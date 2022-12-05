ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Fatherly

How to Heat Up Your Car Faster

Of the many futilities that winter forces you to endure, few feel more pointless than idling in a cold family car watching your breath for 10 minutes while you wait for the engine to warm up. But do you have to warm up your car to make it comfortable? Contrary to belief, this is not best or only solution to the problem. In fact, the process wastes gas (and therefore money), and is also woefully inefficient. Mechanics and researchers say there’s a better way.
VERMONT STATE
KHON2

Keep these 13 emergency supplies in your car for the winter

BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. What are the best emergency supplies to keep in your car for the winter?. Untouched white snow, Christmas lights and beads of ice shining like diamonds make for a beautiful...
Well+Good

7 Winter Coats With So Much Pocket Space, You Can Leave Your Bag at Home

Winter is my least favorite season for many reasons: Freezing temps, shorter days, and feeling tired more often, just to name a few. But besides all of that, the one thing that gets me the most is the layering (too many layers can start to feel constricting). Wintry weather calls for thermals, sweaters, wool socks, and a poofy coat. But if there's anything I've learned over the years when I lived in the coldest regions in the U.S.—specifically Chicago, Wisconsin, and Boston—it's time to ditch the personal bag for the best winter coats with deep pockets.
WISCONSIN STATE
KXLY

What winter was like the year you were born

The United States has seen a wide range of winters over the past century—everything from warm, mild years where folks could stroll leisurely through parks in February to turbulent, frigid seasons where people had to hunker down inside. There were years when blizzards swept in unannounced, covering huge swaths of the country in blankets of snow, while other years brought hurricane-force winds to cities and towns across the nation.
ARIZONA STATE
Outsider.com

Yellowstone National Park Bison Has Full-on Meltdown in Front of Snowcoach: VIDEO

We’ve warned folks time and again: while visiting Yellowstone National Park, be sure to keep your distance from the park’s largest and most powerful resident—the bison. Weighing as much as a full ton and reaching six feet tall, these massive grazers have deadly curved horns and can run at speeds of 35 miles per hour. The point of all these stats? The following video—which shows a mature bison having a complete meltdown in the snow in front of a snowcoach—is going to absolutely make you fall in love with Yellowstone’s bison. So, no matter how cute this fuzzy giant is, resist the urge to pet the fluffy cows.
TEXAS STATE
SheKnows

This Shampoo Is ‘Miraculous’ for Thinning Hair Thanks to the ‘Volume & Strength It Creates’ — Get It for 25% Off

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission. Even though there are many reasons why you might notice a change in your hair’s texture, including changes in diet, medications, stress levels, and illness, experiencing hair thinning and hair loss can feel understandably distressing. And while there’s no shortage of pricey products and treatments out there designed to help minimize fallout and boost volume, one game-changing shampoo from a beloved French brand is now deeply discounted. Plus, it provides a noticeable improvement to your strands within weeks — take it...
Well+Good

Well+Good

New York City, NY
7K+
Followers
9K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Decoding and demystifying what it means to live a well life, inside and out.

 https://www.wellandgood.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy