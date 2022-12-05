ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Buffalo, NY

Power 93.7 WBLK

Buffalo Country Club Blocked Sabres Player For Being Black?

A prominent Western New York political figure brought back an eye-opening opening memory to many on social media. Racism isn't a new issue, of course. Sadly, we are still battling issues that feel as though they should be long gone. Just look at the terrorist attack at the Tops on Jefferson Ave. in Buffalo last summer by a racist gunman from the Binghamton area. He came all the way here to target black people. It's disgusting. He recently plead guilty and will spend the rest of his life in jail.
BUFFALO, NY
Power 93.7 WBLK

Bills Fans Already Making Donations To Von Miller’s Charity

Minutes after the news broke that Von Miller would be out for the season, Bills fans began doing what they do best...supporting their players' charity. Bills fans are known for crazy tailgate parties, breaking tables, and being incredibly loyal to their team. But they're also becoming well-known for being incredibly charitable. In what turned out to be an historic moment for Bills fans, they banded together to make donations in the millions for Josh Allen after his grandmother passed away. They pitched in to Dawson Knox's favorite charity, The PUNT Foundation after his brother passed. When Tre'Davious White suffered a season-ending injury they gave to his charity.
BUFFALO, NY
Power 93.7 WBLK

Buffalo Bills Superstar Named Team’s Man Of The Year

The NFL yesterday announced all 32 players who are up for the Walter Payton "Man Of The Year" award that will be given out at the end of the season. For the past couple of years, the Bills' were represented by Harrison Phillips, but he left this offseason and there is a new nominee for the Buffalo Bills.
BUFFALO, NY
Power 93.7 WBLK

Josh Allen Lighted Shrine Pops Up In Western New York [PHOTO]

There are basically two things that people in Buffalo seem to want to talk about the most; the weather and the Buffalo Bills! Over the last couple of weeks, both have given us some very memorable moments. From 81 inches of snow in Hamburg to the Bills becoming the top seed in the AFC, there is no shortage of things to discuss.
BUFFALO, NY
Power 93.7 WBLK

Snow In Forecast For Bills/Jets Game On Sunday

A football game in December in Western New York, you would expect some snow and now it looks like that is going to happen. According to the latest weather models, it looks like there will be some snow for Sunday's game at Highmark Stadium. WIVB's Mike Cejka is showing that...
BUFFALO, NY
Power 93.7 WBLK

Bills Player: “I’ll Do Whatever It Takes to Stay in Buffalo”

It's no secret that players who come to play in Buffalo, whether it be for the Bills or Sabres, love their time here. There are a few outliers who didn't like playing here but generally speaking, most players love Western New York after giving it a chance. It doesn't hurt when the team is good either, which is the case for this current Bills team.
BUFFALO, NY
Power 93.7 WBLK

Josh Allen Pays HOW MUCH In New York State Taxes?

Apparently, quarterback Josh Allen is not only great for the Buffalo Bills football team, he is also good for the economy of the state of New York. As we get closer to the end of 2022, most of us will start looking for our W-2s and getting ready to file our tax returns over the next couple of months.
BUFFALO, NY
Power 93.7 WBLK

Buffalo NY
93.7 WBLK plays the best urban music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Buffalo, New York. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

