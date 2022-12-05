Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
wpsdlocal6.com
WKCTC Fall Commencement to be held at Carson Center Dec. 12
PADUCAH — "It's never too late to strive for more, and it's never out of reach!" Those words are from Jessica "Jae" Freeman, who is graduating from West Kentucky Community and Technical College with a 4.0 GPA — after dropping out of high school and getting her GED at age 16.
wpsdlocal6.com
State leaders to speak during Paducah Area Chamber of Commerce Legislative Forum
PADUCAH — State legislators will speak at a Public Policy Series Legislative Breakfast and Forum later this month hosted by the Paducah Area Chamber of Commerce. The chamber says state Sen. Danny Carroll and state Reps. Randy Bridges, Chris Freeland, Richard Heath and Steven Rudy will participate in the forum. In addition to hearing from state leaders ahead of the next legislative session, the chamber says it will also discuss its state legislative priorities for the coming year,
wpsdlocal6.com
Harrisburg preschoolers participate in Great Bedtime Story Pajama Drive
HARRISBURG, IL — Who doesn't love to get cozy and cuddle up with a good book before bed? Thanks to their partnership with Scholastic Book Clubs for the 13th annual Great Bedtime Story Pajama Drive, a group of preschoolers helped ensure kids in need could do just that. According...
wpsdlocal6.com
McCracken County holds college signing day
PADUCAH, Ky. - Today marked a monumental milestone for nine seniors at McCracken County High School. They were recognized by their athletic department with a college scholarship signing ceremony this afternoon. The following athletes signed National Letters of Intent on Wednesday. BASEBALL. Davis Beale - Rend Lake College. Daniel Higdon...
wpsdlocal6.com
Popular KET 'News Quiz' host to visit Mayfield elementary students
MAYFIELD, KY — Kelsey Starks — host of one of KET's most popular educational shows — will visit Mayfield Elementary 4th grade students for an hour long presentation on Dec. 15, school officials say. According to a Thursday release, Starks is the host of "News Quiz," a...
KFVS12
Cape Girardeau high school student claims title of best trumpet player in state
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Dylan Dush, a senior at Cape Central High, has claimed the title as the best trumpet player in the state. According to Cape Central High School, Dush was named first chair at the Missouri All-State Band audition. He was one of just 108 musicians across...
wpsdlocal6.com
Marshall County High School hosts town hall with local and state leaders
MARSHALL COUNTY, KY — Students at Marshall County High School got a taste of local government Monday. The Marshall County AP government class hosted a special town hall meeting with local elected officials at the Marshall County Public Library. Students took questions from the public and spoke with elected...
KFVS12
SIH announces workforce reductions; 76 positions to be eliminated or reorganized
CARBONDALE, Ill. (KFVS) - Southern Illinois Healthcare announced Wednesday, December 7 that 76 positions would be eliminated or reorganized. They said the positions are within senior leadership, management and corporate services and include 33 vacant positions that will not be filled. It does not include direction patient care positions. According...
wpsdlocal6.com
Moore, Yates named Athletes of the Week
PADUCAH, Ky. - Marshall County's Wade Moore and Ballard Memorial's Nevaeh Yates were named this week's Athletes of the Week. Moore, a senior guard for the Marshals, scored 12 points against Clarksville Academy last week. He also scored 25 points in a win over Christian Academy-Louisville. Yates, a junior guard...
wpsdlocal6.com
Paducah leaders weighing options after commissioner sent texts with racist connotations regarding local candidate
PADUCAH — During a special called meeting of the Paducah City Commission on Wednesday, it was revealed that Commissioner David Guess sent text messages with racist connotations to a city employee regarding a city commission candidate. Commissioners met in executive session for two hours Wednesday before returning to open...
hcmc-tn.org
Seaton Named Chief Nursing Officer at HCMC
PARIS, TN – Michelle Seaton, RN, has been named the Chief Nursing Officer at Henry County Medical Center, CEO John Tucker announced the week of Thanksgiving. Seaton, who has worked at HCMC since 2013, replaces Kim Bentley, RN, who served as the interim Chief Nursing Officer from December 2021 until this fall. In this role, Seaton will oversee and implement changes to nursing best practices, such as shift changes and infection prevention procedures. She will also be responsible for recruiting, onboarding, and training new nursing staff.
wpsdlocal6.com
Mayfield organizations encourage counseling to combat mental stresses of December 10th anniversary
MAYFIELD, KY — Nearly one year after a devastating tornado outbreak left emotional and physical scars across multiple communities in the Local 6 area, groups offering support and resources for survivors are reminding them that those resources are there to help them. Saturday will mark one year since an...
wpsdlocal6.com
Teen from Dawson Springs writes book for kids coping after tornado outbreak
DAWSON SPRINGS, KY (WLEX) — One of the hardest hit areas during last December’s tornado outbreak in western Kentucky was Dawson Springs. There, 19 people were killed and countless lives were changed. A teenage writer is helping children cope with the loss. In Dawson Springs, the names of...
wpsdlocal6.com
Paducah City Commission to hold special called meeting on possible personnel matter
PADUCAH — The Paducah City Commission is expected to meet in executive session during a special called meeting Wednesday to discuss "Issues which might lead to the discipline or dismissal of a member i.e. City Commissioner," as allowed by state law. That's according to the agenda for the meeting,...
wpsdlocal6.com
Local 6 Chief Meteorologist Trent Okerson to give presentation on December 2021 tornado outbreak McCracken County Public Library
PADUCAH — A familiar face will be at the McCracken County Public Library on Thursday as part of the library's Evenings Upstairs program. Local 6 Chief Meteorologist Trent Okerson will lead a presentation looking back at the historic quad-state tornado, which devastated several communities in our region in December of last year.
wpsdlocal6.com
Jaime Green sworn in as Lyon County judge executive
LYON COUNTY, KY — Jaime Green was sworn in Monday as Lyon County judge executive to serve the rest of retiring Judge Executive Wade White's term. Green will begin her first elected term in January. Voters elected Green to serve as judge executive in November. In a post on...
wpsdlocal6.com
Commissioner David Guess faces removal from office over text with racist connotations
PADUCAH — Paducah City Commissioner David Guess could be removed from office. This after he sent a text with racist connotations to a city employee, about an opponent running for Paducah City Commission. City leaders had a special called meeting Wednesday and talked about the incident behind closed doors...
wpsdlocal6.com
Remembrance, recognition, recovery: Dec. 10 events planned in Dresden
DRESDEN, TN — Community members are invited to gather at the McWherter Civic Center in Dresden from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. for a commemoration ceremony on the one-year anniversary of the December 10 tornado. The event was organized by the Weakley County Long Term Recovery Group, in partnership...
wpsdlocal6.com
Kentucky Dream Center reminds Marshall County families affected by tornado to sign their children up for Dec. 10 Christmas gift distribution
MARSHALL COUNTY, KY — The Kentucky Dream Center will help distribute Christmas gifts to Marshall County children affected by last year's devastating tornado outbreak on Saturday, at a reception following the Marshall County Long Term Recovery Group's event, Hope: An Anniversary Observance. The event is being held in partnership...
KFVS12
Contour takes flight from Paducah, Ky. airport
Robert Palleja shares some of the sauces his store Sauce Werks sells in Cape Girardeau. MoDOT to hold public meeting about roundabout project in Gordonville. MoDOT is holding a public meeting on Tues., Dec. 6 about a new roundabout at the intersection of Rte. 25 & Rte. K in Gordonville.
Comments / 0