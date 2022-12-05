Read full article on original website
Pinkbike.com
Enter To Win a Wolf Tooth Prize Pack - Pinkbike's Advent Calendar Giveaway
Wolf Tooth wants to upgrade your components. Win a selection of machined components that will make your bike ride like new again: the new Resolve Dropper Post that features a self-bleeding cartridge, Waveform Aluminum Pedals with dual-concave profile, new Echo Lock-On Grips, Performance Headset, ReMote Light Action, Drop-Stop Chainring, two Centerlock Rotor Lockrings, Alloy Bar End Plugs, Pack Pliers multi-tool, and Anodized Color Accent Kit. The winner can choose size, standard, and color for each component.
Pinkbike.com
Enter To Win a Insta360 X3 Bike Kit - Pinkbike's Advent Calendar Giveaway
The ultimate action camera for capturing your rides like never before. X3 captures vivid 5.7K 360 video, so you'll never miss the action. With 360 degrees of footage at your fingertips, the creative possibilities are endless. DUAL 1/2" 48MP SENSORS. X3's new 1/2" 48MP sensors pack in more pixels for...
Carscoops
DP Motorsport Has Created The Porsche 964 911 Of Our Dreams
A gorgeous Porsche 964 has been comprehensively restored and modified thanks to DP Motorsport. The company, led by Patrick Zimmermann, has a wealth of experience with classic 911s and in this case, left no stone unturned in transforming the sports car and making it even more impressive than it was when it left the Porsche factory.
Pinkbike.com
Video: Pinkbike Academy Season 3 Ep 8: Content is King, Pt. 2
For the second part of our content challenge, the athletes are tested on their ability to capture some *sick* footage for their sponsors. It’s time to create some viral highlights of their own, before two athletes are sent home and just four remain.
notebookcheck.net
Winora Yucatan X12 Pro e-bike with integrated 750 Wh battery and Yamaha motor unveiled
The Winora Yucatan X12 Pro electric bicycle has been launched in Europe. The trekking e-bike is equipped with a 250 W Yamaha PW-X3 motor, delivering up to 85 Nm of torque. The engine is supported by a 750 Wh Yamaha InTube battery integrated into the bicycle's downtube. You can use a Bosch Intuvia display to control the bike's settings or to view information about your journey.
2023 Polaris Slingshot Adds Crazy Customization To Three-Wheeled Freedom
The current Polaris Slingshot only made its debut in early 2020, yet Polaris is already announcing the second round of significant upgrades. The 2023 updates will give customers access to new personalization and customization features. The three-wheeler can be loaded with new practicalities, while an exciting new range of colors will help it stand out, just in case people miss the fact that it's missing the fourth wheel.
Pinkbike.com
Field Test: Santa Cruz Hightower - Extra Normal, Extra Good
Santa Cruz has had a Hightower in their catalog for ages now, and while we got a wholesale change to lower-link VPP suspension layout nearly four years ago, the latest version for 2023 is all about subtle refinements to a platform that was already pretty damn good. That might mean it's not the most interesting of the bunch, sure, but it all comes together to make for an extremely fun and competent trail bike.
Pinkbike.com
Video: Follow the Canyon CLLCTV FMD Team Through 2022 in 'How We Roll' - Episode 2
In "How We Roll", we look at what makes Downhill Mountain Biking such a unique sport and introduce the characters that make up the Canyon CLLCTV FMD Racing Team. Follow Tahnée Seagrave, Kaos Seagrave, Dennis Luffman and Phoebe Gale on their journey throughout the 2022 season. Episode 2 begins by revealing how Tahnée has suffered from a concussion from a crash while riding at the Vanta Jam event in the UK. It's been a tough and uncertain couple of months for the team, but Tahnée decides to join the team for the Fort William event so she can be around the comfort of everyone and support her fellow riders. At Fort William, we experience the brutal nature of one of the wildest races and tracks of the year. All eyes are on Phoebe as it's her home race and amongst all the rain and mud Phoebe manages a 2nd place which hits her hard emotionally. The team rally around her making it an important lesson and growth experience for Phoebe. Kaos has no choice but to pull out of the race with a shoulder injury he suffered at Darkest, and for the first time we see the discussion about whether or not Kaos wants to be racing downhill World Cups anymore. Stay tuned and keep your eyes peeled for episode 3, coming next Saturday, 10th December,17:00 CET here on the Canyon YouTube channel.
