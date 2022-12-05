Read full article on original website
Related
ZDNet
Amazon joins Open Invention Network
Patent trolls are the bane of companies large and small. So, it should come as no surprise that Amazon and Amazon Web Services (AWS) have joined the Open Invention Network (OIN) -- the world's largest patent non-aggression consortium. Featured. OIN has long protected Linux and Linux-related software from patent aggression...
nexttv.com
Truthset Launches Collective To Verify Quality of Demo Data
Truthset, a data validation company, is launching Truthset Data Collective with 20 members and a suite of products designed to help the media evaluate the quality, accuracy and reliability of the data they're using for ad-buying transactions. “The current data ecosystem is built for scale, not accuracy,” said Scott McKinley,...
Aviation International News
Ecommpay Brings Payment Management Platform to Middle East
Ecommpay (Stand 376) is expanding its reach into the Middle East market with its all-in-one payment offering for business aviation. Providing an overview of the management platform at its MEBAA 2022 exhibit, Ecommpay has developed a service for business aviation, medical aviation, and helicopter transport that combines, card, bank, and crypto payments, the company said, explaining its goal has been to provide an alternate payment capability that isn’t reliant on bank hours or the pace of wire transfer.
Telecoms Have Unique Chance to Monetize 1 Billion Unbanked Cell Customers
One billion people have cellphones but no bank account, a gap wireless providers may fill. There’s nothing farfetched about the idea. It’s already well-established in emerging nations, where mobile network operators (MNOs) and one’s mobile device are the conduits for digitizing cash to enable electronic bill pay, money transfers and cross-border remittances.
Family-Based Media Company Uses Its Tech Identity to ‘Deliver Good to the World’
For Michael Lowe and Neil Gruninger, “Be the change you want to see in the world” is significantly more than a phrase found on coffee mugs or the lips of yoga instructors – it’s a business model. As founders of A Parent Media Co. Inc. (APMC), they’ve been at the forefront of creating Safe Streaming™ for children in the digital space, first with Kidoodle.TV® and then with their in-house ad-monitoring service, Safe Exchange™. However, while the duo continued innovating solutions to keep children safe in a digital realm, they realized their efforts would prove meaningless if kids felt unsafe in the...
AI Captures Public Imagination While Driving Business Automation
As loosely defined as artificial intelligence may be, the technology’s impact may be even bigger. The gray area surrounding what, exactly, AI is or could be, has largely captured the public imagination. Think all things science fiction, robots coming for jobs, the infamous singularity moment and much more — while simultaneously the realities of AI’s myriad business-use applications have marched on in the background, autonomous and unseen.
Startup Choira uses 5G technology to help musicians jam together virtually with minimal latency
Based in Mumbai, the startup plans to expand across India and then globally, targeting cities where 5G has rolled out.
Starling Bank Adds Virtual Cards for Personal Current Account Customers
Starling Bank has added virtual cards to the in-app features it offers personal current account customers. These virtual cards work like debit cards but use money from a dedicated “Space” in the app, rather than from the main account balance, so that users can better track their spending, Starling Bank said in a Wednesday (Dec. 7) press release.
decrypt.co
Independent Audit Confirms Binance’s Bitcoin Is More Than Fully Backed
Mazars, an international audit, tax and advisory firm, confirmed on Wednesday that Binance holds more than all of the Bitcoin it needs to cover customer deposits. “At the time of assessment, Mazars observed Binance controlled in-scope assets in excess of 100% of their total platform liabilities,” reads the firm’s published page providing Binance’s proof-of-reserves and proof-of-liabilities verification.
crowdfundinsider.com
SABB Teams Up with Visa’s Cybersource for Digital Commerce Acquiring Business
Saudi British Bank (SABB) has announced a strategic partnership with Visa’s Cybersource payment gateway and risk platform, “with the aim of fostering the bank’s growth in an evolving and dynamic eCommerce space.”. This partnership will “enhance the overall capabilities of SABB’s Payment Gateway and, most importantly, enhance...
