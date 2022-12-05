Read full article on original website
The wealthiest person in Las Vegas continues to give away millionsAsh JurbergLas Vegas, NV
The Legendary Shania Twain Gives Adele A Fangirl Moment At Her Las Vegas ShowFlorence CarmelaLas Vegas, NV
Wrestling: Sasso wins 149-pound bracket, No. 3 Ohio State takes part in Cliff Keen InvitationalThe LanternColumbus, OH
Denver-area firm sells carbon credits to offset Pac-12 title game emissionsMatt WhittakerDenver, CO
Famed Television Star DiesNews Breaking LIVELas Vegas, NV
Fox5 KVVU
Free program helps Las Vegas residents seal their records
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The Las Vegas Legal Aid Center’s “clean slate” program is aiming to help those who want to seal their records for good. Free consultations were held Wednesday at the Cambridge Recreation Center. Legal Aid attorneys provided information on how to get the process started.
jammin1057.com
First Multi-roaster Evergreen Coffeehouse Opens In Henderson, Nevada
If you need a sign to try a new coffeehouse, here it is! Evergreen Coffeehouse opened in Henderson, Nevada, located at 40 N Valle Verde Dr. Unit 100. One can find them tucked in between Bodyheat Tanning and Ready Set Gig! Music Education Amplified. They are welcoming new customers with happy vibes and open arms.
Fox5 KVVU
Public discusses future of several Lake Mead ramps at forum
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A public forum brought dozens of people out Wednesday afternoon in Boulder City to talk about concerns as the water levels continue to drop. Lake Mead has been declining since 2010. The reason for this meeting was to hear input for the next steps from...
cwlasvegas.com
Echo and Rig serves up butcher in a box
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — If you're looking for the perfect gift for a chef in your life, consider giving a little "steak-cation" this holiday season. Echo & Rig is now delivering "Butcher in a Box." Chef Sam Marvin joined us to talk about what you can find.
jammin1057.com
5 Coolest Airbnbs In Las Vegas
If you’re a Las Vegas veteran then you know that The Strip has some of the fanciest hotel rooms in the world. But hidden in the outskirts of the shiny Strip are some of the coolest Airbnbs in Las Vegas. From mid-century modern, classic casino style and even over-the-top...
963kklz.com
Carla’s Favorite ‘Holiday In Las Vegas’ Attractions
The glimmering lights are plenty in out fair city, so I’m sure you’ve all had out of town friends ask “what is there to do in Las Vegas for Christmas?” PLENTY!. I’ve lived in Las Vegas for 30 years now. When I moved to Las Vegas there were a couple sparkly things to do here and there around the holidays, but the events and attractions have grown exponentially in the past several years. Las Vegas is indeed the city of lights, but during the holidays our city shines even more spectacularly than usual.
Fox5 KVVU
Aerosmith cancels remaining 2 Las Vegas shows for 2022
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - After announcing the cancellation of two previous performances, Aerosmith shared on social media that group would be canceling its final shows of the year in Las Vegas. In the posting, the group said the cancellation comes “on the advice of doctors, Steven has to sit...
lasvegastribune.net
Public Invited to Christmas Tree Lighting Event Today!
Local residents are invited to join Clark County when it flips on the lights to a giant Christmas tree at 5 p.m. Monday, Dec. 5 at the Clark County Government Center amphitheater in downtown Las Vegas at 500 S. Grand Central Parkway. Santa and dignitaries will flip the switch at...
From Summerlin to Henderson, businesses are taking water conserving action
Water conservation efforts continue in the valley, and many businesses have already removed thousands of square feet of grass from Summerlin to Henderson.
Boaters express concern with Lake Mead’s boating future
The future of Lake Mead's boat ramps is questionable as water levels continue to fall. The National Park Service is now investigating the lake's future leisure opportunities.
Couple comes across mountain lion in northwest Las Vegas
A mountain lion was spotted by a Las Vegas couple roaming through a neighborhood near Grand Canyon and Grand Teton.
Americajr.com
Snow Carnival Holiday Forest Now Open at M Resort Spa Casino
LAS VEGAS — In celebration of the holiday season, Snow Carnival opened as the newest holiday attraction in the Las Vegas Valley and sold out much of its opening weekend. Snow Carnival began welcoming guests of all ages on November 23 and will be open daily through January 8, 2023. Tickets are still available for select dates and time slots at snowcarnival.com and include unlimited rides for the one-of-a-kind winter-themed attraction, produced by International Special Attractions, Ltd. (ISA) in partnership with M Resort Spa Casino.
Mountain lion euthanized after being captured in northwest Las Vegas valley
The Nevada Department of Wilderness has confirmed that the mountain lion spotted in a northwest Las Vegas neighborhood has been euthanized after being captured on Wednesday morning.
WATCH: Mountain lion spotted in Las Vegas valley neighborhood Monday night
A mountain lion was spotted in the northwest Las Vegas valley Monday night.
Fox5 KVVU
Construction underway on new Las Vegas Farm Basket location
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Construction is underway on the expansion of beloved Las Vegas eatery Farm Basket. In a Facebook post, Dapper Companies said the new location will “be opening soon” at Winterwood Pavilion, located near Sahara and Nellis in the east valley. Although they do not...
Minnesota Cowboy Severely Hurt At World Finals in Las Vegas
LAS VEGAS (WJON News) -- A central Minnesota cowboy remains hospitalized after suffering severe injuries following a bull riding accident. There is a GoFundMe seeing an outpouring of support for the family of Reid Oftedahl of Raymond. Reid sustained several injuries while competing in the National Finals Rodeo on Friday...
luxury-houses.net
An Entertainer’s Dream Home with Movie Theater, Enormous Wine Cellar and Fabulous Outdoor Area Listed for $5.5 Million in Las Vegas, Nevada
26 Meadowhawk Lane Home in Las Vegas, Nevada for Sale. 26 Meadowhawk Lane, Las Vegas, Nevada is a beautiful home at end of a quiet cul-de-sac in highly desirable Falcon Ridge neighborhood in The Ridges perfect for a large or multigenerational family. This Home in Las Vegas offers 6 bedrooms and 7 bathrooms with over 7,200 square feet of living spaces. To know more about 26 Meadowhawk Lane, please contact Gavin Ernstone (Phone: 702-523-3677) at Simply Vegas for full support and perfect service.
Fox5 KVVU
Daiso Japan set to open new store in Las Vegas Valley
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Japanese variety and value store Daiso is set to open its third Las Vegas Valley location next week. According to a news release, the Daiso location will open its doors on Saturday, Dec. 17 at 10 a.m. The new store, which will mark the company’s...
Las Vegas liquor store CEO was drunk before fatal crash, troopers say
The CEO of Lee’s Discount Liquor, who died in a fatal crash last year, was driving with a blood alcohol level nearly three times the legal limit, documents the 8 News Now Investigators obtained said.
Thousands of Southern Californians are flocking to Las Vegas
A record number of Southern Californians are now calling Las Vegas home. The median cost of home is roughly $950,000 in LA, compared to $440,000 in Las Vegas.
