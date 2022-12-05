Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Great Steakhouses in Maine
Things to Do This Weekend 11/26 and 11/27 in Maine
Things to Do Friday, November 25th in Maine
Where in Maine to Get a Free Thanksgiving Dinner On Thanksgiving Day
4 Great Steakhouses in Maine
wiscassetnewspaper.com
‘This Shining Night’ a concert of holiday music through the ages
The concert will be presented by a 40-voice chorus composed of people from 19 local towns - including Dresden, Wiscasset and Woolwich - that meet weekly and presents not only the Christmas concert, but also a spring concert. The artistic director is Jesse Myers-Wakeman; with Kellie Moody on the piano.
Remember When Kirstie Alley Had a Home in Maine For Almost 30 Years?
Most of us woke up on Tuesday morning learning of the sad news of the passing of Kirstie Alley. For fans of Cheers and the numerous other roles she played during her career, this was an unexpected loss. It's also a loss for the almost 600 residents of Islesboro, Maine...
wiscassetnewspaper.com
MEN’S NIGHT 2022
Once upon a time, some Mirthless Lawyer From Away thought "Men's Night" was outrageously sexist. It didn't matter that the sale was for everyone. It didn't matter that everyone could participate and have as much free food from the local businesses as they wanted. The Mirthless Lawyer From Away insisted that we change our barbaric ways and get with the times-- the times being diluted and hammered free of any individuality. Or we could keep our evil ways and get sued until blood ran freely from the pores of the tiniest Boothbay babe.
Aquaboggan in Saco, Maine Opening Their Drive-In Theater This Weekend For a Good Cause
If you happen to visit Aquaboggan waterpark in Saco, Maine over the summertime, you noticed something a little different in the parking area. That would be the giant screen Aquaboggan acquired from the now defunct Saco Drive-In, a staple of the area for decades. Aquaboggan has been working to get their drive-in theater set for a full season next year but they're ready for a 'sneak preview' of sorts this weekend as they get behind a great cause.
Picturesque Maine Town Takes the #1 Spot as the Most Beautiful in America
I just love a Top 10 list, especially when it highlights New England. I mean, let's be honest, New England is one of the most sought after travel destinations in the world for so many reasons, and that includes the number of quaint towns with that quintessential New England feel. Each New England state feels a bit different, which adds to the variety.
wiscassetnewspaper.com
December Hygge wreath making
The holidays draw near, and coming together in community for this wreath making event will be a perfect moment to slow down and appreciate the season. Join us as we fill the Merry Barn with pine boughs, winterberry, pine cones, juniper, and holly on Sunday, Dec. 11 from 1 to 4 p.m.
wiscassetnewspaper.com
It was a jolly Holiday Festival
Boothbay Region Garden Club held its annual Holiday Festival Dec. 2 and 3 in a new location and, by early accounts, both the event and location met with great reviews. There were shops – Etc., Nature’s Gifts, Table & Mantle, Santa’s Sweet Shoppe, Wreaths, and themed, decorated holiday trees that ranged from 2’ to 5’. Themes included Mah Jongg, support Ukraine, Jesus is the reason, puzzle pieces, and more. “Dinner’s Ready,” the soups, chowders and casserole meals cooked up by garden club members, were as popular this year as last. Most of the 60-plus meals were gone Friday!
They worked the late shift with Pat Callaghan — and they’ve got stories to tell
PORTLAND, Maine — If someone could figure out a way to capture the energy that’s generated when former NEWS CENTER Maine anchors Kathleen Shannon, Caroline Cornish and Shannon Moss get together and start talking, we’d have no more need for fossil fuels. When they get wound up (which takes about 2.4 seconds), they could provide enough electricity — clean, safe, renewable — to power half the homes in New England.
Watch: Westbrook, Maine, Christmas Tree: Awesome or Awful?
There's a lot going on in Westbrook and a lot is going on with their Christmas tree too!. It appears that there is no gray area when it comes to the Westbrook Christmas tree in the center of town on Main Street. You either think it's fantastic or you think...
wiscassetnewspaper.com
A holiday suggestion
As the sun keeps shining and the fair winds blow in from the Southland, it is hard to imagine we are in the Christmas season. But a visit to the post office provides a wake-up call, as many find their boxes filled with “please send holiday money” letters from worthy and not-so-worthy causes.
wiscassetnewspaper.com
Volunteer training opportunities for winter 2023
Since 2005, the Restorative Justice Project Maine has offered restorative processes to juveniles and adults involved in the legal system, inviting the community to hold them accountable for their actions, giving voice to those who have been harmed, and creating pathways for amends, restitution and the repair of damaged relationships.
wiscassetnewspaper.com
Wiscasset Senior Center
The next public supper will be Wednesday, Dec. 21. The menu will be seafood chowder, salad, herb rolls, lasagna and angel cake. Cost is $10 for members; $12 for non-members. Please call 882-8230 for reservations and more information. Cribbage results for Tuesday, Nov. 29 at 9:30 a.m., with 27 players,...
Two Maine Guys Is Sadly Closing One of Its Restaurants
No matter where you go, you tend to find one restaurant that becomes your favorite. Yes, there are many places to eat in Maine, but if you love Two Maine Guys, then you best prepare for some sad news. Haven't been to Two Maine Guys? Well, they offer a variety...
WMTW
Lewiston graduate remembered as brilliant student, computer science expert
LEWISTON, Maine — A 2022 graduate of Lewiston High School, Omar Osman, died suddenly on Saturday. Osman had a severe allergy to peanuts. After an unexpected exposure, he died on the way to the hospital. Lewiston High School students were dismissed early today. A prayer and burial service was...
wiscassetnewspaper.com
Ann R. Charlesworth
Ann Royal Charlesworth, 96, died in her home at the Falmouth House, Falmouth, Maine on Nov. 25, 2022. She was born on April 12, 1926, in Oak Park, Illinois and spent her childhood in Springfield, Illinois. As a teenager, she and her family relocated to Winter Park, Florida, to join her mother’s family after the early death of her father, who died from injuries sustained in World War I.
This Home in Saco is What I’ve Been Dreaming About My Entire Life
I was raised in a colonial and because of that, I have always wanted to buy one of my own some day. There is something that is just so comforting to me about the shape and size of colonial style homes that fit me perfectly. I do currently live in an older cape home, however one day, I will be back in a colonial of my own.
wiscassetnewspaper.com
Welcoming Alison McDonald
Allen Insurance and Financial is pleased to announce that Alison McDonald of Union has joined the company as a receptionist. McDonald is a graduate of Camden Hills Regional High School and has attended the University of Southern Maine. Established in 1866 and serving clients in Maine and worldwide, Allen Insurance...
truecountry935.com
Two Indicted in Lewiston Murder
Barry Zollarcoffer of Lewiston and Andrew Stallings of Rumford have been indicted for murder in connection with the death of 37-year-old Nicholas Blake at 70 River Street in Lewiston last October.
Neo-Nazi influencer moves to Maine, joins extremist group that marched in Lewiston
LEWISTON, Maine — Christopher Pohlhaus, a neo-Nazi and extremist influencer on encrypted messaging apps, is living in Maine, according to reporting by VICE News. Pohlhaus, according to VICE, advocated for his followers, which refer to him online as The Hammer, to move to Maine and transform it into a white ethnostate.
Lewiston's 'Holiday At The Plaza' boosts local business
LEWISTON, Maine — More than a dozen vendors and hundreds of residents visited the 'Holiday at the Plaza' celebration off Lisbon Street in Lewiston Sunday. The event, which the mayor of Lewiston called a big boost for businesses, was the first of its scale in years. "This is the...
