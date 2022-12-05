Read full article on original website
Great turnout for Dec. 5 Community Lunch
St. Columba's hosted the Dec. 5 Community Lunch at Brady’s with what was by far the biggest turnout to date. All enjoyed haddock chowder, ham and cabbage, turkey chili, cream of parsnip soup, cornbread, and Abby Shaw's chocolate bread pudding. Community Lunch on Dec. 12 will be hosted by...
Support for BRHS children's holiday fund
Boothbay Region High School’s children's holiday fund committee would like to thank the Lions Club, Bayview Lodge, Rotary Club and community members for their generous support to the children's holiday fund. Without these contributions we would not be able to meet the growing needs of our families. The increasing...
This Week in Lincolnville: The Dog and I Are Going on a Diet
Unfortunately, we’re both addicted to crunchy snacks, Fritz and I. His go-to between-meal treats are Milk Bones, while mine are anything crunchy-salty-greasy –you know, the chips genre. I like to think I’m more discriminating, as Fritz will eat anything that hits the floor, and will slurp up spilled whatever. He’s especially fond of pizza crusts. But reading the ingredients list on my chip bags, he’s probably the healthier eater.
MEN’S NIGHT 2022
Once upon a time, some Mirthless Lawyer From Away thought "Men's Night" was outrageously sexist. It didn't matter that the sale was for everyone. It didn't matter that everyone could participate and have as much free food from the local businesses as they wanted. The Mirthless Lawyer From Away insisted that we change our barbaric ways and get with the times-- the times being diluted and hammered free of any individuality. Or we could keep our evil ways and get sued until blood ran freely from the pores of the tiniest Boothbay babe.
YMCA intramural volleyball starting Jan. 18
Looking for a reason to get out of the house this winter? Look no further as there is a new, fun, social co-ed adult sports league starting Jan. 18 hosted by the Boothbay Region YMCA. For its debut season, individuals can sign up to play volleyball in-person at the YMCA....
Woodchucks are looking for better wheels
Imagine a local food pantry or food bank. Replace the focus of food with firewood, and you have a center known as a wood bank. Like food pantries, wood banks aim to help community members with life essentials by supplying firewood at no cost to income eligible individuals and families who rely on firewood as a heating source. In the Boothbay region, our wood bank is operated by the Community Resources Council’s Woodchucks.
Santa Claus arrives for Southport Lights Up
Santa Claus arrived a little early this year on Dec. 2 in Southport. Father Christmas arrived at Southport General Store around 5 p.m. on his motorcycle and delivered pre-Christmas presents to good little boys and girls during the annual “Southport Lights Up” event. Prior to Claus’ visit, residents...
Southport Column: Southport Lights Up, school and church events
Perhaps some of you saw the obituary of long-time summer resident, Ann Royal Charlesworth, in the Nov. 27 edition of the Portland Press Herald. Ann and her husband, Dick, built their home on Dogfish Head in 1962. They were active members of the Southport Yacht Club where Ann raced with the ladies and played bridge. I will always remember her smile and good humor even when her eyesight began to diminish due to macular degeneration. Both she and Dick, who died in 2016, are still missed, but not forgotten by friends and neighbors. Her funeral will be private in Winter Park, Florida, where she lived as a teenager.
Watch: Westbrook, Maine, Christmas Tree: Awesome or Awful?
There's a lot going on in Westbrook and a lot is going on with their Christmas tree too!. It appears that there is no gray area when it comes to the Westbrook Christmas tree in the center of town on Main Street. You either think it's fantastic or you think...
A ‘Box Of Maine’ Is The Perfect Holiday Gift Idea
Do you have friends or family who are from Maine, but have moved away, and miss some of the comfort of home? Let’s face it, there are some things that are so unique to this state, that sometimes you have to come here to enjoy them...This is why Box of Maine the perfect idea for a gift, for Christmas, or any time of the year.
Boothbay Lights’ Lighted Boat Parade
Lobster boats, the excursion boat Novelty and a Coast Guard vessel took part in the Boothbay Lights’ Lighted Boat Parade in Boothbay Harbor Sunday night, Dec. 4. Judges awarded the following prizes, according to the Boothbay Harbor Region Chamber of Commerce: Devyn Campbell on Susan and Jessica, first place; Lawrence Durfee on Lil Sistah, second place; and Matt Thibault on Sandra Ann, third place.
Program pairs lonely older Mainers with cats that need homes
DEXTER, Maine (BDN) -- A new adoption program that aims to boost the well-being of seniors who live alone pairs them with cats in need of homes. Furever Friends, a project created by the Dexter Age Friendly Community, received a $5,000 grant from the Maine Community Foundation this summer and launched in October. The program has connected seven area seniors with cats and plans to make more matches.
33 Elmwood in Westbrook is Reopening!
Last May 33 Elmwood closed its doors forever. Well, they are back open for private events. It was so sad when 33 Elmwood closed its doors. First, they closed their doors to the public and then to private events. This is an excellent sign as private events are back!. Just...
How sweet it is: Cannabis company opens 5th location
Sweet Dirt, a Maine-based cannabis company, opened its fourth recreational cannabis store, setting up shop at 305 Main St. in Rockland. The Rockland location is the company’s first in Knox County. The other stores can be found in Portland, Waterville and Bridgton. Sweet Dirt employs about 150 people, the...
Margaret J. Perritt
Margaret Jones Perritt, 85, died on Nov. 7, 2022 at Mid Coast Hospital in Brunswick, Maine. She passed peacefully with family and friends by her side. Margaret was preceded in death by her parents, William and Alice Jones, and her husband and love of her life, Donald R. Perritt. She...
Lewiston's 'Holiday At The Plaza' boosts local business
LEWISTON, Maine — More than a dozen vendors and hundreds of residents visited the 'Holiday at the Plaza' celebration off Lisbon Street in Lewiston Sunday. The event, which the mayor of Lewiston called a big boost for businesses, was the first of its scale in years. "This is the...
Here’s 13 Portland, Maine, Restaurants That Sadly Closed in 2022
It's a natural feeling to sit back and reflect at the end of the year. Even if wrapped up in holiday madness, there always seems to be time to reminisce. Sadly, it's not always for positive reasons. Sometimes it's easy to look back and reflect on the bad news that hit us in 2022. Good Lord, we have had enough of that lately. And some of the worst news comes with business closures.
Warm Up in Heated Snow Globes After Sledding, Ice Skating on This Maine Farm
‘Tis the season for winter activities and Maine is the outdoor adventure hub for all things snow. We’re the hot spot for hiking and water sports in the warmer months and we have the terrain for skiing, sledding, snowshoeing, and more all winter long. There are reasons our state...
Tourist Hotspot Named Maine’s Most Family-Friendly City
Throughout the state of Maine, you'll find plenty of towns and cities with lots of family-friendly activities to do. Many of Maine's beachfront communities cater to families in the summer with offerings of amusement parks, arcades, mini golf, and of course, beaches. But according to a recent article released by Travel Pulse, none of those popular beachfront places are Maine's most family-friendly city. Instead, a different hotspot was chosen.
Westbrook family looks to thank mystery woman who made daughter's day with sweet present
WESTBROOK, Maine — A family in Westbrook is looking for the good Samaritan who made a little girl's Christmas wish come true. On a front porch in Westbrook, you might find 3-year-old Madasyn Dotson with her new best friend, Minnie Mouse. How the two became fast friends is a story to be told.
