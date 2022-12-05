Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
kvsc.org
Metro Bus Announcing 12th Annual Jolly Trolley Food Drive
The Jolly Trolley is returning to the road for 2022 holiday season. Metro Bus is announcing members of the community are able to donate cash or non-perishable food items at area grocery stores from Tuesday, Dec. 13 to Thursday, Dec. 15. The Jolly Trolley hours are from 3-6 p.m. Donations...
kvsc.org
You Can Possibly Name a Snowplow in Central Minnesota
The Minnesota Department of Transportation annual Name a Snowplow contest is returning for a third year, it back due to popular demand. Each of the MnDOT districts will be choosing a snowplow name winner. St. Cloud falls into District Three. This year’s contest has a few basic rules:. Each...
Things to do in December from Explore Minnesota: Holiday happenings
Holiday light displays Bentleyville Tour of Lights (through Dec. 26): Every winter, Duluth's Bayfront Festival Park on Lake Superior transforms into "America's Largest Free Walk-Through Lighting Display," shining bright with four million lights. Admission is free, but charitable donations are encouraged.Kiwanis Holiday Lights (through Dec. 31): Head south to Mankato to marvel at 1.5 million LED lights, animated displays, a skating rink, horse-drawn wagon rides, Santa Claus, live reindeer, ice sculptures and more. Admission is free, but charitable donations are encouraged.Northern Lights Festival (Dec. 2-18) in Rochester is Minnesota's NEWEST indoor light park at the Mayo Civic Center. The...
Here's the Minnesota schedule for the Canadian Pacific Holiday Train
After a two-year, pandemic-related hiatus, the Canadian Pacific Holiday Train is back this festive season, and will tour Minnesota between Dec. 11-16. The 1,000-foot-long train, which features 14 cars decorated with hundreds of thousands of LED lights, will pass through 19 Minnesota cities during its five-day passage through the state, with musical entertainment on each stop provided by Alan Doyle and Kelly Prescott.
Winter Weather Advisory Thursday PM thru Friday AM
The National Weather Service has issued a Winter Weather Advisory for most of Southern Minnesota in effect from Thursday afternoon through Friday morning. The Winter Weather Advisory includes Redwood, Brown, Nicollet, Le Sueur, Rice, Goodhue, Watonwan, Blue Earth, Steele, Dodge, and Olmsted (+more) counties in southern Minnesota. Mixed precipitation is...
NEXT Weather: Morning snow could dust Twin Cities, higher totals in central Minn.
MINNEAPOLIS -- Light snow showers will pass over the Twin Cities Wednesday morning, leaving up to half an inch on the ground.Those showers will move through between 7 a.m. and 10 a.m. North of the metro in central Minnesota, 1-2 inches of snow could fall. After the snow moves out, we'll see some sunshine in the afternoon. It'll be a chilly one, though, with the metro topping out at 21 degrees.Thursday will be a bit warmer, with a high of 30, but more snow will move in late in the day and continue overnight into Friday. That snow will stay mostly south of the Twin Cities, but could clip them on Friday morning.Highs will jump to the mid-30s on Friday and stay there through the weekend. More snow is possible Saturday and early next week.
KEYC
Snow Thursday night/Friday, more snow early next week
We are tracking a couple of systems that will have the potential to bring measurable snow to much of southern Minnesota and northern Iowa later this week and early next week. The first system will arrive Thursday night and continue into Friday and could produce several inches of snowfall. This is a change from yesterday as our latest data is suggesting that this system will track considerably further north than originally expected. As of right now, it looks like 2 to 4+ inches of snow is a possibility with this system. We will get more specific with snow amounts as new data comes in later today and tomorrow morning. The second system will impact much of our region from late Sunday, through Monday and into Tuesday. This one will be a little more difficult to forecast because we will be dealing with slightly warmer temperatures and the potential for both rain and snow. This one is still almost a week away, so stay tuned for updates as we get closer. The Weather Team will be watching both systems closely and will have updates along the way.
Shifting storm tracks: Friday and Tuesday significant storms?
