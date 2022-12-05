Read full article on original website
These Bumper Cars on Ice are an Epic Winter Adventure in New YorkTravel MavenBuffalo, NY
Chicken Fingers Perfected at Tully’s Good TimesJ.M. LesinskiDepew, NY
213 Arrested for Impaired Driving Over Thanksgiving WeekendJ.M. LesinskiBuffalo, NY
Corey Feldman to Make Two Tour Stops in GeorgiajzonazariAtlanta, GA
Hochul Signs Historic Anti-Hate Crime LegislationJ.M. LesinskiBuffalo, NY
Buffalo Country Club Blocked Sabres Player For Being Black?
A prominent Western New York political figure brought back an eye-opening opening memory to many on social media. Racism isn't a new issue, of course. Sadly, we are still battling issues that feel as though they should be long gone. Just look at the terrorist attack at the Tops on Jefferson Ave. in Buffalo last summer by a racist gunman from the Binghamton area. He came all the way here to target black people. It's disgusting. He recently plead guilty and will spend the rest of his life in jail.
Bills Likely to Get a Snowy Payback Against Miami Next Saturday
The Buffalo Bills are 9-3 and atop the AFC standings, after this past Sunday where both the Miami Dolphins and Kansas City Chiefs lost. The Bills are tied with the Chiefs but hold the head-to-head tiebreaker, while they are now one game ahead of the Dolphins for the lead in the AFC East.
Horrible News for the Buffalo Bills and Von Miller
The Buffalo Bills are preparing to play the New York Jets this Sunday at Highmark Stadium. It will be the first real home game in almost a month and be the second of three straight AFC East matchups. The Bills are 9-3 and atop the AFC standings and looking to...
Bills Fans Already Making Donations To Von Miller’s Charity
Minutes after the news broke that Von Miller would be out for the season, Bills fans began doing what they do best...supporting their players' charity. Bills fans are known for crazy tailgate parties, breaking tables, and being incredibly loyal to their team. But they're also becoming well-known for being incredibly charitable. In what turned out to be an historic moment for Bills fans, they banded together to make donations in the millions for Josh Allen after his grandmother passed away. They pitched in to Dawson Knox's favorite charity, The PUNT Foundation after his brother passed. When Tre'Davious White suffered a season-ending injury they gave to his charity.
The Kansas City Star
Chiefs’ Travis Kelce on fumble Sunday: ‘I let goals and aspirations of entire team out’
The Chiefs tight end admitted he was having a difficult time getting over his fumble against the Bengals.
Buffalo Bills Superstar Named Team’s Man Of The Year
The NFL yesterday announced all 32 players who are up for the Walter Payton "Man Of The Year" award that will be given out at the end of the season. For the past couple of years, the Bills' were represented by Harrison Phillips, but he left this offseason and there is a new nominee for the Buffalo Bills.
Josh Allen Lighted Shrine Pops Up In Western New York [PHOTO]
There are basically two things that people in Buffalo seem to want to talk about the most; the weather and the Buffalo Bills! Over the last couple of weeks, both have given us some very memorable moments. From 81 inches of snow in Hamburg to the Bills becoming the top seed in the AFC, there is no shortage of things to discuss.
Bills Fans Are Not Happy With Why This Player Was Benched
The Buffalo Bills are getting much healthier as a whole. The team is still missing safety Micah Hyde, wide receiver Jamison Crowder and edge rusher Von Miller. Hyde's injury is season-ending, while Crowder could have an outside chance to return by the playoffs. Miller is out another three games with...
Snow In Forecast For Bills/Jets Game On Sunday
A football game in December in Western New York, you would expect some snow and now it looks like that is going to happen. According to the latest weather models, it looks like there will be some snow for Sunday's game at Highmark Stadium. WIVB's Mike Cejka is showing that...
Von Miller Has a Heartfelt Message for Buffalo After His Surgery
The Buffalo Bills have been pretty fortunate when it comes to avoiding major injuries from 2019-2021. The only major one was Tre'Davious White on Thanksgiving last year, which he just came back from two weeks ago to game action. This season has been a completely different story. The Bills have...
Bills Player: “I’ll Do Whatever It Takes to Stay in Buffalo”
It's no secret that players who come to play in Buffalo, whether it be for the Bills or Sabres, love their time here. There are a few outliers who didn't like playing here but generally speaking, most players love Western New York after giving it a chance. It doesn't hurt when the team is good either, which is the case for this current Bills team.
Odell Beckham Jr. Might Pick Buffalo Because of This Aspect
The Buffalo Bills are back atop the AFC standings after this past weekend of NFL games. Pretty much everything that needed to happen for Buffalo, happened; most notably, the Miami Dolphins and Kansas City Chiefs lost, which helped put the Bills back in sole possession of the AFC East and AFC.
Josh Allen Pays HOW MUCH In New York State Taxes?
Apparently, quarterback Josh Allen is not only great for the Buffalo Bills football team, he is also good for the economy of the state of New York. As we get closer to the end of 2022, most of us will start looking for our W-2s and getting ready to file our tax returns over the next couple of months.
Comments / 0