Saint Cloud, MN

kvsc.org

Metro Bus Announcing 12th Annual Jolly Trolley Food Drive

The Jolly Trolley is returning to the road for 2022 holiday season. Metro Bus is announcing members of the community are able to donate cash or non-perishable food items at area grocery stores from Tuesday, Dec. 13 to Thursday, Dec. 15. The Jolly Trolley hours are from 3-6 p.m. Donations...
SAINT CLOUD, MN
kvsc.org

You Can Possibly Name a Snowplow in Central Minnesota

The Minnesota Department of Transportation annual Name a Snowplow contest is returning for a third year, it back due to popular demand. Each of the MnDOT districts will be choosing a snowplow name winner. St. Cloud falls into District Three. This year’s contest has a few basic rules:. Each...
SAINT CLOUD, MN
CBS Minnesota

Things to do in December from Explore Minnesota: Holiday happenings

Holiday light displays Bentleyville Tour of Lights (through Dec. 26): Every winter, Duluth's Bayfront Festival Park on Lake Superior transforms into "America's Largest Free Walk-Through Lighting Display," shining bright with four million lights. Admission is free, but charitable donations are encouraged.Kiwanis Holiday Lights (through Dec. 31): Head south to Mankato to marvel at 1.5 million LED lights, animated displays, a skating rink, horse-drawn wagon rides, Santa Claus, live reindeer, ice sculptures and more. Admission is free, but charitable donations are encouraged.Northern Lights Festival (Dec. 2-18) in Rochester is Minnesota's NEWEST indoor light park at the Mayo Civic Center. The...
MINNESOTA STATE
Bring Me The News

Here's the Minnesota schedule for the Canadian Pacific Holiday Train

After a two-year, pandemic-related hiatus, the Canadian Pacific Holiday Train is back this festive season, and will tour Minnesota between Dec. 11-16. The 1,000-foot-long train, which features 14 cars decorated with hundreds of thousands of LED lights, will pass through 19 Minnesota cities during its five-day passage through the state, with musical entertainment on each stop provided by Alan Doyle and Kelly Prescott.
MINNESOTA STATE
Kat Kountry 105

Winter Weather Advisory Thursday PM thru Friday AM

The National Weather Service has issued a Winter Weather Advisory for most of Southern Minnesota in effect from Thursday afternoon through Friday morning. The Winter Weather Advisory includes Redwood, Brown, Nicollet, Le Sueur, Rice, Goodhue, Watonwan, Blue Earth, Steele, Dodge, and Olmsted (+more) counties in southern Minnesota. Mixed precipitation is...
STEELE COUNTY, MN
CBS Minnesota

NEXT Weather: Morning snow could dust Twin Cities, higher totals in central Minn.

MINNEAPOLIS -- Light snow showers will pass over the Twin Cities Wednesday morning, leaving up to half an inch on the ground.Those showers will move through between 7 a.m. and 10 a.m. North of the metro in central Minnesota, 1-2 inches of snow could fall. After the snow moves out, we'll see some sunshine in the afternoon. It'll be a chilly one, though, with the metro topping out at 21 degrees.Thursday will be a bit warmer, with a high of 30, but more snow will move in late in the day and continue overnight into Friday. That snow will stay mostly south of the Twin Cities, but could clip them on Friday morning.Highs will jump to the mid-30s on Friday and stay there through the weekend. More snow is possible Saturday and early next week.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
KEYC

Snow Thursday night/Friday, more snow early next week

We are tracking a couple of systems that will have the potential to bring measurable snow to much of southern Minnesota and northern Iowa later this week and early next week. The first system will arrive Thursday night and continue into Friday and could produce several inches of snowfall. This is a change from yesterday as our latest data is suggesting that this system will track considerably further north than originally expected. As of right now, it looks like 2 to 4+ inches of snow is a possibility with this system. We will get more specific with snow amounts as new data comes in later today and tomorrow morning. The second system will impact much of our region from late Sunday, through Monday and into Tuesday. This one will be a little more difficult to forecast because we will be dealing with slightly warmer temperatures and the potential for both rain and snow. This one is still almost a week away, so stay tuned for updates as we get closer. The Weather Team will be watching both systems closely and will have updates along the way.
MINNESOTA STATE
kvsc.org

St. Cloud Apartment Fire Causes $2,500 In Damage

Te St. Cloud Fire Department says an apartment fire last night in St. Cloud caused around $2,500 in damages. Authorities say a call came in around 9:00 p.m. with reports of a fire in an apartment complex. When the Fire Department arrived, they saw smoke emerging from the first floor laundry room.
SAINT CLOUD, MN
kvsc.org

City of St. Cloud Offering Financial Resources as Tax Season Approaches

The City of St. Cloud is offering resources for those who are struggling with paying bills. City officials say available programs include resources from the Water Assistance Program and Tax Programs through the Department of Revenue. Some of these programs include the Senior Citizens Property Tax Deferral Program, the Tri-County...
SAINT CLOUD, MN
MIX 108

Minnesota Residents: If You See This In Your Christmas Tree, Throw It Out

If you or your family have a real Christmas tree in your home, hopefully you did a little bit of an inspection before you decorated it. If not, you might want to do a quick check anyway. I guess I have never thought about something living in a tree that you get from a tree farm or even at one of those big box stores, but it was a living thing in the great outdoors for years, so yes, that could be a very real possibility.
MINNESOTA STATE
103.7 THE LOON

Get An Abundance Of Food Today In St. Joseph For Under $40!

Fare For All is back! They are going to be in St. Joseph today, and if you have a chance to get over there, grab your credit card, cash or checkbook and stop by today between 3:30 - 5:30 pm, to get a whole lot of food for your holidays for a savings of 40% or more on great holiday food options, that are available for anyone and everyone in central Minnesota.
SAINT JOSEPH, MN
KEYC

Minnesota Department of Transportation: Reduce Drifting

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – Last week’s snowstorm was accompanied by high wind at times, which can compound the winter driving challenges. One way MnDOT works to reduce the risk of snow drifting and blowing on the roads is the use of snow fences. It can come in many forms.
MINNESOTA STATE
96.7 The River

Several Rounds of Snow Expected in Minnesota

UNDATED (WJON News) -- Keep the shovel handy, we could be getting several rounds of snow in the coming days. The National Weather Service has issued a special weather statement for Wednesday morning in central Minnesota. A band of moderate snow will continue to spread eastward into Wisconsin through the morning.
MINNESOTA STATE
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG

Two Clipper Systems Will Bring Snow To The Area

Two clipper systems will track into the area overnight Monday and overnight Tuesday bringing two waves of snow showers to the area and breezy conditions. A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect from 3:00 AM to 1:00 PM Tuesday. Through Monday night, mainly after 2:00 AM CDT a clipper system...
FARGO, ND
kroxam.com

WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY ISSUED FOR NW MN AND EASTERN ND ON TUESDAY

The National Weather Service in Grand Forks, North Dakota has issued a Winter Storm Advisory for northwest Minnesota and portions of eastern North Dakota from 3:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. on Tuesday, December 6. The advisory includes the cities of Crookston, East Grand Forks, Ada, Twin Valley, Halstad, Moorhead, Hallock,...
GRAND FORKS, ND