The Manual Locking Differential Has Become the Manual Transmission of Off-Roading
Here are the technologies that may make modern 4x4s obsolete and why they are on the rise anyway. The post The Manual Locking Differential Has Become the Manual Transmission of Off-Roading appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
hypebeast.com
Zenith’s Latest Defy Extreme Double Tourbillon Feature the Most Advanced Movement to Date
The Defy Extreme Double Tourbillon is Zenith’s latest addition to its Defy Extreme line, configured with the watchmaker’s most advanced, high-frequency chronograph movement to date. Boasting 1/100th of a second chronograph movement, the timepiece beats at an astounding rate of 360,000 VpH, adding exceptional performance to its unique...
697-HP Mercedes-AMG GT2 Revealed As Affalterbach's Most Powerful Homologated Race Car Ever
Production of the road-legal Mercedes-AMG GT has come to an end, but you can still avail yourself of racing versions like the new Mercedes-AMG GT2, which is the company's most powerful homologated race car in the 12-year history of its customer sport program. This will join existing AMG racers that compete like the similarly imaginatively named AMG GT4 and its naturally aspirated GT3 big brother. The new GT2 aims to bridge the gap between the GT3 and GT4 racers.
Pinkbike.com
Video: Eliott Lapotre Goes Huge in 'Lost Paradise 2'
I’m really happy to show you Lost Paradise 2 - filmed in my home forest this summer, I put all I have in this one. We started building 20 months ago (April 2021) during a summer full of rain. There were sources and water everywhere on the ground, we tried to fix that with pipes and gravel to make a drain at some places but it was almost impossible to finish the build in time. This year was better, but this time, there was no rain. Glad that the forest have some water area near to the spot, so we were able to finish building it. Lost Paradise's philosophy is to document mountain biking for the community to motivate more people to ride bikes & dig trails. So grateful to have a big crew behind me, they help me only by friendship and passion, they know who they are.
Manhart Butchers Ultra-Rare BMW M4 CSL To Create 700-HP MH4 GTR II
Manhart is back at it again, turning yet another BMW into a gaudy track monster, with the treatment transforming a new M4 CSL into the MH4 GTR II. The First MH4 GTR turned the F82 M4 DTM Championship Edition into a 700 hp beast and the new one wants to continue the trend of making the rare even rarer.
1,000-HP Ferrari F40 Competizione In Nardo Grey Reappears In Private Sale
A one-of-a-kind Ferrari F40 "Competizione" has reappeared for sale via RM Sotheby's in a private sale. Chassis #80782 was offered for sale as part of the famous house's auction at Monterey Car Week earlier this year, but for unspecified reasons, it's now available again. We doubt that anyone would sell such a special machine so soon after acquiring it, which leads us to believe that the hammer didn't fall on this particular vehicle in August.
lsxmag.com
SEMA 2022: Speedway Motors Debuts Chevy LS Mock-Up Block
LS swap the world! That’s the mantra heard over and over since GM dropped its new age V8 in 1997. Since then, literally, thousands of cars, boats, trucks, and RVs have had the transplant. One of the trickiest aspects of an LS swap is fitting the new mill to its new home.
RideApart
Benelli’s Panarea Retro-Style Scooter Makes Its Way To Malaysia
There’s something undeniably charming about a retro-style scooter. Small and compact two-wheelers that carry vintage styling infused with modern-day performance and technology were once exclusively synonymous with Vespa, however, more and more manufacturers have ventured into the classic-style scooter segment. We’ve seen it in the likes of the Yamaha Fazzio launched in the Asian market, as well as the Peugeot Django available in Europe.
fordmuscle.com
Initial Run — Baselining the Summit Racing Godzilla Giveaway Engine
As you have undoubtedly heard, we’ve teamed up with Summit Racing and Late Model Engines to build another giveaway engine. This time, it’s a twin-turbocharged Ford 7.3-liter “Godzilla” engine. This year, our base engine has started life as a complete, running crate engine from Ford Performance Parts. That offers us the unique opportunity to dyno the naturally aspirated engine, as it comes out of the crate. This will show exactly how much we’ve improved the engine in our build process.
Stock Mazda Miata Road Trips 1,000 Miles On Synthetic Fuel To Prove The Future Isn't Electric
Mazda has taken a completely stock MX-5 Miata and driven it 1,000 miles around the UK to four separate race tracks where it completed laps, all while running on a zero fossil fuel sustainable fuel. Utilizing SUSTAIN, a 100% sustainable fuel created by Coryton, the Miata completed laps at Oulton...
