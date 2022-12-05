ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
AccuWeather

Wave after wave of snow to arrive in Great Lakes, Northeast

December-like cold will continue to set the stage for snow as not one, but two or three rounds of snow will take aim at the northern tier of the U.S. in the coming week. AccuWeather meteorologists warn that wintry conditions are here to stay in the northern United States as not one, but two or three rounds of snow take aim for parts of the Great Lakes and Northeast in the coming week.
INDIANA STATE
natureworldnews.com

Snow, Strong Winds, and Subzero Temperatures Are Forecast for Christmas in the United Kingdom by the Met Office

According to Met Office data, the UK would need a near-record cold December to avoid 2022 being the warmest year on record. The announcement comes as preliminary Met Office data show that Autumn 2022 (September, October, and November) was the third warmest on record for the UK, with an average mean temperature of 11.1C, trailing only 2011 and 2006's Autumn figures in a series dating back to 1884.
Outsider.com

Southern US States Face Severe Storm Risks as Snow Moves In

A strong storm system is ushering in winter weather across the United States that week with some of the southern states expected to see accumulating snowfalls. Additionally, some of these areas expecting marked snowfalls are facing severe storm conditions. Especially as an arctic chill flies in with the accumulations. Weather...
The Independent

Drivers ‘needlessly putting themselves at risk’ by ignoring red weather warnings

More than one in six motorists (18%) admit they would not change their driving plans despite a red weather warning, a new survey suggests.The AA, which commissioned the poll of 13,000 drivers, said people who ignore alerts about treacherous conditions are “needlessly putting themselves and their passengers at risk”.Red warnings are issued by the Met Office when “dangerous weather is expected”, which could include snow, storms and strong winds.The company says it is very likely there will be “a risk to life” when these warnings are active, so people should “avoid travelling where possible”.The UK’s last red warning for wintry...
NorthcentralPA.com

Trend to colder weather may bring snow chance to Midwest, Northeast

Reprinted from Accuweather AccuWeather meteorologists are keeping a close eye on back-to-back storms, and the second one of the duo may have some wintry tricks up its sleeves. AccuWeather forecasters are monitoring the weather pattern, which has the potential to turn quite wintry by the middle of December. A pair of storms will slide across the Midwest to the Northeast next week, and the second of the duo will be...
NORTH CAROLINA STATE
HollywoodLife

Viktor Bout: Everything To Know about Arms Dealer Exchanged With Russia For Brittney Griner’s Release

Viktor Bout is a Russian arms dealer. He was released in exchange for Brittney Griner, who was imprisoned in Russia on drug charges. Viktor Bout was released back to Russia in a prisoner exchange deal for Brittney Griner on Thursday, December 8. President Joe Biden announced that the WNBA player, 32, would be returning home, and it was reported that the administration had negotiated her freedom in exchange for the arms dealer, 55, according to The Associated Press. The president announced that Brittney was on a plane returning to the United States, after being arrested on drug charges in February.
The Independent

UK weather: Snow warning issued by Met Office as ‘Arctic blast’ to bring freezing temperatures

Forecasters have warned heavy snow showers could batter northern Scotland this week as temperatures are set to fall across the UK when an “Arctic blast” strikes.The Met Office issued a yellow weather warning on Sunday covering the north of Scotland on Wednesday. The forecaster said that road and rail services could be impacted by the snow.It comes as temperatures are set to tumble in other parts of the country this week, in what has been branded the “first notable cold spell of winter”. “Showers will fall as snow to low levels on Wednesday,” a Met Office spokesperson said. “Accumulations...

Comments / 0

Community Policy