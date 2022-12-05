Read full article on original website
Linda brown
2d ago
I think he's still hurt, the fact that her husband is in his son life, he is still pissed about that. He didn't think that Ciara would be married and have more kids. Well she did. And she's not thinking about him. He's mad with every female he digs in.
TEE T
3d ago
He's another lost soul who thinks money makes you.
Madonna calls for people to 'stop bullying' her after 50 Cent called her a 'grandma' in an Instagram post
Madonna posted an Instagram Story that read, "Stop Bullying Madonna For Enjoying Her Life." This follows 50 Cent making fun of her lip-syncing to a Baby Keem song on her social media. 50 shared an article on his Instagram that labeled her TikTok video "pathetic." Madonna and 50 Cent are...
Nelly Slammed Over Resurfaced Videos That Show Him Singing To Young Girls: Watch
Social media is demanding answers for the R&B crooner’s inappropriate behaviour. A number of videos showing Nelly previously singing inappropriately to underage girls on stage have resurfaced. Outrage, backlash and questioning have consequently ensued on social media. In the clips, the Texas native intimately sings to underage girls on...
Kanye West news – live: Elon Musk tells rapper ‘FAFO’ as he is suspended from Twitter for posting swastika
Elon Musk has had the last word against Kanye West after he suspended the antisemitic rapper from Twitter for posting a Nazi symbol inside the Star of David.West shared the offensive image on Thursday night – just hours after he professed “I like Hitler” while joining far-right conspiracy theorist and Sandy Hook denier Alex Jones on his radio show. He then posted a photo of a topless Musk on a yacht.The disgraced rapper’s account was suspended over the Nazi symbol for violating Twitter’s policy against inciting violence, with Musk telling his followers “I tried my best”.Behind the scenes, the...
Fat Joe Talks About Run-In with Kanye West After Antisemitic Backlash
Fat Joe's about to drop his memoir, which is filled with lessons many young rappers could use -- but it's actually an old-school rapper, one Kanye West, who recently sought out Joe's counsel. The legendary Bronx MC joined us Friday on "TMZ Live," and revealed he, almost literally, ran into...
Keke Palmer responds to trolls who criticised her for not wearing makeup: ‘Get the help y’all need’
Keke Palmer is pushing back against trolls who criticised her for not wearing makeup.On Tuesday, the 29-year-old actor tweeted that she’s been noticing people are judging her makeup-free look and shared how she’s comfortable without wearing anything on her face.“I just saw a few comments of ppl saying I was ugly cause I wasn’t wearing any makeup,” she wrote. “And I really want y’all to get the help y’all need because makeup isn’t real. I’m beautiful in real life, because of who I am, not what I look like.”In a second tweet, the Nope star emphasised that she takes...
Tamar Braxton Said Her ‘Brother’ August Alsina Is ‘Free’ Amid Sexuality Speculations
Tamar Braxton posted and deleted a comment about August Alsina that has people further wondering if he is gay or not.
Cardi B Gives Sad Update on Husband Offset Following Takeoff's Death
Cardi B is sharing a candid look into her family's grieving process as her husband Offset continues to struggle following the death of his cousin and fellow Migos member Takeoff. The "I LIke It" rapper took to Twitter with a since-deleted voice note sharing how she and her husband were handling the loss of their family member, whose real name was Kirsnick Khari Ball, after he was fatally shot on Nov. 1.
Laurence Fishburne Admits To Seeking Therapy After Being Physically Abusive to His First Wife
Actor Laurence Fishburne is getting candid about the therapy he sought after being physically abusive with his first wife. Fishburne is known for his strong portrayal of Ike Turner in the 1993 Tina Turner biopic What’s Love Got to Do with It. He appeared on the Jemele Hill Is...
Boosie Responds To Gabrielle Union Implying He’s Gay Due To His Obsession With Zaya Wade & Lil Nas X: ‘How Dare You Challenge A Ghetto Hero’s Manhood’
Boosie Badazz’s unexplained obsession with reprimanding LGBTQ+ celebrities is being called out by Gabrielle Union, who thinks the rapper might be so into certain stars not because he disapproves of their lifestyle–but because he has a crush on them. A clip of an old Gabrielle Union interview resurfaced...
Didn’t See That Coming—Rapper T.I.’s Son Messiah Harris Makes Debut as Blues Country Artist
Another one of T.I.‘s sons is following in his musical footsteps. Messiah Harris took fans for a loop when he debuted as a country blues artist. Messiah, 22, performed at the Vinyl in Center Stage Atlanta over the weekend and shocked fans when he introduced attendees to his new musical persona, “Buddy Red.” Messiah posted an Instagram clip showing himself stringing away at the guitar during his live performance.
