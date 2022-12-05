Miami coaches Steele and Wright travel to California for first home visit with new commit Collins Acheampong

[Photo: trans-rights activists snatch two banners from TERFs at the Lake Merritt amphitheater in Oakland.]. What's the biggest issue facing cis-gendered women today? Equal pay? Domestic abuse? Patriarchy? Theocratic dogma? Fascism? If you guessed any of those, you guessed wrong, according to Kara Dansky and Lierre Kieth, who are literally obsessed with punching down to some of the most marginalized folks on the planet. The clear threat to cis women, they'd have you believe, is trans women. While they wave their hands around and point to outliers like Dana Rivers, it's the mere existence of any and all trans women that actually bothers them.
