area this weekend

SAN FRANCISCO -- A low pressure system was churning and intensifying in the Gulf of Alaska Wednesday before heading south toward Northern California where it will bring heavy rain and blizzard conditions in the Sierra.    The National Weather Service said the storm front will be packing a weak atmospheric river when it rolls into the region on Saturday."A cold low pressure system dropping out of the Gulf of Alaska will phase (merge) with subtropical moisture and strong southwest flow as it intersects over the Sierra this weekend, bringing strong winds and heavy snow to the mountains," weather service forecasters...
KRON4 News

Oakland leaders propose plan to crack down on sideshows

OAKLAND, Calif. (KRON) – Cities across the Bay Area are scrambling to find new ways to deal with sideshows. This on the heels of this weekend’s giant sideshows in San Francisco, Oakland, and even on the Bay Bridge. Oakland city leaders are proposing changes to keep these dangerous events at bay. Oakland City Council member […]
OAKLAND, CA
KRON4 News

San Francisco business burns in massive fire

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — Part of San Francisco history is lost forever after a massive fire burned down a business. Now, the owners are trying to assess how to move forward. An overnight fire destroyed Babylon Burning on Bluxome Street in the city’s South of Market neighborhood over the weekend. It is a legacy business […]
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
On3.com

On3.com

Nashville, TN
78K+
Followers
89K+
Post
20M+
Views
ABOUT

The premier college sports and recruiting digital media company, featuring the most talented and experienced newsbreakers and storytellers, partnered with iconic fan publications and featuring a next-gen database tracking players from high school to the draft. From the founders of Rivals.com and 247Sports.com.

 https://www.on3.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy