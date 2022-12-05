ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - The Anchorage School District announced Wednesday evening that schools and support facilities will again be closed on Thursday, Dec. 8. “Due to the record snow fall in the last 24 hours, road conditions are not expected to be safe for travel tomorrow morning,” a message to family and staff read. “As a result, all ASD schools and support facilities will be closed Thursday, December 8th. Only emergency staff should report for duty, including all facilities and maintenance staff. A decision about after-school activities will be made by Noon tomorrow.”

ANCHORAGE, AK ・ 13 HOURS AGO