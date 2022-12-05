Read full article on original website
Related
wflx.com
Palm Beach County School Board revises equity statement after state notice
The Palm Beach County School Board on Wednesday made changes to its equity statement, which was at the center of community controversy when it first passed in 2021. The Florida Department of Education on Nov. 18 sent a letter to the school district, telling leaders they may need to update the statement, along with other district policies, to comply with new Florida laws.
wflx.com
Palm Beach County commissioners debate future of Agricultural Reserve
Construction is booming in Palm Beach County with new housing developments, shopping and entertainment districts. However, what some may see as progress others may call a broken promise. One area seeing pressure to develop is known as the Agricultural Reserve, 20,000 acres that stretch for miles in areas west of...
wflx.com
Internet connectivity issues impacting Palm Beach County schools
An internet connectivity issue has impacted the School District of Palm Beach County this week, WPTV has learned. The internet problem appears to be plaguing many schools and buildings throughout the district, impacting everything from testing to email access. School board member Alexandria Ayala spoke to WPTV before Wednesday's meeting...
wflx.com
Gunta to replace retiring Alonso as Palm Beach County health director
The Palm Beach County Commission on Tuesday voted unanimously 7-0 to concur with Surgeon General Joseph Ladapo to appoint Dr. Jyothi Gunta as the director of the Florida Department of Health in Palm Beach County, replacing retiring Dr. Alina Alonso. Alonso, 66, has been in charge of the department since...
True Crime: ‘Soldier of Fortune’ gun-for-hire kills assistant city manager of West Palm Beach
Anita Spearman's killing in 1985 is part of a new True Crime series by The Palm Beach Post. Victim: Anita Spearman, 48, assistant city manager of West Palm Beach and a former Palm Beach Post reporter . Killers: Sean Doutre (actual killer), Richard Savage (head of hitmen ring) and Anita's husband,...
wflx.com
Iguana causes 'large-scale' power outage in Lake Worth Beach
Iguanas can cause all kinds of problems in South Florida — including causing power outages. The city of Lake Worth Beach tweeted late Wednesday morning that there was a large-scale outage caused by an iguana. The issue occurred at the city's Sixth Avenue substation. The city said that the...
wflx.com
Doc's restaurant to reopen with historic designation
Delray Beach commissioners Tuesday approved plans 3-2 on a project to renovate and reopen Doc's restaurant with an historic designation, along with a three-story office and retail space next door called City Center Delray. Doc's closed in early 2021 after 70 years. "This was a good place to have a...
Jupiter shark diving crew convicted of stealing fishing gear
Two Palm Beach County men who offer tourists the opportunity to swim with sharks were convicted Tuesday of stealing fishing gear in federal waters.
wflx.com
Boynton Beach children 'Shop With A Cop'
Dozens of kids in Boynton Beach are going on special shopping trips this week as they "Shop With A Cop." It's the first time the Boynton Beach Police Department program is back in-person after the COVID-19 pandemic. Ten students from Crosspointe Elementary School on Wednesday got to see what it's...
west-palm-beach-news.com
West Palm Seashore official killed in murder-for-hire plot
Editor’s note: This story first appeared in The Palm Beach Post on April 5, 1986. This story on Anita Spearman’s killing in 1985 is part of a new True Crime series by The Palm Beach Post. Gun for hire 37-year-old professional mercenary desires jobs. Vietnam veteran. Discreet and...
Woman Arrested For DUI IN Mizner Country Club Delray Beach
Country Club Security Called PBSO After Woman, Picking Up Child, Slurred Speech, Went To Wrong Address. Rare Situation Where Gated Community Security Takes Action That Leads To Arrest. BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com DELRAY BEACH, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — Security officers in Mizner Country Club are being credited with getting […]
wflx.com
Shark bacteria bank helps Palm Beach Co. doctors give precise care
Jasmine Carney, 10, of Palm City has come a long way in only a week's time. The child was bitten by a shark at Hobe Sound Beach and is now well on her way to healing. "I'm feeling really happy about getting out of the hospital so I can see my friends," Carney said.
New School Next Year For Your Palm Beach County High School Student?
Boundary Meeting Set For Thursday. It Will Be Completely Virtual. Big Changes Possible In Boca Raton, Delray Beach, Boynton Beach For Middle and High School Students. BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — High School and Middle School zoning may be about to change dramatically for […]
Brightline’s new Boca Raton train station will soon open. Here are the latest details.
The long-awaited Boca Raton Brightline station will open later this month, giving the speedy passenger train another stop in South Florida. Construction began in January on the station, which is just north of Palmetto Park Road between Mizner Park and the city’s public library. Brian Kronberg, vice president of development for Brightline, told Boca Raton City Council members during a recent ...
Palm Beach County School District Set To Expel Six Students
BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — The Palm Beach County School Board is set to expel six students during its meeting on Wednesday. The students are all accused of possessing weapons on campus. While privacy rules in the school district prevent our access to grade […]
wflx.com
Study: Florida No. 2 in nation for most HOA complaints
Homeowner and condo associations are created to maintain property values but can sometimes be a source of anxiety and stress for some property owners. This is generating new attention after an HOA president and her husband were fatally shot in Martin County on Saturday. Generally, disputes over small things can...
WCJB
Hearing to determine if bond of Salt Life co-founder should be revoked in murder case
WELLBORN, Fla. (WCJB) - There is a hearing on Monday to determine whether Salt Life co-founder Michael Troy Hutto’s bond should be revoked. Hutto, who lives in Wellborn, is involved in a murder case in Palm Beach County. He is accused of killing Grace Duncan of Lake City in...
wflx.com
How to avoid becoming a victim of a distraction theft during the holidays
As we were heading to meet Lt. A.J. Bullard, with the West Palm Beach Police Department, he got called to a crime at a busy shopping area. “We got called to a theft at one of the stores,” Bullard said. “People walked in, worked in a tandem. One person blocks the view, the other person selects the items, hides them behind the bags they walked in the store with, and they leave the store. Most people are in and out in less than a minute.”
wflx.com
Palm Beach County School District announces graduation schedule
The Palm Beach County School District has announced the schedule of graduation ceremonies in 2023 for 32 schools, academies and programs. In addition to taking place in-person, mostly at the Expos Center of the South Florida Fairgrounds, graduation ceremonies will be broadcast live on The Education Network, Xfinity Channel 235, AT&T U-verse Channel 99 and streamed live online with closed captioning.
southfloridahospitalnews.com
Jupiter Medical Center First in Palm Beach County to Offer Innovative BEAR® Implant to Treat ACL Tears
December 2, 2022 – The leader in quality, safety and patient experience, Jupiter Medical Center is pleased to announce it is the first in Palm Beach County to introduce the BEAR® Implant for treatment of anterior cruciate ligament (ACL) tears, one of the most common knee injuries in the U.S. The BEAR Implant is designed to enable the body to heal its own torn ACL. This new approach is a paradigm shift from the current standard of care – reconstruction that replaces the ACL with a graft – and Jupiter Medical Center is pleased to offer this innovative procedure to patients.
Comments / 0