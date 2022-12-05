ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Damariscotta, ME

‘This Shining Night’ a concert of holiday music through the ages

The concert will be presented by a 40-voice chorus composed of people from 19 local towns - including Dresden, Wiscasset and Woolwich - that meet weekly and presents not only the Christmas concert, but also a spring concert. The artistic director is Jesse Myers-Wakeman; with Kellie Moody on the piano.
BRUNSWICK, ME
MEN’S NIGHT 2022

Once upon a time, some Mirthless Lawyer From Away thought "Men's Night" was outrageously sexist. It didn't matter that the sale was for everyone. It didn't matter that everyone could participate and have as much free food from the local businesses as they wanted. The Mirthless Lawyer From Away insisted that we change our barbaric ways and get with the times-- the times being diluted and hammered free of any individuality. Or we could keep our evil ways and get sued until blood ran freely from the pores of the tiniest Boothbay babe.
BOOTHBAY, ME
Aquaboggan in Saco, Maine Opening Their Drive-In Theater This Weekend For a Good Cause

If you happen to visit Aquaboggan waterpark in Saco, Maine over the summertime, you noticed something a little different in the parking area. That would be the giant screen Aquaboggan acquired from the now defunct Saco Drive-In, a staple of the area for decades. Aquaboggan has been working to get their drive-in theater set for a full season next year but they're ready for a 'sneak preview' of sorts this weekend as they get behind a great cause.
SACO, ME
Picturesque Maine Town Takes the #1 Spot as the Most Beautiful in America

I just love a Top 10 list, especially when it highlights New England. I mean, let's be honest, New England is one of the most sought after travel destinations in the world for so many reasons, and that includes the number of quaint towns with that quintessential New England feel. Each New England state feels a bit different, which adds to the variety.
CAMDEN, ME
December Hygge wreath making

The holidays draw near, and coming together in community for this wreath making event will be a perfect moment to slow down and appreciate the season. Join us as we fill the Merry Barn with pine boughs, winterberry, pine cones, juniper, and holly on Sunday, Dec. 11 from 1 to 4 p.m.
EDGECOMB, ME
It was a jolly Holiday Festival

Boothbay Region Garden Club held its annual Holiday Festival Dec. 2 and 3 in a new location and, by early accounts, both the event and location met with great reviews. There were shops – Etc., Nature’s Gifts, Table & Mantle, Santa’s Sweet Shoppe, Wreaths, and themed, decorated holiday trees that ranged from 2’ to 5’. Themes included Mah Jongg, support Ukraine, Jesus is the reason, puzzle pieces, and more. “Dinner’s Ready,” the soups, chowders and casserole meals cooked up by garden club members, were as popular this year as last. Most of the 60-plus meals were gone Friday!
They worked the late shift with Pat Callaghan — and they’ve got stories to tell

PORTLAND, Maine — If someone could figure out a way to capture the energy that’s generated when former NEWS CENTER Maine anchors Kathleen Shannon, Caroline Cornish and Shannon Moss get together and start talking, we’d have no more need for fossil fuels. When they get wound up (which takes about 2.4 seconds), they could provide enough electricity — clean, safe, renewable — to power half the homes in New England.
PORTLAND, ME
A holiday suggestion

As the sun keeps shining and the fair winds blow in from the Southland, it is hard to imagine we are in the Christmas season. But a visit to the post office provides a wake-up call, as many find their boxes filled with “please send holiday money” letters from worthy and not-so-worthy causes.
WISCASSET, ME
Volunteer training opportunities for winter 2023

Since 2005, the Restorative Justice Project Maine has offered restorative processes to juveniles and adults involved in the legal system, inviting the community to hold them accountable for their actions, giving voice to those who have been harmed, and creating pathways for amends, restitution and the repair of damaged relationships.
LINCOLN COUNTY, ME
Wiscasset Senior Center

The next public supper will be Wednesday, Dec. 21. The menu will be seafood chowder, salad, herb rolls, lasagna and angel cake. Cost is $10 for members; $12 for non-members. Please call 882-8230 for reservations and more information. Cribbage results for Tuesday, Nov. 29 at 9:30 a.m., with 27 players,...
WISCASSET, ME
Ann R. Charlesworth

Ann Royal Charlesworth, 96, died in her home at the Falmouth House, Falmouth, Maine on Nov. 25, 2022. She was born on April 12, 1926, in Oak Park, Illinois and spent her childhood in Springfield, Illinois. As a teenager, she and her family relocated to Winter Park, Florida, to join her mother’s family after the early death of her father, who died from injuries sustained in World War I.
FALMOUTH, ME
This Home in Saco is What I’ve Been Dreaming About My Entire Life

I was raised in a colonial and because of that, I have always wanted to buy one of my own some day. There is something that is just so comforting to me about the shape and size of colonial style homes that fit me perfectly. I do currently live in an older cape home, however one day, I will be back in a colonial of my own.
SACO, ME
Welcoming Alison McDonald

Allen Insurance and Financial is pleased to announce that Alison McDonald of Union has joined the company as a receptionist. McDonald is a graduate of Camden Hills Regional High School and has attended the University of Southern Maine. Established in 1866 and serving clients in Maine and worldwide, Allen Insurance...
CAMDEN, ME
Two Indicted in Lewiston Murder

Barry Zollarcoffer of Lewiston and Andrew Stallings of Rumford have been indicted for murder in connection with the death of 37-year-old Nicholas Blake at 70 River Street in Lewiston last October.
LEWISTON, ME

