coinchapter.com

Joe Biden & Co. Goes After America’s Poorest With Draconian Tax Law

YEREVAN (CoinChapter.com) — The Internal Revenue Service (IRS) of the United States is going after low and middle-income households. Under a new dictate, the agency mandates US residents to report all third-party transactions exceeding $600. According to the latest update, people receiving any income over the mentioned threshold via...
WEHT/WTVW

White House: Griner release was ‘difficult decision’ for Biden

President Biden’s decision to release basketball star Brittney Griner was a “difficult” one, a senior administration official said Thursday, adding that the Russians rejected U.S. efforts to also release imprisoned American Paul Whelan.  “This was not a situation where we had a choice of which American to bring home. It was a choice between bringing […]

