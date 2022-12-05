Read full article on original website
These tributes for Bob McGrath from ‘Sesame Street’ will make you cry
It’s a certain type of sadness you feel when a notable character from your childhood passes away, and that feeling is absolutely prevalent amid the news that beloved Sesame Street actor Bob McGrath has died at 90 years old. McGrath played the non-muppet character of Bob Johnson, who ran...
Gallagher death updates — Cause of death revealed after legendary comedian dies at 76
COMEDIAN Leo Anthony Gallagher, widely known as Gallagher, has died, according to his manager. Gallagher passed away early on Friday morning in the Palm Springs region while receiving hospice care, TMZ reported. The outlet reported that the comedian suffered severe organ failure and had been ill for some time, having...
Popculture
'The Conners': Beloved 'Roseanne' Character Reveals Major Illness
The Conners already set the bar high for its Thanksgiving episode, welcoming back a Roseanne alum for the first time in two years. But the details from the episode became a heartbreaking reminder of why the classic series continues to be a hit with fans. Estelle Parsons' return as Jackie...
‘Cheers’ Star Kirstie Alley’s Cause of Death Revealed
Kirstie Alley, the two-time Emmy-winning actor whose work on Cheers, Look Who’s Talking, and Veronica’s Closet won her the hearts of audiences across the world, died following a short fight with cancer, her family said Monday. She was 71.“We are sad to inform you that our incredible, fierce and loving mother has passed away after a battle with cancer, only recently discovered,” said her children, True and Lillie Parker. In a statement posted across Alley’s social media accounts, they recalled her “zest and passion for life” and “her eternal joy of creating.”“She was surrounded by her closest family and fought...
Kirstie Alley's ex-husband Parker Stevenson pays tribute after her death: 'You will be missed'
"The Hardy Boys" actor shared a touching tribute to ex-wife Kirstie Alley following the news that she has passed away at the age of 71 from cancer.
William Shatner says Star Trek co-star George Takei has ‘never stopped blackening my name’
William Shatner has reflected on tensions he’s had with his co-stars on the Star Trek franchise, including George Takei.In his new essay collection, Boldly Go, Captain Kirk actor Shatner writes about the breakdown of his friendship with Leonard Nimoy, who played Spock, and the fact that Uhura actor Nichelle Nichols told him his co-stars found him “cold and arrogant”, writing: “I was horrified to learn this, ashamed that I hadn’t realised it.”Sulu star Takei previously alleged that Shatner was “not a team player” on set, saying: “The rest of the cast all understand what makes a scene work. It’s...
Nick Holly Dies: Longtime Manager & Co-Creator Of ABC’s ’Sons & Daughters’ Was 51
Nick Holly, manager, writer, producer, and co-creator of the ABC comedy series Sons & Daughters, died Monday, November 21 of cancer, surrounded by loved ones at his home in Santa Monica, CA. He was 51. Originally from Geneva, New York, Holly began his industry career in the mailroom at CAA following graduation from Rutgers University, where he played lacrosse. He later became an agent at Buchwald and went on to form the management company, Epiphany Alliance, Inc. In 2006, Holly teamed with client, Fred Goss, to create the half-hour comedy, Sons & Daughters, produced with Lorne Michaels’ Broadway Video, which...
First Look: Netflix’s ‘You People’ Starring Eddie Murphy, Nia Long, Jonah Hill, Lauren London
Take a peak at a new funny film for Netflix called, You People. A new couple (Jonah Hill, Lauren London) fall in love and find themselves confronting societal expectations and generational differences amidst their families (Eddie Murphy, Nia Long, Julia Louis-Dreyfus, David Duchovny) clashing cultures, in this comedy from Kenya Barris. See the trailer and more images inside…
ABC Cancels ‘Avalon’ Starring Neve Campbell Despite Series Order
ABC has decided to cancel Avalon starring Neve Campbell, despite its prior straight-to-series order. The series, based on a short story by Michael Connelly (whose works have inspired Bosch and The Lincoln Lawyer), was set to star Campbell as L.A. Sheriff Department Detective Nicole “Nic” Searcy, who heads up a small office on Catalina Island.
Bob McGrath, one of the original 'Sesame Street' cast members, dies at the age of 90
'His performances brought joy and wonder to generations of children around the world,' Sesame Workshop said in a statement.
