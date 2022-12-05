ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boothbay Harbor, ME

boothbayregister.com

Great turnout for Dec. 5 Community Lunch

St. Columba's hosted the Dec. 5 Community Lunch at Brady’s with what was by far the biggest turnout to date. All enjoyed haddock chowder, ham and cabbage, turkey chili, cream of parsnip soup, cornbread, and Abby Shaw's chocolate bread pudding. Community Lunch on Dec. 12 will be hosted by...
LINCOLN COUNTY, ME
boothbayregister.com

Support for BRHS children's holiday fund

Boothbay Region High School’s children's holiday fund committee would like to thank the Lions Club, Bayview Lodge, Rotary Club and community members for their generous support to the children's holiday fund. Without these contributions we would not be able to meet the growing needs of our families. The increasing...
BOOTHBAY, ME
penbaypilot.com

This Week in Lincolnville: The Dog and I Are Going on a Diet

Unfortunately, we’re both addicted to crunchy snacks, Fritz and I. His go-to between-meal treats are Milk Bones, while mine are anything crunchy-salty-greasy –you know, the chips genre. I like to think I’m more discriminating, as Fritz will eat anything that hits the floor, and will slurp up spilled whatever. He’s especially fond of pizza crusts. But reading the ingredients list on my chip bags, he’s probably the healthier eater.
LINCOLNVILLE, ME
boothbayregister.com

MEN’S NIGHT 2022

Once upon a time, some Mirthless Lawyer From Away thought "Men's Night" was outrageously sexist. It didn't matter that the sale was for everyone. It didn't matter that everyone could participate and have as much free food from the local businesses as they wanted. The Mirthless Lawyer From Away insisted that we change our barbaric ways and get with the times-- the times being diluted and hammered free of any individuality. Or we could keep our evil ways and get sued until blood ran freely from the pores of the tiniest Boothbay babe.
BOOTHBAY, ME
boothbayregister.com

YMCA intramural volleyball starting Jan. 18

Looking for a reason to get out of the house this winter? Look no further as there is a new, fun, social co-ed adult sports league starting Jan. 18 hosted by the Boothbay Region YMCA. For its debut season, individuals can sign up to play volleyball in-person at the YMCA....
BOOTHBAY, ME
boothbayregister.com

Woodchucks are looking for better wheels

Imagine a local food pantry or food bank. Replace the focus of food with firewood, and you have a center known as a wood bank. Like food pantries, wood banks aim to help community members with life essentials by supplying firewood at no cost to income eligible individuals and families who rely on firewood as a heating source. In the Boothbay region, our wood bank is operated by the Community Resources Council’s Woodchucks.
BOOTHBAY, ME
boothbayregister.com

Santa Claus arrives for Southport Lights Up

Santa Claus arrived a little early this year on Dec. 2 in Southport. Father Christmas arrived at Southport General Store around 5 p.m. on his motorcycle and delivered pre-Christmas presents to good little boys and girls during the annual “Southport Lights Up” event. Prior to Claus’ visit, residents...
SOUTHPORT, ME
boothbayregister.com

Southport Column: Southport Lights Up, school and church events

Perhaps some of you saw the obituary of long-time summer resident, Ann Royal Charlesworth, in the Nov. 27 edition of the Portland Press Herald. Ann and her husband, Dick, built their home on Dogfish Head in 1962. They were active members of the Southport Yacht Club where Ann raced with the ladies and played bridge. I will always remember her smile and good humor even when her eyesight began to diminish due to macular degeneration. Both she and Dick, who died in 2016, are still missed, but not forgotten by friends and neighbors. Her funeral will be private in Winter Park, Florida, where she lived as a teenager.
SOUTHPORT, ME
Z107.3

A ‘Box Of Maine’ Is The Perfect Holiday Gift Idea

Do you have friends or family who are from Maine, but have moved away, and miss some of the comfort of home? Let’s face it, there are some things that are so unique to this state, that sometimes you have to come here to enjoy them...This is why Box of Maine the perfect idea for a gift, for Christmas, or any time of the year.
MAINE STATE
boothbayregister.com

Boothbay Lights’ Lighted Boat Parade

Lobster boats, the excursion boat Novelty and a Coast Guard vessel took part in the Boothbay Lights’ Lighted Boat Parade in Boothbay Harbor Sunday night, Dec. 4. Judges awarded the following prizes, according to the Boothbay Harbor Region Chamber of Commerce: Devyn Campbell on Susan and Jessica, first place; Lawrence Durfee on Lil Sistah, second place; and Matt Thibault on Sandra Ann, third place.
BOOTHBAY HARBOR, ME
WGME

Program pairs lonely older Mainers with cats that need homes

DEXTER, Maine (BDN) -- A new adoption program that aims to boost the well-being of seniors who live alone pairs them with cats in need of homes. Furever Friends, a project created by the Dexter Age Friendly Community, received a $5,000 grant from the Maine Community Foundation this summer and launched in October. The program has connected seven area seniors with cats and plans to make more matches.
MAINE STATE
Q97.9

33 Elmwood in Westbrook is Reopening!

Last May 33 Elmwood closed its doors forever. Well, they are back open for private events. It was so sad when 33 Elmwood closed its doors. First, they closed their doors to the public and then to private events. This is an excellent sign as private events are back!. Just...
WESTBROOK, ME
mainebiz.biz

How sweet it is: Cannabis company opens 5th location

Sweet Dirt, a Maine-based cannabis company, opened its fourth recreational cannabis store, setting up shop at 305 Main St. in Rockland. The Rockland location is the company’s first in Knox County. The other stores can be found in Portland, Waterville and Bridgton. Sweet Dirt employs about 150 people, the...
ROCKLAND, ME
boothbayregister.com

Margaret J. Perritt

Margaret Jones Perritt, 85, died on Nov. 7, 2022 at Mid Coast Hospital in Brunswick, Maine. She passed peacefully with family and friends by her side. Margaret was preceded in death by her parents, William and Alice Jones, and her husband and love of her life, Donald R. Perritt. She...
BRUNSWICK, ME
102.9 WBLM

Here’s 13 Portland, Maine, Restaurants That Sadly Closed in 2022

It's a natural feeling to sit back and reflect at the end of the year. Even if wrapped up in holiday madness, there always seems to be time to reminisce. Sadly, it's not always for positive reasons. Sometimes it's easy to look back and reflect on the bad news that hit us in 2022. Good Lord, we have had enough of that lately. And some of the worst news comes with business closures.
PORTLAND, ME
94.9 HOM

Tourist Hotspot Named Maine’s Most Family-Friendly City

Throughout the state of Maine, you'll find plenty of towns and cities with lots of family-friendly activities to do. Many of Maine's beachfront communities cater to families in the summer with offerings of amusement parks, arcades, mini golf, and of course, beaches. But according to a recent article released by Travel Pulse, none of those popular beachfront places are Maine's most family-friendly city. Instead, a different hotspot was chosen.
MAINE STATE

