Suspect Wanted for Shoplifting Merchandise From Gallatin Kroger

From Gallatin Police Department 12/04/2022

On November 24, 2022, the individual pictured shoplifted merchandise from Kroger at 845 Nashville Pike Gallatin, TN 37066.

The subject has a distinct tattoo on her left arm. After the incident, the subject then fled the scene in an unknown vehicle.

If you have any information regarding this individual, or their location please contact Officer D. Akin, with the Gallatin Police Department at [email protected] or (615) 452-1313.

GPD Case #: 22-06342