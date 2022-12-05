More than one in six motorists (18%) admit they would not change their driving plans despite a red weather warning, a new survey suggests.The AA, which commissioned the poll of 13,000 drivers, said people who ignore alerts about treacherous conditions are “needlessly putting themselves and their passengers at risk”.Red warnings are issued by the Met Office when “dangerous weather is expected”, which could include snow, storms and strong winds.The company says it is very likely there will be “a risk to life” when these warnings are active, so people should “avoid travelling where possible”.The UK’s last red warning for wintry...

2 DAYS AGO