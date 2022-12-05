ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Paducah, KY

wpsdlocal6.com

WKCTC Fall Commencement to be held at Carson Center Dec. 12

PADUCAH — "It's never too late to strive for more, and it's never out of reach!" Those words are from Jessica "Jae" Freeman, who is graduating from West Kentucky Community and Technical College with a 4.0 GPA — after dropping out of high school and getting her GED at age 16.
PADUCAH, KY
wpsdlocal6.com

State leaders to speak during Paducah Area Chamber of Commerce Legislative Forum

PADUCAH — State legislators will speak at a Public Policy Series Legislative Breakfast and Forum later this month hosted by the Paducah Area Chamber of Commerce. The chamber says state Sen. Danny Carroll and state Reps. Randy Bridges, Chris Freeland, Richard Heath and Steven Rudy will participate in the forum. In addition to hearing from state leaders ahead of the next legislative session, the chamber says it will also discuss its state legislative priorities for the coming year,
PADUCAH, KY
wpsdlocal6.com

McCracken County holds college signing day

PADUCAH, Ky. - Today marked a monumental milestone for nine seniors at McCracken County High School. They were recognized by their athletic department with a college scholarship signing ceremony this afternoon. The following athletes signed National Letters of Intent on Wednesday. BASEBALL. Davis Beale - Rend Lake College. Daniel Higdon...
MCCRACKEN COUNTY, KY
wpsdlocal6.com

Popular KET 'News Quiz' host to visit Mayfield elementary students

MAYFIELD, KY — Kelsey Starks — host of one of KET's most popular educational shows — will visit Mayfield Elementary 4th grade students for an hour long presentation on Dec. 15, school officials say. According to a Thursday release, Starks is the host of "News Quiz," a...
MAYFIELD, KY
KFVS12

SIH announces workforce reductions; 76 positions to be eliminated or reorganized

CARBONDALE, Ill. (KFVS) - Southern Illinois Healthcare announced Wednesday, December 7 that 76 positions would be eliminated or reorganized. They said the positions are within senior leadership, management and corporate services and include 33 vacant positions that will not be filled. It does not include direction patient care positions. According...
CARBONDALE, IL
wpsdlocal6.com

Moore, Yates named Athletes of the Week

PADUCAH, Ky. - Marshall County's Wade Moore and Ballard Memorial's Nevaeh Yates were named this week's Athletes of the Week. Moore, a senior guard for the Marshals, scored 12 points against Clarksville Academy last week. He also scored 25 points in a win over Christian Academy-Louisville. Yates, a junior guard...
MARSHALL COUNTY, KY
hcmc-tn.org

Seaton Named Chief Nursing Officer at HCMC

PARIS, TN – Michelle Seaton, RN, has been named the Chief Nursing Officer at Henry County Medical Center, CEO John Tucker announced the week of Thanksgiving. Seaton, who has worked at HCMC since 2013, replaces Kim Bentley, RN, who served as the interim Chief Nursing Officer from December 2021 until this fall. In this role, Seaton will oversee and implement changes to nursing best practices, such as shift changes and infection prevention procedures. She will also be responsible for recruiting, onboarding, and training new nursing staff.
HENRY COUNTY, TN
wpsdlocal6.com

Local 6 Chief Meteorologist Trent Okerson to give presentation on December 2021 tornado outbreak McCracken County Public Library

PADUCAH — A familiar face will be at the McCracken County Public Library on Thursday as part of the library's Evenings Upstairs program. Local 6 Chief Meteorologist Trent Okerson will lead a presentation looking back at the historic quad-state tornado, which devastated several communities in our region in December of last year.
PADUCAH, KY
wpsdlocal6.com

Jaime Green sworn in as Lyon County judge executive

LYON COUNTY, KY — Jaime Green was sworn in Monday as Lyon County judge executive to serve the rest of retiring Judge Executive Wade White's term. Green will begin her first elected term in January. Voters elected Green to serve as judge executive in November. In a post on...
LYON COUNTY, KY
wpsdlocal6.com

Remembrance, recognition, recovery: Dec. 10 events planned in Dresden

DRESDEN, TN — Community members are invited to gather at the McWherter Civic Center in Dresden from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. for a commemoration ceremony on the one-year anniversary of the December 10 tornado. The event was organized by the Weakley County Long Term Recovery Group, in partnership...
DRESDEN, TN
wpsdlocal6.com

Kentucky Dream Center reminds Marshall County families affected by tornado to sign their children up for Dec. 10 Christmas gift distribution

MARSHALL COUNTY, KY — The Kentucky Dream Center will help distribute Christmas gifts to Marshall County children affected by last year's devastating tornado outbreak on Saturday, at a reception following the Marshall County Long Term Recovery Group's event, Hope: An Anniversary Observance. The event is being held in partnership...
MARSHALL COUNTY, KY
KFVS12

Contour takes flight from Paducah, Ky. airport

MoDOT to hold public meeting about roundabout project in Gordonville. MoDOT is holding a public meeting on Tues., Dec. 6 about a new roundabout at the intersection of Rte. 25 & Rte. K in Gordonville.
PADUCAH, KY

