In "How We Roll", we look at what makes Downhill Mountain Biking such a unique sport and introduce the characters that make up the Canyon CLLCTV FMD Racing Team. Follow Tahnée Seagrave, Kaos Seagrave, Dennis Luffman and Phoebe Gale on their journey throughout the 2022 season. Episode 2 begins by revealing how Tahnée has suffered from a concussion from a crash while riding at the Vanta Jam event in the UK. It's been a tough and uncertain couple of months for the team, but Tahnée decides to join the team for the Fort William event so she can be around the comfort of everyone and support her fellow riders. At Fort William, we experience the brutal nature of one of the wildest races and tracks of the year. All eyes are on Phoebe as it's her home race and amongst all the rain and mud Phoebe manages a 2nd place which hits her hard emotionally. The team rally around her making it an important lesson and growth experience for Phoebe. Kaos has no choice but to pull out of the race with a shoulder injury he suffered at Darkest, and for the first time we see the discussion about whether or not Kaos wants to be racing downhill World Cups anymore. Stay tuned and keep your eyes peeled for episode 3, coming next Saturday, 10th December,17:00 CET here on the Canyon YouTube channel.

1 DAY AGO