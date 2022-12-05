Dr. Evan Antin talks about his Blue Buffalo partnership and what he wants people to know about veterinarians – Interview

Read full article on original website
Related
The 42 best gifts for dogs and dog lovers, according to vets
We asked veterinarians and dog-experts for the best gifts for dogs and their parents. From durable toys, tasty treats and pet cameras, here’s everything they recommend.
7 unexpected snacks dogs love
Nearly 70% of all households in America include a pet. Because so many people have canine companions, they may constantly search for healthy dog treats, homemade by them or someone else. Some of the snacks dogs love aren’t exactly the best for them, just like with humans. Still, you can show your dog that some of the most nutritious “people food” can be delicious, too.
thehappypuppysite.com
Why Is My Dog Obsessed With Me?
My dog is my first companion of the canine kind, and owning him has been a learning curve in lots of ways. Like any anxious new parent, I can’t help fretting about whether his behavior is normal or not. Something I do know is: he LOVES my attention, and sometimes I even feel a bit exasperated by his enthusiasm for me. So why is my dog obsessed with me? Is he really obsessed at all, or just a normal amount of devoted, for a dog? I’ve done a lot of reading, and discovered that his fascination with me has been hardwired into him by human breeding choices spanning hundreds of years. But also that there are some signs to look for in his behavior which could mean his fixation is starting to getting to get unhealthy.
a-z-animals.com
9 Best Dog Breeds That Are Good With Cats
Getting a dog to keep your cat company while at work is an excellent idea! When you get home, you’ll be greeted by two fluffy friends eager to play and cuddle!. However, choosing a dog breed that’s good with cats is of utmost importance. Cats won’t like all dog breeds around them. For instance, some dog breeds have strong herding instincts, meaning they’ll spend their whole day chasing your cat around the house. This doesn’t mean they’ll hurt the cat, as long as they’re properly introduced to each other. However, we’re almost sure your cat will neither appreciate nor tolerate this.
womansday.com
Why Do Cats Knead? Vets Explain the Reasons Behind the Behavior
If you're a cat owner, you are likely familiar with the feline habit known as kneading. It's also sometimes referred to as "making biscuits," because of the visual similarities to a baker prepping bread dough. If you aren't a cat lover, you might be wondering: What is cat kneading?. Basically,...
notabully.org
How To Walk a Dog That’s Stronger Than You (Answered By Dog Trainer)
NotABully.org is reader-supported. We may earn a small commission through products purchased using links on this page. Walking a dog is a non-negotiable part of dog ownership. Most dog owners walk their dogs as a fun activity to do together, plus it’s a great form of exercise for you and your dog! Even dog owners with fenced-in yards often opt to walk their dogs either at the park or around the neighborhood when the weather is nice. Not only is this beneficial exercise, but it’s a great time to decompress in nature.
Food recall news: Nestlé Purina PetCare Company Voluntarily Recalls a Limited Amount of Purina Pro Plan Veterinary Diets EN Gastroenteric Low Fat Wet Dog Food Due to Labeling Error
Out of an abundance of caution, Nestlé Purina PetCare Company is voluntarily recalling a limited amount of Purina Pro Plan Veterinary Diets EN Gastroenteric Low Fat (PPVD EN Low Fat) prescription wet dog food in 13.4 oz cans due to a labeling error. For a brief period on September 15, 2022, cans of a different complete and balanced adult dog food, Purina ONE True Instinct Tender Cuts In Gravy With Real Turkey & Venison wet dog food, were labeled as PPVD EN Low Fat in one of our factories. The mislabeled diet is safe to feed, but it is not the intended formula for dogs requiring a prescription PPVD EN Low Fat diet, who may have sensitivities to traditional diets or difficulty digesting fat.
topdogtips.com
8 Best Mixed-Breed Hypoallergenic Dogs
Let’s face it: being a pet owner with heightened skin sensitivity and allergies is not the most suitable combination. You may want to rush toward a cute yet mighty American Eskimo Dog or an adorable puppy-eyed Beagle but your allergies will hold you back. Remember the last time you...
cohaitungchi.com
Fast Food for When You Run Out of Dog or Cat Food
We can all agree that life is crazy and full of distractions. We make lists and have reminders everywhere about EVERYTHING in hopes we won’t forget to be somewhere or get something. If you are like me, these don’t always help. I so often forget things on my list, and sadly sometimes that is my dog’s food.
