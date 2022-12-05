Read full article on original website
Intoxicating hemp edibles found in Anchorage stores
alaskapublic.org
Alaska News Nightly: Wednesday, December 7, 2022
alaskasnewssource.com
Historic snowstorm buries Anchorage in over a foot of snow
alaskasnewssource.com
Multiple mail thefts in Eagle River, Palmer likely connected
livability.com
Visit a Real Reindeer Farm in Alaska This Christmas
Lean into the magic of the holiday season with a visit to a reindeer farm. A farm in Alaska might not seem like a trending destination for tourists. But come December, Reindeer Farm just outside of Palmer — a town of around 6,000 people located 40 miles northeast of Anchorage — is a hot spot, drawing thousands of people who come to visit the animals at Christmastime.
alaskasnewssource.com
Anchorage sees snowiest December day in more than 2 decades
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Gas up the snow blowers and get the heating pad for the back-breaking work ready. Many across Southcentral Alaska are waking up to one of the snowiest Decembers we’ve seen in years. For Anchorage, it’s the snowiest day the metropolitan area has seen since 1999....
Southern Alaska sees snowiest December day in more than 2 decades
A record 10.4 inches of snow fell on Tuesday in Anchorage, Alaska, which shut down schools and caused treacherous travel conditions.
alaskasnewssource.com
alaskafish.news
Anchorage Daily News, Seattle Times host event: “Boom & Bust in the Bering Sea”
Panel discussion: “the fate of crab and sockeye salmon in a warming world” via live & Zoom. WHEN: Monday, December 12 from 6 – 8PM Alaska time. As the world warms, the Bering Sea tells a story of boom and bust. The sockeye salmon runs of Bristol Bay are to be marveled. More than 78.3 million sockeye surged home last summer, filling nets and spawning grounds. The spectacular display came as Alaska salmon runs of chum and chinook once again imploded.
alaskasnewssource.com
Southcentral Alaska schools closed due to major snowfall
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Classes are canceled around Southcentral Alaska Wednesday morning after upwards of a foot of snow fell in areas around the region overnight. The Anchorage School District canceled all classes for the day, and a spokesperson for the district said all after-school activities have also been canceled. The district also said rental facilities are closed for use Wednesday.
alaskasnewssource.com
Heavy snow likely across Anchorage and portions of Southcentral Tuesday and Wednesday
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - A fresh coating of snow is welcoming many across Southcentral Alaska this morning, as 1 to 3 inches fell from Monday afternoon through this morning. Higher elevations of the Anchorage and Eagle River hillside and parts of the Chugach Range saw over 5 inches of snow, with more on the way.
alaskapublic.org
Anchorage’s largest shelter is at capacity. Mayor Bronson wants to add 160 more beds.
The Anchorage Assembly took no action at its meeting Tuesday on Mayor Dave Bronson’s request to expand Sullivan Arena shelter capacity. Read more. Wintry weather has maxed out emergency cold weather shelter capacity in Anchorage. On Monday, Anchorage Mayor Dave Bronson proposed raising bed capacity at the municipally owned Sullivan Arena from 200 to 360. The Anchorage Assembly may consider the measure at its meeting Tuesday night.
alaskasnewssource.com
Residents digging out after heavy snowfall hits Southcentral Alaska
Zacks.com
The Joint (JYNT) Expands Operations to Alaska With 3 Clinics
JYNT - Free Report) announced that it signed a multi-unit franchise agreement to extend its footprint in Alaska. Per the agreement, the company will open three clinics in the state. While the first clinic was opened in Wasilla, the second is expected to come in the first quarter of 2023,...
alaskasnewssource.com
Case closed in death of Marx Bros Cafe head chef
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - December marks one year since John D’Elia, executive chef of Marx Bros Cafe, was found dead inside the prep kitchen. Now more details are available about how he died and the Anchorage Police Department’s investigation into his death. However, D’Elia’s family and friends still have questions.
thealaska100.com
An Anchorage engineer is turning plastic waste into big change
An Anchorage engineer is collecting plastic waste washing up on Alaska’s beaches and hopes you will too. Patrick Simpson told Alaska’s News Source that up to 125 million pounds of plastic accumulates on Alaska’s beaches annually. To help combat the environmental impact, Simpson received a grant from...
alaskasnewssource.com
Cartoonist Chad Carpenter celebrates 30 years of Tundra comics
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Since he started putting pen to paper, cartoonist Chad Carpenter has always loved to draw and with nearly 10,000 comic strips under his belt, he doesn’t plan on stopping anytime soon. Carpenter said he decided he wanted to become a cartoonist at the age of...
alaskasnewssource.com
Anchorage schools to be closed on Thursday due to snow
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - The Anchorage School District announced Wednesday evening that schools and support facilities will again be closed on Thursday, Dec. 8. “Due to the record snow fall in the last 24 hours, road conditions are not expected to be safe for travel tomorrow morning,” a message to family and staff read. “As a result, all ASD schools and support facilities will be closed Thursday, December 8th. Only emergency staff should report for duty, including all facilities and maintenance staff. A decision about after-school activities will be made by Noon tomorrow.”
alaskasnewssource.com
First-ever Diversity Festival hosted at Bettye Davis East Anchorage High School
According to an online dispatch from Alaska State Troopers, 80-year-old Thomas Newton of Wasilla was the only occupant in a Ford pickup truck that left the road and collided with trees near the intersection of the Parks Highway and Meadow Lakes Loop. Tuba Christmas at the Alaska Center for the...
alaskasnewssource.com
Girdwood residents show up in droves to testify at Anchorage Assembly meeting