Ice Cube Says He Lost Out on a $9 Million Movie Role Because He Refused to Get the COVID-19 Vaccine
Ice Cube revealed that he lost out on a hefty paycheck because he refused to get the COVID-19 vaccine. “I turned down a movie because I didn’t wanna get the motherf—king jab,” the “Straight Outta Compton” rapper, 53, revealed on the Monday, November 21, episode of the “Million Dollaz Worth of Game” podcast. “I turned […]
Pete Davidson reveals ‘excuse’ Kim Kardashian gave when he asked for her number
Pete Davidson revealed the “excuse” that Kim Kardashian used the first time that he asked her for number. The 28-year-old comedian made his first appearance on The Kardashians during this week’s newest episode, which was filmed in May. While he’s not dating Kardashian anymore, the episode still featured them getting ready for and walking the red carpet at the Met Gala.As the duo were in their New York City hotel room, Davidson brought up how at the last Met Gala, in September 2021, he’d asked the reality star for her number. He said that she gave him “an excuse”...
Cardi B Faces Legal Action for Halloween Costume
Cardi B is being sued after posting a picture in her Marge Simpson Halloween costume. According to artist aleXsandro Palombo, he created this look back in 2013 as part of the Marge Simpson Style Icon Series. The artist hired intellectual property attorney, Claudio Volpi, to bring forth the copyright claims against the rapper. According to reports, Volpi contacted Cardi and her team who stated that Cardi was unaware “there was an artist behind this image previously” but that she’d be “happy to add credits.” Palombo responded by demanding everyone publish a “remedial” follow-up post that links to his Instagram. This demand went unanswered by Cardi and her team.
Iggy Azalea unable to walk following complications from back surgery, Elon Musk suspends Kanye from Twitter for swastika post, more news ICYMI
Iggy Azalea was left unable to walk for three weeks after "complications" arose following a "rather mundane surgery" she underwent to repair lingering back issues. The rapper detailed her struggle on Twitter on Nov. 28. "It didn't end up being very mundane because I had complications with my recovery & ended up in bed hooked up to a million machines and in so much pain there are about 3 days I actually just can't remember at all," she said. "I didn't walk except to use the bathroom (a whole other ordeal lol) for 3 weeks & you'd be shocked to know how weak you can get when you don't actually move. It happens really fast." Iggy is now slowly beginning to walk, work out and recover. "It's been very mentally challenging to suddenly not be able to do anything for yourself and have no answers about when you will recover. That was the hardest part but all the Drs have been so happy with how quickly I'm getting better now that I'm back moving & walking," she shared.
Angela Bassett Warned Wakanda Forever Director That Her Character's Twist Could 'Upset' Fans
Angela Bassett says she told director Ryan Coogler: "What are you doing? Why? You will rue the day!" Warning: This post contains spoilers for Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, which is now playing in theaters. Angela Bassett pushed back against her Black Panther character's fate. The Oscar nominee, 64, plays Queen Ramonda in the Marvel movies, and in the new sequel Wakanda Forever, the grieving matriarch dies at the hand of villain Namor (Tenoch Huerta) while she saves Riri Williams (Dominique Thorne). Her death plays a pivotal moment in the story as her daughter...
Nick Cannon Faces Backlash After Baby #12 Reveal As He's Set To Pay 'Nearly $3 Million A YEAR' In Child Support
Critics are calling out Nick Cannon after it was revealed he is expecting baby #12 amid reports he will soon be paying "nearly $3 million a year" in child support, RadarOnline.com has learned. This week, pregnant Abby De La Rosa confirmed the Wild 'n Out host is the father of...
You’ve Got Nerve: Wendy Williams’ Ex Requests More Money From Guardian
Looks like the ex-husband of media powerhouse Wendy Williams is now in the poor house… or so he claims. The Sun reports that Kevin Hunter is looking for court intervention after his alimony checks stopped rolling in. It looks like alimony payments ended in February of this year, and as a result, Kevin is now at risk of losing his home. You know… the one he shares with the long-term mistress that he knocked up.
Charlamagne Tha God and His Wife Buy 6 Krystal Restaurant Franchises Set To Open in 2023
Many celebrities are expanding their entrepreneurship to take a bite at the restaurant industry. After receiving advice from rapper 2 Chainz about owning Krystal franchises, radio host Charlamagne Tha God, whose birth name is Lenard McKelvey, and his wife Jessica Gadsden-McKelvey, have become owners of six fast-food restaurants in the greater Charleston, South Carolina area.
Pregnant Keke Palmer Does Date Night with Boyfriend After Announcing Baby News
While out at Madison Square Garden to catch the New York Rangers hockey game Monday night, the Nope star and father-to-be were all smiles for the cameras Keke Palmer and boyfriend Darius Jackson stepped out for a hockey game on Monday night, just two days after she revealed they were expecting their first child together. While cheering on the New York Rangers as they played the Saint Louis Blues at Madison Square Garden in New York City, the couple were photographed smiling and holding hands as they cozied up for...
‘I’m Sick of Kanye’: ‘Black Mother of Hollywood’ Jenifer Lewis Urges Rapper To Get Help
Black-ish actress Jenifer Lewis is known for her audaciously honest voice as the self-proclaimed “Mother of Black Hollywood.”. She continued to keep it real when she addressed disgraced rapper Kanye West’s anti-Semitic commentary in interviews and in the workplace. In an interview on The Pascal Show, Lewis sat...
