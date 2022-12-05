LURAY — Last week, Luray High School senior Jaidyn McClung capped off a stellar season by being named to the first team of the VHSL Class 2 All-State volleyball squad. Prior to the Nov. 30 release of All-State selections by the Virginia High School League, McClung was named the Bull Run District Player of the Year for a second consecutive season, and then the Region B Player of the Year. The senior standout surpassed 1,000 kills and 1,000 digs for her high school career late in the season and lead the Bulldogs to a Region B runner-up finish and a trip to the VHSL Class 2 state tournament.

LURAY, VA ・ 1 DAY AGO