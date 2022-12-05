ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indianapolis, IN

Baker Mayfield claimed by NFC team

Baker Mayfield is once again getting a fresh start, this time with the defending Super Bowl champions. Mayfield, who was waived by the Carolina Panthers on Monday, has been claimed by the Los Angeles Rams. The Rams will owe him the remaining $1.35 million on his contract for 2022. ESPN’s...
5 Candidates for Indianapolis Colts Head Coach in 2023

2022 has been an abject failure for the Indianapolis Colts and it is clear the team is headed towards a rebuild. There are holes throughout the roster but perhaps the most important decision the Colts need to make will be the hiring of their new head coach. The Colts shockingly turned to Jeff Saturday as their interim coach but may look elsewhere for a long term solution. Let’s look at five potential candidates for the Colts head coach job in 2023.
Waiver Wire Week 14: Final Playoff Preparation

Fantasy football guru Matthew Berry has joined the team and his two shows have you covered all season long. Spend weekdays at noon with the Fantasy Football Happy Hour and then, every Sunday at 11am getting ready for kickoff with the Fantasy Football Pregame. Watch both shows live on Peacock and catch replays for the weekday show on the NFL on NBC YouTube channel.
Mount Rushmore of most hated players in Miami Dolphins history

The Miami Dolphins long storied history has sparked many debates over who would be on the Mount Rushmore of legends, but what about the worst?. Dan Marino, Don Shula, and Larry Csonka are the immediate three when you think about a Dolphins Mt. Rushmore. Jason Taylor comes next and if you add a 5th it’s typically debated by the fans.
12 head coach candidates Saints should consider in 2023

They haven’t done anything to suggest change is coming, but it almost feels inevitable that the New Orleans Saints will have to dismiss Dennis Allen. He inherited a 9-win team and turned it into one of the least-aggressive and poorly-coached squads around the league, prone to more procedural fouls and pre-snap penalties than many of their peers. Whether the Saints want to admit it or not, this story ends with showing him the door. If they’re smart they’ll cut their losses sooner rather than later.
Get the Best Eleven Ready to Play: Colts Coach Saturday Talks Future of the Team

INDIANAPOLIS — The past is the past, says interim head coach of the Indianapolis Colts. It’s all about building the best eleven-man team to finish out the last four weeks. “We’re just going to keep building,” said Jeff Saturday, interim head coach, “process matters and we’re going to keep working towards. Nothing’s changing. We’re not changing who we are, we just have to be better at it.”
Miami Dolphins week 14 rooting guide leads us to Sunday Night Football

The Miami Dolphins will know what happens on Sunday when they take the field against the Chargers on Sunday night. So will the Chargers. The Chargers and Dolphins will square off in a game that is a high-stakes showdown with the playoffs and seeding on the line. For the Dolphins, a win keeps pace with the Bills, setting up a divisional game the following week that could decide the AFC East winner.
