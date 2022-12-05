Read full article on original website
Chained Echoes - Official Launch Trailer
Chained Echoes is a 16-bit SNES-style RPG set in a fantasy world where dragons are as common as piloted mechanical suits. Take up your sword, channel your magic or board your Mech. Chained Echoes is now available on PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox, Nintendo Switch, and PC.
Genshin Impact - Official 'Faruzan: Legacy of Knowledge' Character Overview Trailer
Genshin Impact adds Faruzan to the roster of playable characters. Faruzan can manipulate Anemo making her useful when paired with her ancient trinkets. Utilize her charged-up Anemo shots from her bow, her Elemental Skill Wind Realm of Nasamjnin, her Elemental Burst The Wind's Secret Ways, and more. Faruzan is available now in Genshin Impact on PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, PC, iOS, and Android.
Fallout 76 - Nuka-World on Tour Official Launch Trailer
The traveling road show, Nuka-World on Tour, has officially set up permanent residence in Appalachia! Head to the fairgrounds in the Ash Heap region to find new Public Events, square off against the monstrous Ultracite Titan, try games of skill in the Nukacade, meet new characters, earn rewards, and more!
Call of the Sea - Official VR Trailer | Upload VR Showcase
Retrace Harry's footsteps in Call of the Sea VR, an adventurous trek through the jungle and sea, filled with puzzles and danger and a potential transformation into a sea creature. The CR title is coming to Meta Quest 2 in Q2 2023.
Horizon Chase 2 - Official Japan World Tour Expansion Trailer
Horizon Chase 2 is an arcade racer that has just received an expansion. The Japan World Tour Expansion brings new content based on the geography and culture of Japan, allowing them to race through the high-tech cities, mystic dojos, beautiful gardens, and deep forests. The Japan World Tour Expansion for Horizon Chase 2 launches today on Apple Arcade.
4-7 Red Ring Locations
This stage sees Sonic back in the Speed Highway zone, tasking Sonic once again with running fast and collecting five red coins! For a full breakdown of the stage, check out our full walkthrough!
Knights of Honor II: Sovereign - Official Release Trailer
Knights of Honor II: Sovereign is available on PC today, December 6, 2022. Watch the launch trailer for this grand strategy game, and get ready to pick from one of 200+ realms in three different starting eras and lead your chosen people to glory. In Knights of Honor II: Sovereign,...
Call of Duty: Mobile Will Get a Santa Snoop Dog Skin; Here is How to Get it
Call of Duty: Mobile is set to release its highly anticipated Season 11: Ultimate Frontier, and fans of the game are in for a special treat. The new season will feature a Snoop Dogg Santa Claus skin, adding to the rapper's growing list of appearances in the game. CharlieIntel shared...
Epic Games Introduces Cabined Accounts To Add More Protection for Children
The protection of children and younger players has become a necessity in modern gaming. Through a study by a UK University, players have realised that loot boxes can cause financial and emotional harm to children and young players. Epic has also understood the importance of this issue and have released their own preventive measures to protect children and younger players.
Mistlands Update Patch Notes Dec 6
The Mistlands update for Valheim has officially arrived with Patch 0.212.7, launching on December 6, 2022. Explore the new Mistlands biome, with new creatures, Mistlands boss, dungeon type, and a fishing update. Mistlands Update Release Date. The Valhiem Mistlands update was released on November 22, 2022 at 1 PM EST...
The Game Awards Fan Vote Has Genshin Impact and Sonic Frontiers Crushing Elden Ring for Game of the Year
Genshin Impact and Sonic Frontiers are storming ahead in the fan poll to decide the winner of the Player’s Voice category at The Game Awards 2022, dominating both Elden Ring and God of War: Ragnarok. The Player’s Voice award is a 100% fan voted category unlike the other awards...
The Best Game of 2022: Nominees
Considering 2022 was a 'quiet' year for new games, the quality on show was unquestionable. From blockbuster releases to smaller yet equally as impressive Indies, the last 12 months has been a stellar year whether you play on console or PC. Two long-awaited giants lead the pack, with Santa Monica...
Chapter 3D
There are four possible routes players can take in the third chapter. The fourth path is given if you disagree to Leonar's plan when you meet him at the Arkhaiopolis of Rhime in Chapter 2B.
Dead Island 2 Showcase - 'Welcome to HELL-A'
Check out the Dead Island 2 Showcase - Welcome to HELL-A – on IGN! Catch news, updates, and reveals for Dead Island 2 on December 6 at 12pm PT / 3pm ET.
Dead Island 2: Here’s What Comes in Each Edition
It’s been in the works for a looooong time, but Dead Island 2 is finally, actually coming out. It’s set to release for PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, and PC on April 28. It will come in several editions, and they’re all up for preorder now at all the usual retailers (see it on Amazon). Below, you’ll find a full rundown of what kind of game it is, what comes in each edition, how much it costs, and more. Let’s dive in.
New Realm Seeds
New Realm Seeds is an activity you can do after completing God of War Ragnarok's main storyline. On this page, we go over how to unlock these new realm seeds and the areas they unlock. How to Start New Realm Seeds. After completing the main storyline, go to Sindri's house...
Elden Ring's Colosseum DLC Is Real, Free, and Releasing Tomorrow
FromSoftware has confirmed that Elden Ring's long-rumoured colosseum DLC is real, and it's available tomorrow, December 7, for free. Revealed in a new trailer (below), the Colosseum Update unsurprisingly adds new PvP modes that lets players can face off in the grand arenas scattered around The Lands Between. The trailer...
Steam Lists Star Wars Jedi: Survivor With a March 2023 Release Date
Star Wars Jedi: Survivor is so far only confirmed to launch sometime in 2023 but the game's Steam page listed a March 15 release date before quickly removing it. As shared by industry insider Wario64 on Twitter (below), the now now-altered page was updated earlier today to include the date alongside new preorder bonuses but these have since been removed.
Fortnite: New Update Significantly Changes the Game's Graphics
Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 1 has brought a lot of new content to the game, but the most significant change is probably the next-gen graphics, thanks to Unreal Engine 5.1. Unreal Engine 5’s features such as Nanite, Lumen, Virtual Shadow Maps, and Temporal Super Resolution are also available on Fortnite now.
The Xbox Game Price Increase Is Finally Happening – Unlocked 573
Xbox has decided to increase the prices of their next-gen games created specifically for the Xbox Series X|S hardware to $70. This is after being priced at $60 for the last 16 years. Phil Spencer had teased a price increase for either the console, Xbox Game Pass, or their games shortly before this announcement. This week the Unlocked crew reacts to the news and also the surprising agreement Xbox and Nintendo made to keep Call of Duty on Nintendo gaming platforms for the next 10 years.
