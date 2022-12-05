Read full article on original website
Consumers Feel Alcoholic Beverage Inflation 4x Over Actual Increases
As prices rise, consumers’ perception of alcoholic beverage inflation exceeds the measured rate 5 to 1. Research from the latest edition of PYMNTS’ Consumer Inflation Sentiment study, “Consumer Inflation Sentiment: In It For The Long Haul,” which draws from a survey of more than 2,300 United States adults, finds that consumers perceive the prices of alcoholic beverages to have risen 23.1% year over year.
GameStop CEO Calls Retailer’s ‘Brink of Bankruptcy’ Turnaround Attempt Unprecedented
GameStop’s CEO says the ailing retail chain is on the cusp of an unprecedented turnaround. While investors who saw the company post back-to-back sales declines and its seventh consecutive quarter of losses Wednesday (Dec. 7) evening might disagree, CEO Matthew Furlong said the path from “repairing decayed foundations” to “near-term profitability” was almost complete.
Rent the Runway’s Revenues Rise as Consumers Embrace Borrowed Fashion
Rent the Runway achieved record revenue as its bargain-hunting customers sought deals on everyday fashion. The company said its revenue for the quarter rose 31% year-over-year, while its active user base increased, with subscribers beginning to use the fashion rental and retail service for more than just special events. Speaking...
Curve Secures $1Billion Credit Facility to Fund Consumer Loans
Curve has secured a $1 billion credit facility from Credit Suisse. The U.K.-based FinTech will use the money to fund its consumer lending product, Curve Flex, the company stated in a press release on Tuesday (Dec. 6). Curve Flex, which was launched last year, enables customers to split any transaction...
C-Stores Boost Pickup Food Orders Amid Rise in Low-Income Demand
Low-income consumers are turning to convenience stores for cheap and easy meals. This, as Casey’s General Stores, the nation’s third-largest convenience retailer and fifth-largest pizza chain, said the behavioral shifts of its lower-income customers is driving growth. “[One] thing we’re seeing with lower income consumers is this, which...
Men are dropping out of the labor force because they’re upset about their social status, according to a new study
“For many workers, a job not only offers financial security, it also affirms their status, which is tied to their position relative to their age peers and many social outcomes."
Uplinq Raises $5.6M for Bookkeeping and Analysis Platform for SMBs
Bookkeeping solution provider Uplinq has raised $5.6 million in seed funding. This funding joins the $1.6 million it raised in a previously unannounced round, the company said in a Thursday (Dec. 8) press release. Uplinq will invest the new capital in marketing, sales, engineering and customer delivery to support the...
Orderlion Buys Supli to Expand B2B Food and Beverage Platform
Two suppliers of B2B software for the food and beverage industry are combining. Austria’s Orderlion has acquired France’s Supli, EU-Startups reported Wednesday (Dec. 7). The acquisition will enable Orderlion to expand the use of its software-as-a-service (SaaS) offering for the business-to-business (B2B) food supply chain in France and accelerate its plans to grow internationally, according to the report.
Mastercard: Housing Costs and Inflation Squeeze Consumer Spending
High inflation and interest rates are affecting groups in different ways. The Mastercard Economics Institute said in its Economic Outlook 2023, which was released Thursday (Dec. 8), that these and other factors in the global economy having a variety of impacts on countries, companies and consumers. For example, higher interest...
Stitch Fix Focuses on Retention as Revenues Fall
With revenues continuing to slide, Stitch Fix is looking to improve customer retention. The artificial-intelligence-powered personal style site outlined a number of strategies to reverse its falling revenues during an earnings call Tuesday (Dec. 6) evening, including ways to deeper interaction and “listening” between the company and its clients.
Car IQ and Verra Mobility Partner on Toll Payment Suite
Car IQ has partnered with Verra Mobility to provide its fleet customers with a complete toll payment suite. By partnering with Verra Mobility, which provides toll management and smart mobility technology solutions, Car IQ will expand beyond fuel and parking payments, Car IQ said in a Tuesday (Dec. 6) press release.
Amazon Warehouse Robot Will Support and Eventually Replace Workers
Automated fulfillment solutions represent a compelling next-step evolution for retailers. At least for the giant players. Fresh off the news in October that Walmart had acquired Alert Innovation, a robotics automation company that “develops material-handling technology for automating order fulfillment in retail supply chains,” Amazon has just announced the launch of Sparrow, which it calls “an intelligent robotic system that streamlines the fulfillment process.”
ADVA and One Finance Team on Egyptian BNPL Offering
One Finance and ADVA have partnered to expand consumer financing in Egypt. The two digital lending platforms announced the partnership on Monday (Dec. 5) in a press release that said the arrangement would facilitate payment plans across eight categories: finishing, education, health, travel, car maintenance, weddings and insurance. “We are...
Robinhood CEO Unsure About FTX Founder’s Stake in Company
FTX founder Sam Bankman-Fried’s 7.6% stake in Robinhood is tied up in bankruptcy court. That’s according to Robinhood’s CEO, who told CNBC Tuesday (Dec. 6) that he’s not sure what Bankman-Fried (often referred to as “SBF”) will do with his shares. “I’m not surprised...
71% of Financial Firms On Board With Receipt-Level Data Solutions
Banks, FinTechs, and others understand the benefits that item- or SKU-level data deliver. Specifically, that greater adoption of this technology is needed, and that once its uptake accelerates, a new generation of highly relevant and actionable card-linked offers will be ushered in. Analyzing this in the study Tapping Into The...
Deutsche Bank and NVIDIA Partner to Develop AI Solutions
Deutsche Bank has partnered with NVIDIA to accelerate the use of AI in financial services. The partnership, which was announced on Wednesday (Dec. 7), is intended to promote the development of regulatory-compliant AI-powered services, Deutsche Bank said in a press release. It added that NVIDIA will support Deutsche Bank’s cloud...
Intercontinental Exchange CEO Says Securities Laws Cover Crypto Trading
Intercontinental Exchange CEO Jeffrey Sprecher reportedly said new laws are not needed for cryptocurrency trading. “The laws already exist, and I think they’re just going to be implemented more strongly,” Sprecher said at a conference organized by Goldman Sachs Group, Reuters reported Tuesday (Dec. 6). Intercontinental Exchange is...
Starling Bank Adds Virtual Cards for Personal Current Account Customers
Starling Bank has added virtual cards to the in-app features it offers personal current account customers. These virtual cards work like debit cards but use money from a dedicated “Space” in the app, rather than from the main account balance, so that users can better track their spending, Starling Bank said in a Wednesday (Dec. 7) press release.
Treasurers Juggle Simultaneous Demand for Liquidity, Compliance, Security and Growth
With limited tools and increased demands, corporate treasurers have their hands full right now. “As a treasurer, my mandate is to keep the cash safe at hand, and I really need to mitigate my risks. It’s not about outperforming or being too clever on that front,” Stephane Lintner, CEO and co-founder of Jiko, told PYMNTS.
NMI Buys Agreement Express for Merchant Onboarding
Payments platform NMI has acquired the payment solutions of onboarding software provider Agreement Express. According to a Tuesday (Dec. 6) news release, the purchase includes the onboarding, underwriting and risk monitoring capabilities of Agreement Express. “With the addition of Agreement Express’s payments solutions, NMI has expanded its full commerce enablement...