Meteorologist Sven Sundgaard looks at the big temperature contrasts between Northern and Southern MN today. Also, a look ahead at a big storm later this week that looks to be shifting northward toward Minnesota.
kvsc.org
St. Cloud Apartment Fire Causes $2,500 In Damage
Te St. Cloud Fire Department says an apartment fire last night in St. Cloud caused around $2,500 in damages. Authorities say a call came in around 9:00 p.m. with reports of a fire in an apartment complex. When the Fire Department arrived, they saw smoke emerging from the first floor laundry room.
Could Popular Minnesota Festival Get its License Revoked and Be No More?
2022 marked the Minnesota Renaissance Festival's 51st Season and anyone who has gone this year or in the past, knows how big this experience can be. So big that it might not even be back next year because of several issues. Mama Zee is not going to like to hear...
kvsc.org
City of St. Cloud Offering Financial Resources as Tax Season Approaches
The City of St. Cloud is offering resources for those who are struggling with paying bills. City officials say available programs include resources from the Water Assistance Program and Tax Programs through the Department of Revenue. Some of these programs include the Senior Citizens Property Tax Deferral Program, the Tri-County...
Minnesota Residents: If You See This In Your Christmas Tree, Throw It Out
If you or your family have a real Christmas tree in your home, hopefully you did a little bit of an inspection before you decorated it. If not, you might want to do a quick check anyway. I guess I have never thought about something living in a tree that you get from a tree farm or even at one of those big box stores, but it was a living thing in the great outdoors for years, so yes, that could be a very real possibility.
YIKES! Wicked Winter Storm Next Week Has NoDak In The Bullseye
Looks like a MAJOR Winter Storm is brewing. Enjoy the next few tranquil days, because another impactful winter storm has its eyes set on North Dakota beginning early next week. This storm has the potential to be the biggest storm of the season. That's hard to imagine since we've already...
Drinks can company to lay off almost 100 workers, close St. Paul plant
A company that makes metal drinks cans is closing its St. Paul plant and laying off almost 100 workers. Colorado-based aluminum packaging company Ball Corp. informed the State of Minnesota of the impending layoffs and the permanent closure of its Rexam Beverage Can Company facility at 139 Eva St. on Monday.
Get An Abundance Of Food Today In St. Joseph For Under $40!
Fare For All is back! They are going to be in St. Joseph today, and if you have a chance to get over there, grab your credit card, cash or checkbook and stop by today between 3:30 - 5:30 pm, to get a whole lot of food for your holidays for a savings of 40% or more on great holiday food options, that are available for anyone and everyone in central Minnesota.
KEYC
Minnesota Department of Transportation: Reduce Drifting
ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – Last week’s snowstorm was accompanied by high wind at times, which can compound the winter driving challenges. One way MnDOT works to reduce the risk of snow drifting and blowing on the roads is the use of snow fences. It can come in many forms.
Several Rounds of Snow Expected in Minnesota
UNDATED (WJON News) -- Keep the shovel handy, we could be getting several rounds of snow in the coming days. The National Weather Service has issued a special weather statement for Wednesday morning in central Minnesota. A band of moderate snow will continue to spread eastward into Wisconsin through the morning.
Is This the Best Place to Live in Minnesota? One Magazine Says So
Money magazine has come out with their list of 'Best Places to Live in America,' and a Minnesota town has come in at number one. Woodbury, Minnesota comes it a respectable #29 in the nation, and Rosemount, MN landed at #32 among the fifty best places. including about 1,300 total...
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG
Two Clipper Systems Will Bring Snow To The Area
Two clipper systems will track into the area overnight Monday and overnight Tuesday bringing two waves of snow showers to the area and breezy conditions. A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect from 3:00 AM to 1:00 PM Tuesday. Through Monday night, mainly after 2:00 AM CDT a clipper system...
kroxam.com
WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY ISSUED FOR NW MN AND EASTERN ND ON TUESDAY
The National Weather Service in Grand Forks, North Dakota has issued a Winter Storm Advisory for northwest Minnesota and portions of eastern North Dakota from 3:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. on Tuesday, December 6. The advisory includes the cities of Crookston, East Grand Forks, Ada, Twin Valley, Halstad, Moorhead, Hallock,...
Comments / 0