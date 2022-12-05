Read full article on original website
jamestowngazette.com
Free Winter Concerts Planned for December at SUNY JCC
The music department at SUNY Jamestown Community College is planning two winter concert events for December. Both concerts are free and open to the public. The JCC Concert Choir and Concert Band will perform their Winter Concert from 7-8:30 p.m. on Dec. 6 in the Scharmann Theatre on the Jamestown Campus. The Concert Choir is directed by Julie Costantini, and the Concert Band is under the direction of Chris Wakefield. A variety of selections in different styles will be presented.
jamestowngazette.com
Empty Bowls Project Comes to Jamestown
St. Luke’s Episcopal Church is proud to announce the hosting of the Empty Bowls Project event, December 10 from 11 AM to 2 PM in the undercroft of the church, corner of 4th and N Main. Empty Bowls is an annual fundraiser event held all over the world. Potters...
Vidler's 5 & 10 to celebrate 50th anniversary of East Aurora Carolcade
The carolcade will take place on December 17 from 7 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Main Street in front of the store.
jamestowngazette.com
Audubon Little Explorers Look “Under the Snow” Saturday, December 10
On Saturday, December 10, 2022, 10 – 11:30 a.m., Audubon Community Nature Center (ACNC) Little Explorers, 3 to 8-year olds and their favorite adults, will do their detective work “Under the Snow.”. Under the snow and the frozen ground, the natural world is still full of life. Chipmunks...
jamestowngazette.com
December 11 at Unitarian Church: “Toto!! Where the Heck Are We?”
“Qanon, psy ops, authoritarianism, climate change, disinformation: It’s so confusing! How do we even begin to understand what’s going on?”. From this perspective, Linda Hiers speaks on “Toto!! Where the Heck Are We?” at the Unitarian Universalist Congregation of Jamestown (UUCJ) hybrid service on Sunday, December 11, 2022, 10:30 a.m.
Hundreds of trees taken down at Ralph Wilson Park
BUFFALO, N.Y. — On Wednesday, we got an update on the construction at the old LaSalle Park. If you've driven by the park this week, you have probably noticed hundreds of trees have been taken down. Hundreds of trees are coming down, and the City of Buffalo says thousands...
stepoutbuffalo.com
Meet CHQ Barn: A Rustic Venue with a Breathtaking View of the Chautauqua Lake Region
This article is a paid promotion sponsored by an SOB advertiser and designed to share valuable info with our readers. The story of how this barn came to be a wedding venue is a fairytale itself. Once upon a time, it was a dairy farm. Then it was a working...
wutv29.com
More than 100 local artisans sell handmade gifts at Fairgrounds' Yuletide in the Country
HAMBURG, N.Y. -- For some, Christmas shopping kicked off at the Hamburg Fairgrounds this weekend. More than a hundred local artisans from Western New York sold handmade merchandise at the annual Yuletide in the Country Holiday Market. “These shows are where we do our best,” said Jan Beadling, painter at...
Despicable Fee Is Going Away In Western New York
It sounds too good to be true, but it is actually happening: one Western New York town is waiving a fee that we all hate. You may have noticed it over the years: as we get closer to the holidays, some places in Western New York will go out of their way to make residents feel that giving spirit.
yourdailylocal.com
Pieces of the Past: The Red Barn
There is an office for a local construction contractor company on Pennsylvania Avenue East. If you’re a part of one age group, the building was once Noiban’s. I remember it as the Red Barn. Red Barn restaurants were founded in 1961 by Don Six, Jim Kris, and Martin...
buffalorising.com
First In Buffalo
There are many ways to support your local firemen and women. One of the easiest ways is to make a purchase from First In Buffalo – a screen printing, embroidery, and custom apparel outfit, located in South Buffalo. The firemen owned and operated business, located at 389 Abbott Road,
Good News For a Potential White Christmas in New York State
We're officially in December, which means that we are now fully into then holiday spirit. There are Christmas lights everywhere, holiday goodies in the stores and Christmas music in stores and on the radio. The good part about all of that holiday cheer is that it transports you into a...
This small New York town is going all-in on legal cannabis
In the early 1900s, the Chadakoin River, nestled into the western corner of New York State, powered Jamestown’s mills and factories, which in turn pumped out crescent wrenches, furniture and voting machines – and positioned the city as a well-established manufacturing hub. But in the mid-20th century, the...
Gordie Harper's Bazaar to remain open
Gordie Harper's Bazaar will remain open after owner Gordon Harper announced his retirement in September 2022.
chqgov.com
COUNTY EXECUTIVE ANNOUNCES REORGANIZATION OF CHAUTAUQUA COUNTY HUMAN SERVICES PROGRAMS
MAYVILLE, N.Y.: -- Chautauqua County Executive Paul M. Wendel, Jr. has announced the reorganization of Chautauqua County’s three largest human services programs. The Chautauqua County Department of Health and Human Services (DHHS) was first formed in 2011 when the County merged its Department of Health and Department of Social Services.
Dunkirk ice cream plant acquired by Ferrero Group
DUNKIRK, N.Y. (WIVB) — Italian company The Ferrero Group, which owns brands including Nutella, Kinder, and Tic Tac, on Wednesday announced it has acquired Wells Enterprises, maker of popular ice cream brands and owner of the Dunkirk ice cream manufacturing plant. The deal is set to close in early 2023. In addition to Dunkirk, Wells […]
jamestowngazette.com
Southwestern, Chautauqua Lake Earn High School Bowl Victories At SUNY JCC
Southwestern Central School defeated Sherman Central School 68-33 in a recent Media One High School Bowl match at SUNY Jamestown Community College. In another match, Chautauqua Lake Central School topped Panama Central School 82-47. Sam Mincarelli of Southwestern, David Maleski of Sherman, and Jonah Reyda of Chautauqua Lake earned Player...
Who Are the Clawfoot People Rumored to Stalk the Zoar Valley in Western New York?
The western region of New York State around Buffalo has its fair share of urban legends. This one is about a family that had hands like claws. By now, you've probably heard of the legend of Pigman Road. It's the story of a man who unfortunately killed three young boys who didn't heed his warning to be left alone on Holland Road off Route 5.
Joint state letter suggests mask wearing at schools
A joint state letter is suggesting students wear masks as a triple threat of illness is spreading in communities
eriereader.com
Erie at Large: Bah Humbug Brenton Davis
Erie County Executive Brenton Davis is getting coal for Christmas. That's because the man, to whom much was given, has taken his biggest step toward disinvestment in the City of Erie, and the community at large, when he systematically dismissed all but one member of the County's Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion (DEI) Commission, also known as Diverse Erie. Erie County Council established the DEI Commission in 2021 with $3.5 million of American Rescue Plan (ARP) funds designated for "populations disproportionately impacted by the pandemic," as defined in the council ordinance that established the commission. It was a natural extension of a previous ordinance that declared racism a public health emergency in Erie County in September 2020.
