Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Shenandoah Baptist Church will host a live Nativity Scenes for two weekends in DecemberCheryl E PrestonShenandoah, VA
Virginia Sheriff's Office Delivers Thanksgiving CheerTracy LeicherPage County, VA
Shenandoah Valley Sheetz locations offering $1.99 gas for holiday travelersTracy LeicherMount Jackson, VA
19-year-old write-in candidate becomes youngest town council member in Timberville, VirginiaMargaret MinnicksTimberville, VA
New Luray Museum Honors Black HistoryTracy LeicherLuray, VA
Related
pagevalleynews.com
Isaac Herbert Duncan Jr.
Isaac Herbert Duncan Jr., 84, of Luray, passed away on Monday, December 5, 2022. He was born on July 21, 1938, in Fredericksburg and was a son of the late Isaac Herbert Duncan Sr. and Nina Meehan Nichols. On January 19, 1992, Isaac married Mary Lee Richardson Duncan, who died...
pagevalleynews.com
Patricia Mae Hawkins Clark
Patricia Mae Hawkins Clark, age 63, of Luray, Virginia passed away on Friday, November 25, 2022. Patricia was born on May 3, 1959 in the District of Columbia, Washington, D.C. Arrangements are being handled by the Lindsey-Kyger Funeral Home in Shenandoah, Va.
pagevalleynews.com
Thomas Maclyn Strickler
Thomas Maclyn Strickler, 82, of Shenandoah died Friday December 2, 2022 at his home. Born in Luray, Va. on May 7, 1940, he was the son of the late Elbert and Oneida Strickler. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife Carol Lee Strickler; his brothers Willis R. Strickler, D. Eugene Strickler, Howard Calvin Strickler.
pagevalleynews.com
Stanley Council pays a visit to Kibler Library
STANLEY, Dec. 5 — Although the library is typically a place reserved for quiet, the Stanley Council recently wondered why they hadn’t heard any noise coming from the William “Bill” Kibler Memorial Library just down the street. “You know they say the squeaky wheel gets the...
pagevalleynews.com
‘One of the most fortunate escapes from death’
December 8, 1911 — J. Thos. Miller, of Elkton, who was called to Luray on Tuesday by the illness of his mother says that one of his sons shot another recently while the two were out hunting. The young men, Irvin and John Miller, were separated and the latter...
pagevalleynews.com
Brothers honored by 4-H
December 7, 1961 — Page County 4-H Clubs met in their annual achievement meeting on Monday evening of this week naming Gary and Mark Bauserman as the Outstanding 4-H Members of Page County for 1961 and designating the Grove Hill Elementary and the Stanley Senior Clubs as Trophy and Banner winners, respectively.
pagevalleynews.com
Bulldogs announce fall sports awards
LURAY, Dec. 4 — Luray High School honored its fall athletes during ceremonies held at the school on Sunday, Dec. 4. The following are the award winners that were honored by each fall athletic team:. Cross Country-Girls. Most Dedicated – Carolina Wood. Most Improved – Kelsi Caputo.
pagevalleynews.com
Tastee Freez owner gets snack bar and gift shop
December 6, 1962 — On Monday of this week Mrs. Wilbur G. Jenkins received possession of the Little Snack Bar and Brown’s Gift Shop near the Luray Singing Tower on West Main Street. Mrs. Jenkins, who also operates the Luray Tastee Freez, states that the snack bar would...
pagevalleynews.com
Comer named national ACTE Teacher of the Year
LURAY, Dec. 7 — Bobbi Comer has been a Family and Consumer Science (FCS) Teacher at Page County High School for the past 35 years. During her tenure, the longtime Family, Career and Community Leaders of America (FCCLA) advisor has seen her students earn 16 national program awards, as well as filling many state and national offices.
pagevalleynews.com
McClung named first team All-State in volleyball
LURAY — Last week, Luray High School senior Jaidyn McClung capped off a stellar season by being named to the first team of the VHSL Class 2 All-State volleyball squad. Prior to the Nov. 30 release of All-State selections by the Virginia High School League, McClung was named the Bull Run District Player of the Year for a second consecutive season, and then the Region B Player of the Year. The senior standout surpassed 1,000 kills and 1,000 digs for her high school career late in the season and lead the Bulldogs to a Region B runner-up finish and a trip to the VHSL Class 2 state tournament.
Comments / 0