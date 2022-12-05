City Council Meeting, Dec. 6

The Wilmington City Council will hold a regular meeting on Tuesday, Dec. 6 at 6:30pm inside Council Chambers located at City Hall, 102 North Third Street.

Items of interest include:

Greenhouse Gas (GHG) Emissions Annual Report – Wilmington has been a longtime leader in addressing the challenge of climate change. In 2006, Wilmington passed a Resolution endorsing the US Conference of Mayors Climate Protection Agreement. In 2009, Wilmington performed its first Greenhouse Gas (GHG) emission inventory which established a GHG emission baseline. The inventory was followed by City Council passing a resolution in October 2009 setting ambitious GHG emissions reduction goals for municipal operations. Wilmington has maintained the commitment to curbing climate change through resolutions supporting GHG emission reductions.

Appropriating $20,000 from the North Carolina Department of Environmental Quality - Volkswagen Settlement Level 2 Zero-Emission Vehicle Infrastructure Program Grant – this grant funding will be used to offset the costs to purchase, install, and maintain two Level 2 Electric Vehicle Charge stations in the Wilmington Convention Center Parking Deck. The city has four sets of ChargePoint Level 2 Electric Vehicle chargers located in the Market Street Parking Deck, the 2nd Street Parking Deck, and the RiverPlace Parking Deck, in addition to two Chargepoint DC-Fast Electric Vehicle chargers, located on the ground floor of the Market Street Parking Deck.

Authorizing an extension of the Annual Needs Streets Rehabilitation Program with Highland Paving Company and to increase the contract amount by $5,000,000 – This project is part of the Capital Roadway Improvement Plan, and the annual needs street rehabilitation program contract is coordinated with the annual needs storm drainage rehabilitation drainage infrastructure contract, which allows for scheduling storm drainage improvements beneath city streets prior to or in conjunction with pavement rehabilitation to minimize newly restored road surface failures. The terms of the original contract include optional one-year extensions, for up to two additional years, for three years total. The addition of $5,000,000 would bring the total contract amount to $11,513,751.73

You can view the full agenda here. If you would like to provide written comments for a public hearing, you can do so via this online comment form.