Boulder City, NV

Free program helps Las Vegas residents seal their records

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The Las Vegas Legal Aid Center’s “clean slate” program is aiming to help those who want to seal their records for good. Free consultations were held Wednesday at the Cambridge Recreation Center. Legal Aid attorneys provided information on how to get the process started.
First Multi-roaster Evergreen Coffeehouse Opens In Henderson, Nevada

If you need a sign to try a new coffeehouse, here it is! Evergreen Coffeehouse opened in Henderson, Nevada, located at 40 N Valle Verde Dr. Unit 100. One can find them tucked in between Bodyheat Tanning and Ready Set Gig! Music Education Amplified. They are welcoming new customers with happy vibes and open arms.
Public discusses future of several Lake Mead ramps at forum

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A public forum brought dozens of people out Wednesday afternoon in Boulder City to talk about concerns as the water levels continue to drop. Lake Mead has been declining since 2010. The reason for this meeting was to hear input for the next steps from...
Echo and Rig serves up butcher in a box

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — If you're looking for the perfect gift for a chef in your life, consider giving a little "steak-cation" this holiday season. Echo & Rig is now delivering "Butcher in a Box." Chef Sam Marvin joined us to talk about what you can find.
5 Coolest Airbnbs In Las Vegas

If you’re a Las Vegas veteran then you know that The Strip has some of the fanciest hotel rooms in the world. But hidden in the outskirts of the shiny Strip are some of the coolest Airbnbs in Las Vegas. From mid-century modern, classic casino style and even over-the-top...
Carla’s Favorite ‘Holiday In Las Vegas’ Attractions

The glimmering lights are plenty in out fair city, so I’m sure you’ve all had out of town friends ask “what is there to do in Las Vegas for Christmas?” PLENTY!. I’ve lived in Las Vegas for 30 years now. When I moved to Las Vegas there were a couple sparkly things to do here and there around the holidays, but the events and attractions have grown exponentially in the past several years. Las Vegas is indeed the city of lights, but during the holidays our city shines even more spectacularly than usual.
Aerosmith cancels remaining 2 Las Vegas shows for 2022

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - After announcing the cancellation of two previous performances, Aerosmith shared on social media that group would be canceling its final shows of the year in Las Vegas. In the posting, the group said the cancellation comes “on the advice of doctors, Steven has to sit...
Public Invited to Christmas Tree Lighting Event Today!

Local residents are invited to join Clark County when it flips on the lights to a giant Christmas tree at 5 p.m. Monday, Dec. 5 at the Clark County Government Center amphitheater in downtown Las Vegas at 500 S. Grand Central Parkway. Santa and dignitaries will flip the switch at...
Snow Carnival Holiday Forest Now Open at M Resort Spa Casino

LAS VEGAS — In celebration of the holiday season, Snow Carnival opened as the newest holiday attraction in the Las Vegas Valley and sold out much of its opening weekend. Snow Carnival began welcoming guests of all ages on November 23 and will be open daily through January 8, 2023. Tickets are still available for select dates and time slots at snowcarnival.com and include unlimited rides for the one-of-a-kind winter-themed attraction, produced by International Special Attractions, Ltd. (ISA) in partnership with M Resort Spa Casino.
Construction underway on new Las Vegas Farm Basket location

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Construction is underway on the expansion of beloved Las Vegas eatery Farm Basket. In a Facebook post, Dapper Companies said the new location will “be opening soon” at Winterwood Pavilion, located near Sahara and Nellis in the east valley. Although they do not...
An Entertainer’s Dream Home with Movie Theater, Enormous Wine Cellar and Fabulous Outdoor Area Listed for $5.5 Million in Las Vegas, Nevada

26 Meadowhawk Lane Home in Las Vegas, Nevada for Sale. 26 Meadowhawk Lane, Las Vegas, Nevada is a beautiful home at end of a quiet cul-de-sac in highly desirable Falcon Ridge neighborhood in The Ridges perfect for a large or multigenerational family. This Home in Las Vegas offers 6 bedrooms and 7 bathrooms with over 7,200 square feet of living spaces. To know more about 26 Meadowhawk Lane, please contact Gavin Ernstone (Phone: 702-523-3677) at Simply Vegas for full support and perfect service.
Daiso Japan set to open new store in Las Vegas Valley

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Japanese variety and value store Daiso is set to open its third Las Vegas Valley location next week. According to a news release, the Daiso location will open its doors on Saturday, Dec. 17 at 10 a.m. The new store, which will mark the company’s...