Is it risky to let your dog lick you? The truth about dogs' mouths being cleaner than humans'
Interestingly enough, dog saliva can kill germs like Streptococcus — but this doesn't mean that their mouths are clean.
11 things to check when your dog is not eating, according to a trained vet
A vet’s guide on things to check when your dog is not eating. If something is up with your pup this information might help you identify an issue quicker
cohaitungchi.com
How Much Does It Cost Spay or Neuter A Cat?
Spaying your female cat or neutering your male cat is the best way to ensure they don’t produce any kittens, which contributes to pet overpopulation. Spaying and neutering offer numerous health benefits, including lowering the risk of certain types of cancer, and eliminating a female cat’s risk of developing uterine infections.
Vet Expert Reminds Pet Owners it Is 'Not Safe' for Pets to Drink Christmas Tree Water
Veterinarian Dr. Audrey Wystrach offers her tips on how to keep your pets safe around, tinsel, Christmas trees, poinsettias, and more It's early December, which means — aside from early decorators — many are starting to put up their holiday decor, including Christmas trees. A Christmas tree adds a festive flair to any home but can also bring added issues for pet owners. Cats and dogs are often curious about new things, and brightly lit, ornament-covered, present-surrounded trees are no exception. To help pet parents enjoy their holiday...
ETOnline.com
32 Holiday Gifts for Pet Parents and Their Furry Friends from Cat Backpacks to Dog-Approved Leashes
While humans can be notoriously difficult to shop for during the holidays, their pets are far from it. Cat and dog owners love nothing more than spoiling their four-legged children, so getting them a gift for their pet is often the best way to put a smile on their faces. If you've been struggling to come up with thoughtful gifts for the pet mom or dad in your life, worry no more: our list of gifts for pet parents has got you covered.
notabully.org
Why Does My Dog Eat Everything? (Answered By Dog Trainer)
NotABully.org is reader-supported. We may earn a small commission through products purchased using links on this page. Have you ever seen a dog happily chewing on a toy only to swallow the whole thing minutes later? Dogs and puppies are notorious for eating things they shouldn’t. They’ll eat anything from toys to rocks and sometimes even trash.
Is my dog sick? 10 warning signs that your dog could be unwell
Is my dog sick? Here’s a vet’s guide to identifying if something is up with your pooch
cohaitungchi.com
Pet Diabetes Month – Warning Signs to Look for in Your Dogs and Cats
While November is known by many as American Diabetes Month®, bringing awareness to the risk factors and management of diabetes in humans, it’s also Pet Diabetes Month. One in every 230 cats and one in every 300 dogs are affected by diabetes, making awareness of the signs and symptoms of this illness in dogs and cats critical for every pet owner to know.
cohaitungchi.com
The Best Way to Get Rid of Fleas on Cats, According to a Veterinarian
While everyone else gets all riled up about tick season, the warm weather means another parasitic pest is upon us: fleas. The rising temperatures makes it more hospitable for eggs to hatch, and more probable for adult fleas to jump onto unsuspecting cats. But unlike ticks, fleas are much more...
cohaitungchi.com
How Much Does Blood Work for a Dog Cost? (2022 Update)
Similar to how your physician might order blood work to find why you’re sick, your veterinarian might have to do blood work in your canine to search out out why he’s sick. One of these laboratory testing gives your vet with an entire image of your canine’s well being.
iheart.com
Holiday foods you should keep away from your pets!
Go Pet Friendly has put together a list of food your pets should avoid this holiday. While your pooch may beg for the bones, poultry bones and turkey skin should not be given as a treat. The cooking process causes poultry bones to dehydrate and become brittle, and the skin is high in fat and hard for your pet to digest.
FanSided
299K+
Followers
579K+
Post
153M+
Views
ABOUT
300+ fan-dedicated sites. Thousands of stories. Millions of readers. Your No. 1 destination for sports/entertainment coverage and most other awesome stuff.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 0