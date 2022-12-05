It’s been in the works for a looooong time, but Dead Island 2 is finally, actually coming out. It’s set to release for PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, and PC on April 28. It will come in several editions, and they’re all up for preorder now at all the usual retailers (see it on Amazon). Below, you’ll find a full rundown of what kind of game it is, what comes in each edition, how much it costs, and more. Let’s dive in.

1 DAY AGO