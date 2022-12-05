Three observations: Sabres scoring spree in win over Sharks

Buffalo, N.Y. (WGR 550) - The Buffalo Sabres arrived back home in Key Bank Center after a one game road trip to host the San Jose Sharks.

Buffalo continued their high speed play in the first period for yet another game with an early powerplay goal from Tage Thompson to give his team the lead. The Sharks pushed back later in the period with quick back-to-back goals from forwards Nick Bonino and Kevin Labanc, which gave the Sharks the lead heading into the second.

The Sabres dominated San Jose in every aspect of play in the second period. J.J. Peterka tied the game just 16 seconds into the middle frame. Jeff Skinner and Jack Quinn were soon to follow and gave Buffalo a 4-2 lead going into the final period.

The third period started off slower for both teams compared to the first two periods. The goals started up once again when Quinn scored his second of the night. Sharks forward Oskar Lindblom fired right back for his team 30 seconds later which made the score 5-3 Buffalo. Alex Tuch buried an empty netter late in the period to cap things off for the Sabres which gave them the 6-3 win.

The Sabres once again played a very fast, physical, high scoring game to earn their 11th win of the season.

Here are the three observations for this game:

Photo credit Timothy T. Ludwig - USA TODAY Sports

1.) Offensive Presence

While the Sabres have a record of just 2-2-1 their last five games, their offensive production has been extremely consistent. The team has combined for 20 goals in that span.

This is a massive improvement for this group related to years passed when if the team was down, they were unable to convert offensively on a consistent basis. Another positive is that a majority of these goals are coming from younger players.

These stellar numbers have helped the Sabres stay in the top five in the league in goals for per game with a whopping 3.71 goals for per game.

Photo credit Timothy T. Ludwig - USA TODAY Sports

2.) The kids are alright

While all of the young players on the Sabres have looked great at different points this season, one line of players has stood out recently. Dylan Cozens, Peterka, and Quinn have been an unstoppable force as the Sabres second line.

The three players have accounted for nine goals and 18 points in their last five games. They have exceptional chemistry on and off the ice which is key when trying to compete at the highest level and put their team over the top.

Photo credit Timothy T. Ludwig - USA TODAY Sports

3.) Leadership

Rasmus Dahlin, Zemgus Girgensons, and Kyle Okposo were named the captains for the Sabres at the beginning of the season and have led by example in different ways every game this season.

Okposo and Girgensons have always brought a physical edge to their game but in this game it was Dahlin who showed up with physical play. The 22-year old defenseman is credited with 40 hits on the season which leads the Sabres.

Dahlin's new found physical play has rounded out his already amazing play. It's given him more confidence to use his body on the offensive side of the puck along with play in his own zone. This new found confidence has made him an exceptional leader for this year's Sabres team.

The Sabres will continue their four-game homestand next on Wednesday when the Columbus Blue Jackets come to town. Face off for this game is set for 7:30 p.m. EST and pregame will start at 6:30 p.m. EST with Schopp and the Bulldog on the radio home of the Buffalo Sabres - WGR Sports Radio 550.