thelocalne.ws
Ruth Brown obituary
Ruth E. (Kent) Brown, passed away at her home on Wednesday, November 30, 2022, at the age of 92. Ruth was born to Reginald and Edith (Dunn) Kent. She was a loving wife and mother of six children. At the age of 17, she married Richard H. Brown (Pinky). They...
thelocalne.ws
H. Robert Hawkes obituary
H. Robert Hawkes, 84, of Ipswich died peacefully, surrounded by family, on Wednesday, November 23, 2022, after a brief illness. He was the loving husband of Sandra A. (Pierce) Hawkes, with whom he shared nine years of marriage. Bob was born in Dearborn, Mich., to the late Harold R. and...
thelocalne.ws
Cape Ann Big Band to swing into holidays Dec. 18
GLOUCESTER — Revelers are invited to “swing into the holidays” with a Cape Ann Big Band concert Dec. 18. “Get into the spirit of the season with ‘A Big Band Holiday’ concert by the Cape Ann Big Band. The Cape Ann Big Band’s other holiday engagements have already sold out, so don’t miss this very special opportunity,” organizers said.
thelocalne.ws
Elementary Green Teams host sustainable community swap
IPSWICH — Shep, a local six-year-old, was Christmas shopping for his cousin. At the same time, he was having fun with some friends with an assortment of Nerf weapons. Not really. Shep and his friends weren’t in a standard shop. Please Support Local Advertisers. Patsy Valcour, an Ipswich...
thelocalne.ws
Winter Baroque Concert set for Newburyport, Dec. 18
The “pure, clear sounds of recorder” will fill St. Paul’s Episcopal Church at this year’s Newburyport Chamber Music Festival’s Winter Baroque concert. Three Boston-based musicians, along with Winter Baroque regular cellist Eliana Razzino Yang from Philadelphia, comprise this year’s ensemble. Virtuoso recorder player Aldo...
thelocalne.ws
One injured in Topsfield rollover
One person has been injured in a collision in Topsfield. The accident happened Wednesday afternoon at the intersection of Perkins Row and Ipswich Road. In a different part of town at the same time, the fire department said there were also “multiple reports of electrical issues including possible transformer explosions and power outages in several homes in the area of Wilmor Road.”
thelocalne.ws
Community menorah to be lit in Ipswich for first time
IPSWICH and ROCKPORT — One is lit in Rockport every year to celebrate Hanukkah. Yawn. But guess what?! One will be lit in Ipswich for the first time in many years!!. Nine-foot community menorahs are set to light up Rockport and Ipswich this year. Rockport’s lighting is an established public tradition but the Ipswich menorah is a new social event.
thelocalne.ws
One person injured in Rowley crash
ROWLEY — One person has been injured in an accident on Route 1. The crash happened at around 9:30 a.m. on Monday at the intersection of Route 1 and Glen Street. The dispatcher radioed at the time that one of the vehicles had been T-boned and knocked onto its side by the impact.
thelocalne.ws
Presenter accused of singling out student of color
IPSWICH — A woman making a presentation on digital safety has been accused of racial insensitivity after she “singled out” a student of color for allegedly looking at her phone. The presentation left a “negative effect on our minority students after a student of color was asked...
thelocalne.ws
Bazaar raises funds and awareness for local nonprofit organizations
IPSWICH — Ascension Church’s annual Christmas Bazaar was back at the weekend. In addition to shopping, prizes, and auctions, local nonprofits were given a booth to help them spread the word about their work. Groups attending were New Thing, Three Sisters Garden Project, Partners in Development, Ipswich Refugee...
thelocalne.ws
School committee grapples with input
IPSWICH — Between residents, listening sessions, and talks with the state, the school committee is on the receiving end of lots of input. And its meeting last week was no different. The meeting started off with citizens’ comments, during which residents were allotted 15 minutes to have their say....
thelocalne.ws
Court costs and license loss after OUI charge
A Peabody man has lost his license for 45 days after he appeared in court charged with operating under the influence (OUI) liquor. The charge came after a crash on Sept. 20 near the corner of Washington and Liberty streets. In that accident, a 2015 Toyota Venza, driven by Bolaji M. Akinde, 38, of 154 Shore Drive, Peabody, struck a landscaping trailer and got hung up with two wheels off the ground.
thelocalne.ws
Movie picketed for “unfair labor practices”
IPSWICH — Members of the unions representing behind-the-scenes workers were in town last week to picket a movie being made with non-union labor. Called The Collective, the low-budget film was being shot at the Raymond Farm on Essex Road when union representatives showed up to protest on the sidewalk outside.
thelocalne.ws
Bialek Park ruled out as potential site for elementary school
IPSWICH — In a meeting dominated by the elementary school situation, the school committee has voted unanimously to remove Bialek Park as a potential site for a new school. It then voted 5-2 to remove Winthrop as a possible site for a combined elementary school. It also left the town hall site in play for some kind of school.
thelocalne.ws
No injuries in Sunday night crash
IPSWICH — No injuries were reported in a one-car collision on Sunday. The crash happened at around 8:30 p.m. near 320 Linebrook Road, which is between Route 1 and Old Right Road. The car hit a tree, the dispatcher radioed at the time. The car, a 2016 Jeep Cherokee,...
