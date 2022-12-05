ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oswego, NY

Letter To The Editor: Human Concerns, Inc. Food Pantry

On behalf of the Board of Directors of Human Concerns, Inc., the non-profit Food Pantry for Oswego, NY., the Pantry Director, our volunteers, and most importantly our clients: we would like to extend our sincere gratitude to the community for supporting our Thanksgiving Dinner giveaway. Human Concerns, Inc. was able...
KeyBank Sponsors OCO “Giving Thanks” Event

Fulton, NY – Oswego County Opportunities Development Coordinator Bridget Dolbear welcomed Stephanie Leonard and representatives from Key Bank during OCO’s “Giving Thanks” celebration. Key Bank was a Gold Level sponsor for the event. Proceeds from “Giving Thanks” benefit OCO’s Giving that Grows initiative that focuses on...
Oswego County Homeschoolers Create New Holiday Tradition For Community

OSWEGO – Students from several local homeschool groups plan to perform an old-fashioned Christmas Nativity Pageant this year- and the community is warmly invited to attend. Students from Oswego County LEAH, James Madison Academy and Educating Arrows began rehearsals and set design over a month ago. They are in the final stages of preparation for this weekend’s performances.
Oswego Bookmobile Receives Donations From Area Organizations

OSWEGO – Two Oswego Community organizations have recently donated to Oswego Bookmobile, Inc. which will help the bookmobile to continue “Driving Books Home.”. Menter Ambulance Service contributed $674 and the Church of the Resurrection donated $295. Oswego Bookmobile Inc. provides a free, mobile, summer literacy program to children...
OCSD Board OF Education Discuss Budget Goals, School-Use Fees During Meeting

OSWEGO – The Oswego City School District Board of Education met on the evening of December 6, 2022, with Boardmember Pamela Dowd absent. Beginning with the Public Comment portion of the meeting, Jim Eckman addressed the Board, outlining his opinion that there is a lack of communication and accountability within the district regarding the decision making process that affects athletics.
MacKenzie-Childs Hiring Event In Fulton Dec. 14

FULTON – Oswego County Workforce New York (OCWNY) is partnering with MacKenzie-Childs to host a hiring event at the OCWNY office at 200 N. Second St. in Fulton. The event will be open by appointment only from noon to 3 p.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 14. MacKenzie-Childs is a fully...
Mary Rose Manno

FULTON, NY – As the devoted and loving mother of ten children, she spent her life at home raising her family. At any time, you could find her at home doing laundry, cooking, cleaning, or tending to the needs of one of her children. Her greatest joy was watching her children begin their own families. Her grandchildren and great-grandchildren filled her heart with love and brought the biggest smile to her face. She enjoyed cooking, doing crossword puzzles, and most importantly, spending time with her large family.
Christopher M. Fountaine, Sr.

FULTON, NY – Christopher M. Fountaine, Sr., 45, of Fulton, passed away Monday, December 5, 2022. He was born July 7, 1977 in Oswego, NY to Paul L. and Kathy L. Fountaine, Sr. Chris was employed as a scorekeeper with the Amateur Trapshooting Association. He enjoyed go-carting, watching DIRT...
Gene R. Arnold, Sr.

FULTON, NY – Gene “Geno” R. Arnold, Sr. born in Fulton, NY on August 22, 1947, age 75, passed away on December 3, 2022, with his family by his side. He was predeceased by his parents, Daniel and Jennie Arnold; siblings, Caroline Sanford, Geraldine Abbott, Madeline Latray, Amos Arnold, and Clifford Arnold.
DEC Announces Completion Of Little Sandy Creek Bridge

SANDY CREEK, NY – The New York State Department of Environmental Conservation (DEC) today announced the completion of the Little Sandy Creek Bridge, a 110-foot structure that extends over Little Sandy Creek in the Winona State Forest. The newly constructed bridge, located in the town of Boylston, Oswego County, is part of the new one-mile Little Sandy Creek Trail, completed this fall in partnership with the Winona Forest Recreation Association (WFRA).