'Abbott Elementary', 'Grey's Anatomy', 'The Mandalorian' To Be Featured at PaleyFest
The Paley Center for Media holds its PaleyFest celebration of TV at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood March 31-April 4, celebrating Abbott Elementary, Grey’s Anatomy, The Mandalorian and Yellowstone, among other series to be named later. It is the 40th anniversary of PaleyFest, which offers behind-the-scenes conversations with TV...
Decades Offers 'Carol Burnett' Marathon for Christmas, 'Twilight Zone' Binge for New Year's
The Decades network offers a Carol Burnett marathon over Christmas that it is calling A Christmas Carol. The three-day marathon of Carol Burnett and Friends starts at noon ET on Christmas Eve and ends the morning of December 26. The cast includes Vicki Lawrence, Harvey Korman, Lyle Waggoner and Tim...
Big Bird and Kermit the Frog pay tribute to their ‘friend’ Bob McGrath
Big Bird and Kermit The Frog have remembered their human “friend” Bob McGrath, following his death aged 90.The fictional duo posted separate tributes to the actor, musician and children’s author, remembering his “infectious joy” and ability to “make every day sunnier”.McGrath was a member of the US children’s show for more than 50 years, and was known as one of its first non-Muppet regular characters.There was no one quite like my friend Bob McGrath. His infectious joy and remarkable voice could make every day sunnier. I’ll always remember the wonderful times we shared on Sesame Street. Let’s all sing a...
Sylvester Stallone Explains How A Failed Gangster Movie From The Creator Of The Godfather Led To The Birth Of Tulsa King
Sylvester Stallone is crushing it on Tulsa King. But it took one project falling apart for this show to thrive.
'The Simpsons', Andrea Bocelli and Disney Plus Team Up on Short Film
Disney Plus is offering fans of The Simpsons a Christmas gift, as the short film The Simpsons Meet the Bocellis in 'Feliz Navidad' launches December 15. In the short, Homer surprises Marge with the ultimate gift: An unforgettable performance from Italian opera superstar Andrea Bocelli, and his 25-year-old son Matteo and 10-year-old daughter Virginia.
Kathy Griffin laments being reinstated on Twitter after ban: It got too ‘Musky’
Kathy Griffin lamented being reinstated on Twitter along with Jordan Peterson and the Babylon Bee and said she planned to quit in an op-ed for Newsweek.
See Idina Menzel Belt Show-Stopping Cover of ‘I Melt With You’ From Disney+ Documentary
Idina Menzel and her band rehearse their show-stopping rendition of the Modern English’s “I Melt With You” in Rolling Stone‘s exclusive clip from Which Way to the Stage?, an upcoming Disney+ documentary about the Broadway star. Idina Menzel: Which Way to the Stage? follows Menzel as she prepares for her “dream” concert: A headlining show at New York’s Madison Square Garden. Along the way, the documentary focuses on Menzel’s childhood, her breakout roles in Rent and Wicked, and the global success of Frozen. The documentary, out Dec. 9 on the streaming service, also follows Tony Award-winning Menzel along a 16-date tour...
Jerrod Carmichael Named Host of the Golden Globe Awards (EXCLUSIVE)
Emmy-winning comedian Jerrod Carmichael has signed on to host the 80th Golden Globe Awards as it returns to NBC next month. NBC, the Hollywood Foreign Press Association and telecast producer Dick Clark Prods. were set to announce Carmichael on Thursday, Variety has learned. “We’re so excited to have Jerrod Carmichael host the historic 80th Golden Globe Awards,” HFPA president Helen Hoehne said in a statement. “His comedic talents have entertained and thrilled audiences while providing thought-provoking moments that are so important in the times we live. Jerrod is the special kind of talent this show calls for to kick off the...
End of the Road for 'FBoy Island'
HBO Max has canceled FBoy Island, which ran for two seasons. Hosted by Nikki Glaser, the dating competition series followed three women who move to a tropical island and are joined by 24 men -- 12 nice guys looking for genuine love, and 12 “FBoys” looking for something else.
‘Yellowjackets’ Picks Up Again in March
Drama Yellowjackets returns for season two on Showtime Friday, March 24 on streaming and on demand, for subscribers, and Sunday, March 26 on air. Created by Ashley Lyle and Bart Nickerson, the show is about a high school girl’s soccer team that goes down in a plane crash in some remote wilderness.
