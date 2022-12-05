Read full article on original website
Chapel Hill dedicates $9.1 million to affordable housingThe Triangle TribuneChapel Hill, NC
4 Great Steakhouses in North CarolinaAlina AndrasRaleigh, NC
Park Feature: North Cary ParkJames TulianoCary, NC
Raleigh neighborhood meeting discusses rezoning around New Bern BRTThe Triangle TribuneRaleigh, NC
You could have been in the dorm and not known it had ever happened!Sheeraz QurbanChapel Hill, NC
goduke.com
Cooper to Forego Remaining Years of Eligibility
DURHAM – Duke women's soccer sophomore forward Michelle Cooper has announced that she will forego her remaining years of eligibility and pursue a professional soccer career. "After much thought and consideration, I have decided to pursue my soccer career professionally," said Cooper. "This was such a difficult decision, but one that was made with my heart and the people I love and trust dearly. I would like to thank my family for providing me with endless support in everything I do and my teammates who I can forever call my best friends. I would also like to thank my coaches here at Duke for giving me the opportunity to play for this amazing program and represent this phenomenal school. The experiences from these past two years will be ones that I will forever cherish."
MEAC Players Of The Year both from NC Central
The MEAC has named North Carolina Central players to both its most prestigious football honors. The post MEAC Players Of The Year both from NC Central appeared first on HBCU Gameday.
norfolkneradio.com
Walker scores 22, Huskers upset No. 7 Creighton 63-53
OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Derrick Walker scored a career-high 22 points as Nebraska upset No. 7 Creighton 63-53. It's the highest-ranked opponent the Cornhuskers have beaten on the road since 1997. Nebraska beat the Bluejays for the first time in 14 regular-season meetings in Omaha since 1995. Creighton lost...
chapelboro.com
Offensive Coordinator Phil Longo, O-Line Coach Jack Bicknell Leaving UNC Football Program
More big names are leaving the UNC football program, but this time it’s not players. Carolina offensive coordinator Phil Longo, who joined the coaching staff with head coach Mack Brown in 2019, is leaving to take the same position with Wisconsin. UNC offensive line coach Jack Bicknell, Jr., who joined the staff in 2021, is reportedly going with him. Bruce Feldman of Fox Sports first reported the news Wednesday evening.
kmaland.com
Long-time Nebraska commit Brahmer flips to ISU
(Ames) -- Pierce, Nebraska tight end Benjamin Brahmer flipped his commitment form Nebraska to Iowa State on Tuesday morning. The 6-foot-6, 215-pound Brahmer had been committed to Nebraska for well over a year. He was the first Huskers commitment in the Class of 2023. Brahmer is ranked as the No....
norfolkneradio.com
Tuesday's local and area sports results; Wednesday's schedule
The Norfolk High wrestling teams entertained Millard South. The Panther girls won 48-27 before the top-ranked Millard South boys prevailed over Norfolk 39-21. The Norfolk girls won eight of the 13 matches (Both teams were open at 100). Norfolk winners were: Jerzi Rabbass, Tiearra Pollard, Jazmin Haller, Caidence Bethards, Kylie Beeken, Lesly Rodriguez, Kayla Bobeldyke and Ashanti Dillard. The Norfolk boys won five of the 14 matches. Winners were: Jaeden Thompson, Kayden Kettler, Jesse Lewis, Calvin Empkey and Josiah Kumm.
cbs17
City of Durham gets report on traffic stops
DRUHAM, N.C. (WNCN)–Traffic stops are part of the Durham Police Department’s strategy to reduce violent crime. It’s one of the jobs of the department’s Crime Area Target Team (CATT). The team was formed earlier this year to patrol areas with high rates of violent crime. Durham...
1 person dead, 2 injured in separate shootings in Durham, police investigating
Durham police re investigating after one person was killed and two others injured in two separate shootings.
