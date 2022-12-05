Read full article on original website
Letter To The Editor: Human Concerns, Inc. Food Pantry
On behalf of the Board of Directors of Human Concerns, Inc., the non-profit Food Pantry for Oswego, NY., the Pantry Director, our volunteers, and most importantly our clients: we would like to extend our sincere gratitude to the community for supporting our Thanksgiving Dinner giveaway. Human Concerns, Inc. was able...
KeyBank Sponsors OCO “Giving Thanks” Event
Fulton, NY – Oswego County Opportunities Development Coordinator Bridget Dolbear welcomed Stephanie Leonard and representatives from Key Bank during OCO’s “Giving Thanks” celebration. Key Bank was a Gold Level sponsor for the event. Proceeds from “Giving Thanks” benefit OCO’s Giving that Grows initiative that focuses on...
APW CSD Junior, Senior High School Community Night Cancelled
OSWEGO COUNTY – Following is a message from the APW Central School District concerning a community night scheduled in December:. The Junior Senior High School Community Night originally scheduled for December 8th has been canceled. Thank you, and have a great day.
Sandy Creek Central School Receives Grant from the New York Life Foundation To Be A Grief Sensitive School Community
SANDY CREEK, NY – The New York Life Grief-Sensitive School Initiative (GSSI) was created in 2018. Sandy Creek Central School became a designated Grief-Sensitive School in 2022. As a result of agreeing to strive to become grief sensitive, the school received $500 that was used to fund grief counseling...
Oswego County Homeschoolers Create New Holiday Tradition For Community
OSWEGO – Students from several local homeschool groups plan to perform an old-fashioned Christmas Nativity Pageant this year- and the community is warmly invited to attend. Students from Oswego County LEAH, James Madison Academy and Educating Arrows began rehearsals and set design over a month ago. They are in the final stages of preparation for this weekend’s performances.
Volney Students Enjoy In-School Performance From REV Theatre
FULTON, NY -Students at Fulton’s Volney Elementary School were thrilled by the dramatic talents of Auburn’s REV Theatre Co. in an in-house performance. The play was part of a larger program involving many other schools within the FCSD and across New York State. On Monday, December 5, the...
Oswego Bookmobile Receives Donations From Area Organizations
OSWEGO – Two Oswego Community organizations have recently donated to Oswego Bookmobile, Inc. which will help the bookmobile to continue “Driving Books Home.”. Menter Ambulance Service contributed $674 and the Church of the Resurrection donated $295. Oswego Bookmobile Inc. provides a free, mobile, summer literacy program to children...
Six Copies Of Howard Rose Memoir, ‘Disposable Soldier’ Donated To Fulton Public Library
FULTON – Christine Rose, wife of the late Howard Rose of Fulton, recently donated six copies of his memoir, “Diary of a Disposable Soldier,” to the Fulton Public Library Director Caroline Chatterton said. “We’re extremely grateful to Christine for sharing these copies of her husband’s book with...
Learn About A Career In Child Care From Local Agencies
OSWEGO COUNTY – Oswego County Workforce New York (OCWNY) is partnering with Integrated Community Planning of Oswego County, Inc (ICP), to host a hiring event with multiple child care providers. The event will take place in-person from 4 to 7 p.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 14 at the OCWNY office at 200 N. Second St. in Fulton.
Pulaski Academic Center Looks Forward To Upcoming Events
PULASKI, NY – The Pulaski Academic Center, which houses students from four separate districts, has begun to offer new programs for this school year, as well as starting to plan for community-based projects. The Academic Center, which was started to help students graduate, provides a safe and comfortable place...
Oswego County Today Weekly News Roundup: November 27 – Dec. 3
OSWEGO COUNTY – Oswego County Today presents the top stories from this past week. The Blue Moon Grill is now under new operation, current owners Mat and Stephanie Overton taking over operations beginning Dec. 1. See the full story here. After a two year hiatus, the First United Methodist...
Fulton Tractor Supply Company Store To Host Photos With Santa Event
FULTON, N.Y — Tractor Supply Company will spread Christmas cheer this year with their Photos with Santa event. Held Dec. 17 from 11:00 a.m. until 2:00 p.m., Tractor Supply customers are invited to bring their children and pets to the store for photos with Santa and other Christmas activities.
OCSD Board OF Education Discuss Budget Goals, School-Use Fees During Meeting
OSWEGO – The Oswego City School District Board of Education met on the evening of December 6, 2022, with Boardmember Pamela Dowd absent. Beginning with the Public Comment portion of the meeting, Jim Eckman addressed the Board, outlining his opinion that there is a lack of communication and accountability within the district regarding the decision making process that affects athletics.
MacKenzie-Childs Hiring Event In Fulton Dec. 14
FULTON – Oswego County Workforce New York (OCWNY) is partnering with MacKenzie-Childs to host a hiring event at the OCWNY office at 200 N. Second St. in Fulton. The event will be open by appointment only from noon to 3 p.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 14. MacKenzie-Childs is a fully...
Mary Rose Manno
FULTON, NY – As the devoted and loving mother of ten children, she spent her life at home raising her family. At any time, you could find her at home doing laundry, cooking, cleaning, or tending to the needs of one of her children. Her greatest joy was watching her children begin their own families. Her grandchildren and great-grandchildren filled her heart with love and brought the biggest smile to her face. She enjoyed cooking, doing crossword puzzles, and most importantly, spending time with her large family.
Christopher M. Fountaine, Sr.
FULTON, NY – Christopher M. Fountaine, Sr., 45, of Fulton, passed away Monday, December 5, 2022. He was born July 7, 1977 in Oswego, NY to Paul L. and Kathy L. Fountaine, Sr. Chris was employed as a scorekeeper with the Amateur Trapshooting Association. He enjoyed go-carting, watching DIRT...
Oswego County FCU Donates to Oswego Bookmobile Literacy Program
OSWEGO – The Oswego County Federal Credit Union donated $1,000 to Oswego Bookmobile in support of the 2022 Driving Books Home summer literacy program. Their support this year has allowed the Bookmobile to continue with its mission of “empowering children to be readers.”. Driving Books Home is a...
Gene R. Arnold, Sr.
FULTON, NY – Gene “Geno” R. Arnold, Sr. born in Fulton, NY on August 22, 1947, age 75, passed away on December 3, 2022, with his family by his side. He was predeceased by his parents, Daniel and Jennie Arnold; siblings, Caroline Sanford, Geraldine Abbott, Madeline Latray, Amos Arnold, and Clifford Arnold.
Letters To The Editor: Jon A. Seeber – Retirement
Today is a bittersweet day for sure. After 27 years of service, I am taking the next step in the chapters of my life and “retiring” from the Onondaga County Sheriff’s Office. I like to refer to it as “refocusing” instead of “retiring” and try to focus more now on my family, friends, and myself.
DEC Announces Completion Of Little Sandy Creek Bridge
SANDY CREEK, NY – The New York State Department of Environmental Conservation (DEC) today announced the completion of the Little Sandy Creek Bridge, a 110-foot structure that extends over Little Sandy Creek in the Winona State Forest. The newly constructed bridge, located in the town of Boylston, Oswego County, is part of the new one-mile Little Sandy Creek Trail, completed this fall in partnership with the Winona Forest Recreation Association (WFRA).
