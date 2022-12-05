Read full article on original website
A group of more than 100 tropical islands near Bali with plans for a luxury resort is about to be auctioned. Take a look.
The Widi Reserve in Indonesia is vacant, but development rights to transform some of the islands into a luxury resort are included in the sale.
DELTA HOTELS BY MARRIOTT® CELEBRATES A MILESTONE
Marriott International is pleased to announce that Delta Hotels by Marriott® has opened its 100th property –Delta Hotels by Marriott, Dubai Investment Park – bringing the brand’s seamless travel experience to the city’s gated enclave surrounded by landscaped gardens and near one of the world’s most important trade centres. Delta Hotels by Marriott – part of Marriott Bonvoy’s extraordinary portfolio of 30 hotel brands – now offers two properties in Dubai and three overall in the Middle East, providing travellers with more opportunities to explore and immerse themselves in the destination.
Fitness Hotels Offer New Option for Luxury Travel
Hotels are discovering a new way to offer a luxury experience by leaning into fitness and wellness. Siro, a brand of luxury hotel company One&Only, plans to become the latest entrant in the emerging space with a combined accommodation and health club location in Dubai next year, with one in Montenegro to follow in 2024.
THE DUBAI CHAPTER BY RENOWNED CHEF AKIRA BACK TO ITS PREMIER F&B OFFERINGS
Jumeirah Emirates Towers, the landmark luxury hotel in the heart of Dubai’s financial district is now home to Dasha – The Dubai Chapter, a leading fine dining restaurant and bar, with a specially curated menu chef Akira Back’s dishes and cocktails inspired from global successes. In addition to its extensive selection of food and beverage outlets including La Cantine du Fauborg, Gohan, and Ninive, the luxury city-hotel continues to elevate dining experiences with Dasha – The Dubai Chapter, a gourmet six month pop-up featuring a menu of new dishes as well as selections from Back’s 24 concepts and restaurants around the world, in partnership with Gates Hospitality.
A Week on an Ibizan Private Island
A five-minute boat ride off the northeastern flank of Ibiza in the Mediterranean, the private island of Tagomago combines convenience and exclusivity in a 148-acre spit of land. The sumptuous getaway is now offered for buyouts via Mandarin Oriental’s Exclusive Homes Collection, which imports the hotelier’s exceptional service to standout private properties around the world. This lavish seven-night package for Robb Report readers includes a private-jet transfer between London and Ibiza for up to six people, as well as a three-night luxury-yacht charter with a Mandarin Oriental chef shipped in to helm the galley one evening. The island, where you’ll spend four...
AURA SKYPOOL OFFERS A RANGE OF DISTINCTIVE EXPERIENCES THIS DECEMBER
AURA Skypool Lounge is inviting guests to enjoy a plethora of unique experiences this December to kick off the festive season at Dubai’s famed island in the sky. AURA will be hosting yoga classes between 8am – 9am every Monday, Wednesday, and Saturday, led by AURA’s Resident Wellness Coach (who is an experienced yogi, teacher, and performer).
Brazil’s quarter-final hex denies historic World Cup hexa and reveals their many flaws
The way Tite phrased it, it was a deviation. He rued the deflection off Marquinhos that brought an equaliser for Bruno Petkovic and a penalty shootout where Marquinhos missed the final kick. In the bigger picture, it was a deviation, too: from their supposed destiny.Instead of the hexa, the longed-for sixth World Cup, they got the hex of the quarter-final, the hex of meeting European sides at the business end of tournaments. On the night Neymar found parity with Pele on Brazil’s all-time scoring chart, he came ever closer to being permanently separated from his country’s greatest legend: one...
Marriott looks to open 35 luxury hotels around the world in 2023
Marriott International, announced earlier at the International Luxury Travel Market (ILTM) in Cannes, has planned to introduce more than 35 luxury hotels in 2023, delivering the unique and meaningful experiences desired by today’s luxury traveler. Boasting an unrivaled portfolio of luxury brands including The Ritz-Carlton, Ritz-Carlton Reserve, St. Regis, W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, EDITION, JW Marriott and Bulgari Hotels & Resorts, Marriott International continues to push the boundaries, reimagining travel with a globally inspired perspective that defines the future of luxury. With an unparalleled footprint of nearly 500 luxury hotels and resorts in 68 countries and territories today, Marriott International is poised to further its position as the global leader in luxury hospitality with more than 200 luxury properties in the development pipeline. From Kenya to Singapore and Japan to Mexico, more than 35 new hotels are slated to open next year in sought-after and emerging destinations around the world.
Italy’s best new hotels and jewelry destinations for 2022
If you’re feeling a little geloso (that’s jealous) after watching the glamorous resort featured in “The White Lotus,” here are a few new sparkling luxury hotels (with plenty of jewelry shopping nearby) that should inspire you to book your own trip, pronto. North Hop over to Milan on the new all-biz direct flight from Newark run by La Compagnie, the canny French airline that’s been offering cut-price premium red-eyes to the City of Light for eight years; its new service to Malpensa Airport starts at just over $2,000 round trip. From there, it’s off to Piedmont, the region’s de facto jewelry hub, with...
Luxury living, peace and tranquility in Pattaya? – A Luxury Travel Blog
International travel has resumed and restriction free borders have become a reality, so it’s time for us all to start planning, booking and getting excited about our next travel adventures. For some, that will be returning to a favourite destination, to re-live and re-kindle those holiday vibes, for others that may be looking for a ‘new’ destination to explore, enjoy and add to that list of favourite places.
Inviting Romance in Bali at Tanah Gajah, a Resort by Hadiprana
A secluded property in the highlands of Ubud has long been a popular spot for intimate weddings and the honeymoon crowd but you don’t need to say “I do,” to enjoy Tanah Gajah, a Resort by Hadiprana’s romantic allure. The Balinese property is ticking all the boxes for a romantic getaway this Christmas, Valentine’s Day, and beyond.
A wild taste of Kenya – safari dining in East Africa – A Luxury Travel Blog
Take your tastebuds on an adventure while on safari in Kenya. When travelling, food becomes more than just sustenance. It’s an experience to add to your memories. Meals are an integral part of celebrations, holidays, and family-gatherings – and a safari in Kenya is no different. There are few better ways to connect with your loved ones, as well as make new connections and friends, than by sharing a meal. This is why we believe that every good safari should be accompanied by equally good food.
Metropolitan Premium Properties and Mallorca Properties close Dubai’s biggest residential land transaction for AED 690M
DUBAI, United Arab Emirates--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Dec 8, 2022-- Metropolitan Premium Properties (MPP) – a full-service real estate agency and the Metropolitan Group’s flagship property company, together with Mallorca Properties, a boutique commercial real estate firm specializing in high-end and private real estate investment opportunities, have closed Dubai’s single biggest residential land transaction to date – an AED 690M (USD 187.6M) deal for three plots at Dubai Marina. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221208005588/en/ Ahmed Abou El Naga, Head of Institutional Sales of Metropolitan Group (Photo: AETOSWire)
New tech and ocean views: Take a look at MSC's new flagship Seascape
MSC Cruises' new ship, Seascape, will sail its inaugural voyage from the U.S. on Sunday.