crowdfundinsider.com
Plaid, Airwallex Partner on Payments
Airwallex has partnered with open banking platform Plaid. The agreement will see Airwallex offer an integrated solution for Automated Clearing House (ACH) payments. Airwallex said this will enable a more seamless and cost-efficient way to authorize debits from bank accounts into Airwallex accounts. Users will be able to verify bank accounts in the US instantly.
financefeeds.com
Worldpay taps SheerID to allow merchants to better target their audiences
SheerID verifies over 2.5 billion people via 20,000 authoritative data sources; provides global insights from hundreds of the world’s leading brands, and never shares or sells customer data. Worldpay, a global payments company recently acquired by FIS, has partnered with SheerID, an identity marketing firm, in order to allow...
decrypt.co
O.G. Audio App Winamp Adds Ethereum and Polygon Music NFT Support
The MP3 player from the ‘90s is marking its return with a push into the blockchain music scene. In its latest update, the classic Windows media player Winamp has integrated music NFTs into its platform. Winamp’s new feature will allow users to play audio files embedded in their non-fungible tokens, calling it a Web3 desktop upgrade.
salestechstar.com
MadeMarket Selects CapLinked as Virtual Data Room Solution
CapLinked has partnered with investment banking CRM provider MadeMarket to offer virtual data room capabilities to MadeMarket’s clients. The deal brings together two leaders in the space for deal-making software. CapLinked, Inc, a developer of cloud-based information control software, and MadeMarket, Inc., a provider of deal-management CRM, announced a...
AdWeek
Dentsu Creative Names Former Gut Partner Paulo Fogaca US CEO
Now that Dentsu Group’s integrated leadership structure and its amalgamation of its global agency brands into a single Dentsu Creative entity has solidified, the agency has put another piece of the puzzle into place with Paulo Fogaca being named U.S. CEO. Fogaca’s immediate remit as U.S. CEO is to...
Mastercard Teams With Marqeta on Instant Vendor Payments
Marqeta has integrated with Mastercard Track Instant Pay to enable instant payment of supplier invoices. With the integration of this virtual card solution that uses machine learning and straight-through processing, the card issuing platform will enable its customers to streamline their authorization of supplier payments and management of cash flow, according to the release, the companies said in a Wednesday (Dec. 7) press release emailed to PYMNTS.
TechCrunch
WeWalk raises cash to bring computer vision to smart cane for visually-impaired people
Founded out of London in 2019, WeWalk has developed a GPS-enabled smart cane and smartphone app, helping users navigate their surrounding environment. Time named the WeWalk Smart Cane one of the “best inventions” of 2019. The cane, which costs around $600, can detect physical obstacles on the sidewalk...
decrypt.co
DeFi Lender Maple Finance Cuts Off Orthogonal Trading for 'Misrepresenting Its Financial Position'
After allegedly misrepresenting its finances to a lender on Maple Finance, the credit platform has cut all ties with Orthogonal Trading. DeFi lending platform Maple Finance has cut ties with crypto firm Orthogonal Trading after the latter allegedly misrepresented "its financial position." M11 Credit, a Maple Finance pool delegate, issued...
Banks and FinTechs Enter New Phase of B2B Payments Partnerships
In the new connected economy, FinTechs and banks have new ways to serve clients. Sorting out the successes and learnings of the pandemic’s digital shift will provide fodder for MBA programs for years to come, but there are a few areas that have broken the old barriers, using payments to create enduring new value propositions in payments experience.
salestechstar.com
U.K. Economic Crunch Drives Interest in Modern Automation
Many enterprises in Britain are investing in intelligent automation platforms to contain costs and remain competitive, ISG Provider Lens™ report says. Enterprise adoption of intelligent automation in the U.K. has been on the rise and is expected to keep growing in the coming year, according to a new research report published today by Information Services Group (ISG), a leading global technology research and advisory firm.
Comments / 0