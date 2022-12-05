An indoor playground planned for the Monon Community Center is set to be unlike any other in the state. It won’t be the first project in Carmel designed by Connecticut-based Luckey LLC, which is known for its netting-enclosed climbing structures that can be built over any type of surface. But unlike most other Luckey playgrounds, including the one along the Monon Greenway in Midtown, this one will include slides and lighting features that activate as children climb.

CARMEL, IN ・ 23 HOURS AGO