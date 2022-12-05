Why did CVS install time-delay safes in all its Missouri locations?

CVS Pharmacy announced recently that they’ve installed time-delay safes in all 207 of their pharmacy locations in MIssouri, including the 70 locations in St. Louis. Nate Burrell, CVS Health district pharmacy leader, told KMOX what those safes do and why they’ve been installed.

A time-delay safe, Burrell explained, is a device that a user puts on an existing safe and creates a lockout period — once the code is entered, a certain amount of time passes before the safe can be opened.

“Seems like a relatively simple thing to do. But the reason that we did that is because there was a period where we were seeing pharmacy robberies across the nation, but especially in certain pockets,” Burrell said. “Indianapolis is an example — in 2015, we were having concerns in that market, we installed the time-delayed safe there. And we saw a 70% drop in pharmacy robberies, just from putting in the device.”

St. Louis isn’t like Indianapolis, though — Burrell said that in the seven or so years he’s been in his position he could count the robberies that have occurred on one hand.

“Still, every event can be tragic for the team that's there. And colleague safety is extremely high on our list of things that, you know, we want to make sure that we set an environment that is safe for our colleagues,” he said. “And if installing a time-delay safe makes that store safer for those colleagues to be in, it's kind of a no-brainer to make that happen.”

CVS won’t keep all medications in the time-delay safe, just the ones that are at a high risk for being stolen. That includes pain medications, stimulants used for ADHD, or any other controlled substances.

Hear more about how CVS will utilize their time-delay safes, what it means for people picking up prescriptions, and why this is happening now:

Copyright 2022 KMOX (Audacy). All Rights Reserved.

Follow KMOX | Facebook | Twitter | Instagram

Listen on the free Audacy app .

Tell your smart speaker to play K M O X.