Palm Beach County, FL

wflx.com

Palm Beach County School Board revises equity statement after state notice

The Palm Beach County School Board on Wednesday made changes to its equity statement, which was at the center of community controversy when it first passed in 2021. The Florida Department of Education on Nov. 18 sent a letter to the school district, telling leaders they may need to update the statement, along with other district policies, to comply with new Florida laws.
PALM BEACH COUNTY, FL
wflx.com

Internet connectivity issues impacting Palm Beach County schools

An internet connectivity issue has impacted the School District of Palm Beach County this week, WPTV has learned. The internet problem appears to be plaguing many schools and buildings throughout the district, impacting everything from testing to email access. School board member Alexandria Ayala spoke to WPTV before Wednesday's meeting...
PALM BEACH COUNTY, FL
wflx.com

Iguana causes 'large-scale' power outage in Lake Worth Beach

Iguanas can cause all kinds of problems in South Florida — including causing power outages. The city of Lake Worth Beach tweeted late Wednesday morning that there was a large-scale outage caused by an iguana. The issue occurred at the city's Sixth Avenue substation. The city said that the...
LAKE WORTH, FL
wflx.com

Doc's restaurant to reopen with historic designation

Delray Beach commissioners Tuesday approved plans 3-2 on a project to renovate and reopen Doc's restaurant with an historic designation, along with a three-story office and retail space next door called City Center Delray. Doc's closed in early 2021 after 70 years. "This was a good place to have a...
DELRAY BEACH, FL
wflx.com

Boynton Beach children 'Shop With A Cop'

Dozens of kids in Boynton Beach are going on special shopping trips this week as they "Shop With A Cop." It's the first time the Boynton Beach Police Department program is back in-person after the COVID-19 pandemic. Ten students from Crosspointe Elementary School on Wednesday got to see what it's...
BOYNTON BEACH, FL
west-palm-beach-news.com

West Palm Seashore official killed in murder-for-hire plot

Editor’s note: This story first appeared in The Palm Beach Post on April 5, 1986. This story on Anita Spearman’s killing in 1985 is part of a new True Crime series by The Palm Beach Post. Gun for hire 37-year-old professional mercenary desires jobs. Vietnam veteran. Discreet and...
WEST PALM BEACH, FL
BOCANEWSNOW

Woman Arrested For DUI IN Mizner Country Club Delray Beach

Country Club Security Called PBSO After Woman, Picking Up Child, Slurred Speech, Went To Wrong Address. Rare Situation Where Gated Community Security Takes Action That Leads To Arrest. BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com DELRAY BEACH, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — Security officers in Mizner Country Club are being credited with getting […]
DELRAY BEACH, FL
South Florida Sun Sentinel

Brightline’s new Boca Raton train station will soon open. Here are the latest details.

The long-awaited Boca Raton Brightline station will open later this month, giving the speedy passenger train another stop in South Florida. Construction began in January on the station, which is just north of Palmetto Park Road between Mizner Park and the city’s public library. Brian Kronberg, vice president of development for Brightline, told Boca Raton City Council members during a recent ...
BOCA RATON, FL
BOCANEWSNOW

Palm Beach County School District Set To Expel Six Students

BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — The Palm Beach County School Board is set to expel six students during its meeting on Wednesday. The students are all accused of possessing weapons on campus. While privacy rules in the school district prevent our access to grade […]
PALM BEACH COUNTY, FL
wflx.com

Study: Florida No. 2 in nation for most HOA complaints

Homeowner and condo associations are created to maintain property values but can sometimes be a source of anxiety and stress for some property owners. This is generating new attention after an HOA president and her husband were fatally shot in Martin County on Saturday. Generally, disputes over small things can...
FLORIDA STATE
wflx.com

How to avoid becoming a victim of a distraction theft during the holidays

As we were heading to meet Lt. A.J. Bullard, with the West Palm Beach Police Department, he got called to a crime at a busy shopping area. “We got called to a theft at one of the stores,” Bullard said. “People walked in, worked in a tandem. One person blocks the view, the other person selects the items, hides them behind the bags they walked in the store with, and they leave the store. Most people are in and out in less than a minute.”
WEST PALM BEACH, FL
wflx.com

Palm Beach County School District announces graduation schedule

The Palm Beach County School District has announced the schedule of graduation ceremonies in 2023 for 32 schools, academies and programs. In addition to taking place in-person, mostly at the Expos Center of the South Florida Fairgrounds, graduation ceremonies will be broadcast live on The Education Network, Xfinity Channel 235, AT&T U-verse Channel 99 and streamed live online with closed captioning.
PALM BEACH COUNTY, FL
southfloridahospitalnews.com

Jupiter Medical Center First in Palm Beach County to Offer Innovative BEAR® Implant to Treat ACL Tears

December 2, 2022 – The leader in quality, safety and patient experience, Jupiter Medical Center is pleased to announce it is the first in Palm Beach County to introduce the BEAR® Implant for treatment of anterior cruciate ligament (ACL) tears, one of the most common knee injuries in the U.S. The BEAR Implant is designed to enable the body to heal its own torn ACL. This new approach is a paradigm shift from the current standard of care – reconstruction that replaces the ACL with a graft – and Jupiter Medical Center is pleased to offer this innovative procedure to patients.
PALM BEACH COUNTY, FL

