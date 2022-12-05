ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chautauqua County, NY

Free Winter Concerts Planned for December at SUNY JCC

The music department at SUNY Jamestown Community College is planning two winter concert events for December. Both concerts are free and open to the public. The JCC Concert Choir and Concert Band will perform their Winter Concert from 7-8:30 p.m. on Dec. 6 in the Scharmann Theatre on the Jamestown Campus. The Concert Choir is directed by Julie Costantini, and the Concert Band is under the direction of Chris Wakefield. A variety of selections in different styles will be presented.
JAMESTOWN, NY
Empty Bowls Project Comes to Jamestown

St. Luke’s Episcopal Church is proud to announce the hosting of the Empty Bowls Project event, December 10 from 11 AM to 2 PM in the undercroft of the church, corner of 4th and N Main. Empty Bowls is an annual fundraiser event held all over the world. Potters...
JAMESTOWN, NY
Audubon Little Explorers Look “Under the Snow” Saturday, December 10

On Saturday, December 10, 2022, 10 – 11:30 a.m., Audubon Community Nature Center (ACNC) Little Explorers, 3 to 8-year olds and their favorite adults, will do their detective work “Under the Snow.”. Under the snow and the frozen ground, the natural world is still full of life. Chipmunks...
JAMESTOWN, NY
December 11 at Unitarian Church: “Toto!! Where the Heck Are We?”

“Qanon, psy ops, authoritarianism, climate change, disinformation: It’s so confusing! How do we even begin to understand what’s going on?”. From this perspective, Linda Hiers speaks on “Toto!! Where the Heck Are We?” at the Unitarian Universalist Congregation of Jamestown (UUCJ) hybrid service on Sunday, December 11, 2022, 10:30 a.m.
JAMESTOWN, NY
Hundreds of trees taken down at Ralph Wilson Park

BUFFALO, N.Y. — On Wednesday, we got an update on the construction at the old LaSalle Park. If you've driven by the park this week, you have probably noticed hundreds of trees have been taken down. Hundreds of trees are coming down, and the City of Buffalo says thousands...
BUFFALO, NY
Despicable Fee Is Going Away In Western New York

It sounds too good to be true, but it is actually happening: one Western New York town is waiving a fee that we all hate. You may have noticed it over the years: as we get closer to the holidays, some places in Western New York will go out of their way to make residents feel that giving spirit.
KENMORE, NY
Pieces of the Past: The Red Barn

There is an office for a local construction contractor company on Pennsylvania Avenue East. If you’re a part of one age group, the building was once Noiban’s. I remember it as the Red Barn. Red Barn restaurants were founded in 1961 by Don Six, Jim Kris, and Martin...
WARREN, PA
First In Buffalo

There are many ways to support your local firemen and women. One of the easiest ways is to make a purchase from First In Buffalo – a screen printing, embroidery, and custom apparel outfit, located in South Buffalo. The firemen owned and operated business, located at 389 Abbott Road,
BUFFALO, NY
This small New York town is going all-in on legal cannabis

In the early 1900s, the Chadakoin River, nestled into the western corner of New York State, powered Jamestown’s mills and factories, which in turn pumped out crescent wrenches, furniture and voting machines – and positioned the city as a well-established manufacturing hub. But in the mid-20th century, the...
JAMESTOWN, NY
Dunkirk ice cream plant acquired by Ferrero Group

DUNKIRK, N.Y. (WIVB) — Italian company The Ferrero Group, which owns brands including Nutella, Kinder, and Tic Tac, on Wednesday announced it has acquired Wells Enterprises, maker of popular ice cream brands and owner of the Dunkirk ice cream manufacturing plant. The deal is set to close in early 2023. In addition to Dunkirk, Wells […]
DUNKIRK, NY
Southwestern, Chautauqua Lake Earn High School Bowl Victories At SUNY JCC

Southwestern Central School defeated Sherman Central School 68-33 in a recent Media One High School Bowl match at SUNY Jamestown Community College. In another match, Chautauqua Lake Central School topped Panama Central School 82-47. Sam Mincarelli of Southwestern, David Maleski of Sherman, and Jonah Reyda of Chautauqua Lake earned Player...
JAMESTOWN, NY
Erie at Large: Bah Humbug Brenton Davis

Erie County Executive Brenton Davis is getting coal for Christmas. That's because the man, to whom much was given, has taken his biggest step toward disinvestment in the City of Erie, and the community at large, when he systematically dismissed all but one member of the County's Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion (DEI) Commission, also known as Diverse Erie. Erie County Council established the DEI Commission in 2021 with $3.5 million of American Rescue Plan (ARP) funds designated for "populations disproportionately impacted by the pandemic," as defined in the council ordinance that established the commission. It was a natural extension of a previous ordinance that declared racism a public health emergency in Erie County in September 2020.
ERIE, PA

