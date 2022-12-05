Minutes after the news broke that Von Miller would be out for the season, Bills fans began doing what they do best...supporting their players' charity. Bills fans are known for crazy tailgate parties, breaking tables, and being incredibly loyal to their team. But they're also becoming well-known for being incredibly charitable. In what turned out to be an historic moment for Bills fans, they banded together to make donations in the millions for Josh Allen after his grandmother passed away. They pitched in to Dawson Knox's favorite charity, The PUNT Foundation after his brother passed. When Tre'Davious White suffered a season-ending injury they gave to his charity.

BUFFALO, NY ・ 22 HOURS AGO