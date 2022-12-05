ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Volusia County, FL

WESH

Share Your Christmas continues in Brevard County

BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. — It was day two of Share Your Christmas and the community in Brevard County answered the call. The giving spirit brought hundreds to the Brevard Zoo to make a donation. All of the donations stay in Brevard County to feed, families, children and older folks.
BREVARD COUNTY, FL
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

Volusia County farm loses half its crop to hurricane flooding

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — A Volusia County farmer said back-to-back hurricanes brought floodwaters up to his chest in his field, causing him to lose nearly half of his crop. John Joshlin and his wife run Common Ground Farm, an organic farm off East Taylor Road in DeLand. While he said it has flooded before, he has never seen it flood to the extent that it did after hurricanes Ian and Nicole in the 15 years they’ve owned the property.
VOLUSIA COUNTY, FL
WESH

Ocean rescues spike along Brevard County coast

BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. — A perfect storm is causing ocean rescues to spike along the Brevard coast. Beach erosion from recent hurricanes and rough surf are creating deadly rip currents. “We’ve been flying red flag for the last two weeks. With all the erosion that we’ve had from the...
BREVARD COUNTY, FL
WESH

Flu activity increasing in most central Florida counties

ORLANDO, Fla. — The latest flu report from the Florida Department of Health shows that the flu positivity rate across the state is dropping. According to the health department, overall emergency room visits for the flu are going down too. State data shows that in central Florida flu activity...
ORANGE COUNTY, FL
WESH

Rep. Anna Eskamani says sister was robbed near middle school

Rep. Anna Eskamani says her twin sister was robbed in their Orlando neighborhood Monday night. "My twin sister was just robbed walking from Burtons to our home in Thornton Park. She is safe, but shooken up. It was a dark red sedan with two skinny masked men that jumped out and stole her purse off Jefferson near Howard Middle School at around 11:20pm. If anyone has ring or camera footage please send to me: anna@annaforflorida.com," the wrote on social media.
ORLANDO, FL
fox13news.com

American crocodile found much farther north than usual in rare sighting at Florida beach

BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. - An 8-foot American crocodile was spotted out of its comfort zone in Central Florida in a rare sighting this week. The Brevard County Environmentally Endangered Lands Program posted a photo of the large reptile relaxing on the beach on Sunday in front of the Barrier Island Center in Brevard County – which is about 88 miles southeast of Orlando. The program called the encounter a "rare sighting" that far north.
BREVARD COUNTY, FL
vieravoice.com

Space Coast K-9 Competition puts on quite a show

Hailey Goetz with K-9 Ewart recorded the fastest time on the Law Enforcement/Military Obstacle Course on Nov. 19 during the annual Space Coast K-9 Competition at the USSSA Space Coast Complex. Ethan Marquis and K-9 Turbo placed second. Lauren Donaldson and K-9 Zepplin won the Law Enforcement Hardest Dog competition...
MELBOURNE, FL
WESH

4 rescued from fire at abandoned Orlando hotel

ORLANDO, Fla. — Multiple people were rescued from a fire at an abandoned Orlando hotel Thursday morning. The Orlando Fire Department says four people had to be rescued from the I-Drive Grand, but no injuries were reported. The I-Drive Grand has been shut down for years, but a man...
ORLANDO, FL
floridaescape.com

Amazing Things To Do In Daytona

Daytona Beach in Florida may be your ideal destination with the vast array of things to do in Daytona for all ages. Whether you’re heading for a weeklong family vacation or a weekend retreat with friends, there’s something for everyone to love. Daytona Beach is well-known for its...
DAYTONA BEACH, FL
fox35orlando.com

16-year-old girl reported missing from Volusia County

DELTONA, Fla. - A teenager from Deltona High Schools has been reported missing, Volusia County deputies said Tuesday. Deltona High School student Evelina Fabianski, 16, left her home on Nov. 27 after an argument, according to deputies. She is 5'7", tall with brown eyes, and has black hair. If you...
VOLUSIA COUNTY, FL
WESH

Critically endangered great hammerhead shark arrives at SeaWorld

ORLANDO, Fla. — SeaWorld’s 700,000-gallon shark habitat has a new boss. His name is Dutch! He’s a critically endangered, Great Hammerhead shark that just arrived from the Georgia Aquarium. “It is a completely unique-looking animal. With the cephalofoil, as we call it, that’s the rostrum or the...
ORLANDO, FL
WESH

85% of storm debris picked up in Seminole County

SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. — Eighty-five percent of the vegetative storm debris has been picked up in Seminole County. According to Solid Waste Manager Hector Valle, Monday "will be the final pass for FEMA contractors to come out and remove that vegetative debris from households." It’s a pass that should...
SEMINOLE COUNTY, FL

