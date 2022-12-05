Thoughtful seven-year-old collects Christmas presents for families hit by cost of living crisis

A seven-year-old girl from Doncaster has collected more than 130 Christmas gifts to share among families who have been hit hard by the cost of living crisis.

Sophia Agate has teamed up with her mother Kirsty, 39, to distribute presents for the last three years.

This year, the youngster set up an online wish list with her mother so neighbours could buy gifts for them to wrap and give away.

“It’s so lovely that it comes from somebody who is so young. It kind of gives me that bit of hope for the next generation,” Kirsty said.

