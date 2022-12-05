Read full article on original website
Share Your Christmas continues in Brevard County
BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. — It was day two of Share Your Christmas and the community in Brevard County answered the call. The giving spirit brought hundreds to the Brevard Zoo to make a donation. All of the donations stay in Brevard County to feed, families, children and older folks.
Volusia County farm loses half its crop to hurricane flooding
VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — A Volusia County farmer said back-to-back hurricanes brought floodwaters up to his chest in his field, causing him to lose nearly half of his crop. John Joshlin and his wife run Common Ground Farm, an organic farm off East Taylor Road in DeLand. While he said it has flooded before, he has never seen it flood to the extent that it did after hurricanes Ian and Nicole in the 15 years they’ve owned the property.
Holiday Lights: 3 Christmas homes you can't miss in Central Florida
Looking to see some of the best Christmas houses in Orlando? Check out these homes around Central Florida submitted by the Harkleroad, Arnold, and June families.
Daytona Beach celebrates park reopening as leaders look to revitalize downtown
DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. — It's snowing in Daytona Beach but that's not the only miracle on 221 Beach Street. A celebration was underway for the grand opening of the new Riverfront Esplanade. "Esplanade comes from the Latin word espandantos,” Esplanade Manager Joe Yarbrough said. According to the definition...
Mysterious structure on Florida beach may be cargo ship from 1800s
VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — Archeologists believe a mysterious object that was revealed by the beach erosion caused by Hurricane Nicole may be a cargo ship dating back hundreds of years. The object was found buried beneath more than five feet of sand on Daytona Beach Shores on Nov. 29.
Ocean rescues spike along Brevard County coast
BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. — A perfect storm is causing ocean rescues to spike along the Brevard coast. Beach erosion from recent hurricanes and rough surf are creating deadly rip currents. “We’ve been flying red flag for the last two weeks. With all the erosion that we’ve had from the...
Flu activity increasing in most central Florida counties
ORLANDO, Fla. — The latest flu report from the Florida Department of Health shows that the flu positivity rate across the state is dropping. According to the health department, overall emergency room visits for the flu are going down too. State data shows that in central Florida flu activity...
Multiple Florida teachers, bus drivers quit due to student misbehavior in Brevard County: board chairman
BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. - These days, Brevard County high school teacher Dan Bennett said teachers are spending more time disciplining students than teaching them, and the word "frustrated" doesn’t nearly cover it. "Wow. This is always a tough job," said Bennett, who has been a teacher for almost 30...
It's a bird! It's a plane! It's Santa Claus parachuting onto a Florida beach
FLAGLER COUNTY, Fla. - If you haven't been in the Christmas spirit lately, maybe a video of the one and only Santa Claus parachuting onto a Florida beach will give you the push you need to feel more jolly. Santa was spotted falling from the sky at Flagler Beach by...
Orange County Clerk of Courts hosting holiday brunch for local seniors
Orange County Clerk of Courts Tiffany Moore Russell is excited to announce the return of her annual “Senior Holiday Brunch” to give back to one of the most valued populations in our community. On Thursday, December 8, 2021, the holiday brunch will be served to more than 450...
Rep. Anna Eskamani says sister was robbed near middle school
Rep. Anna Eskamani says her twin sister was robbed in their Orlando neighborhood Monday night. "My twin sister was just robbed walking from Burtons to our home in Thornton Park. She is safe, but shooken up. It was a dark red sedan with two skinny masked men that jumped out and stole her purse off Jefferson near Howard Middle School at around 11:20pm. If anyone has ring or camera footage please send to me: anna@annaforflorida.com," the wrote on social media.
American crocodile found much farther north than usual in rare sighting at Florida beach
BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. - An 8-foot American crocodile was spotted out of its comfort zone in Central Florida in a rare sighting this week. The Brevard County Environmentally Endangered Lands Program posted a photo of the large reptile relaxing on the beach on Sunday in front of the Barrier Island Center in Brevard County – which is about 88 miles southeast of Orlando. The program called the encounter a "rare sighting" that far north.
Woman fatally struck by cars in front of Brevard fire station, troopers say
BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. – A woman died after being struck by two vehicles in front of a Brevard County fire station Wednesday evening, the Florida Highway Patrol said. Troopers said they responded to State Road A1A and Moonlight Drive in the southern area of Melbourne Beach shortly after 7 p.m.
Space Coast K-9 Competition puts on quite a show
Hailey Goetz with K-9 Ewart recorded the fastest time on the Law Enforcement/Military Obstacle Course on Nov. 19 during the annual Space Coast K-9 Competition at the USSSA Space Coast Complex. Ethan Marquis and K-9 Turbo placed second. Lauren Donaldson and K-9 Zepplin won the Law Enforcement Hardest Dog competition...
4 rescued from fire at abandoned Orlando hotel
ORLANDO, Fla. — Multiple people were rescued from a fire at an abandoned Orlando hotel Thursday morning. The Orlando Fire Department says four people had to be rescued from the I-Drive Grand, but no injuries were reported. The I-Drive Grand has been shut down for years, but a man...
Amazing Things To Do In Daytona
Daytona Beach in Florida may be your ideal destination with the vast array of things to do in Daytona for all ages. Whether you’re heading for a weeklong family vacation or a weekend retreat with friends, there’s something for everyone to love. Daytona Beach is well-known for its...
16-year-old girl reported missing from Volusia County
DELTONA, Fla. - A teenager from Deltona High Schools has been reported missing, Volusia County deputies said Tuesday. Deltona High School student Evelina Fabianski, 16, left her home on Nov. 27 after an argument, according to deputies. She is 5'7", tall with brown eyes, and has black hair. If you...
Iconic Orlando ice cream stand Goff’s Drive In will not reopen historic OBT location
The shop has been opened since 1948
Critically endangered great hammerhead shark arrives at SeaWorld
ORLANDO, Fla. — SeaWorld’s 700,000-gallon shark habitat has a new boss. His name is Dutch! He’s a critically endangered, Great Hammerhead shark that just arrived from the Georgia Aquarium. “It is a completely unique-looking animal. With the cephalofoil, as we call it, that’s the rostrum or the...
85% of storm debris picked up in Seminole County
SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. — Eighty-five percent of the vegetative storm debris has been picked up in Seminole County. According to Solid Waste Manager Hector Valle, Monday "will be the final pass for FEMA contractors to come out and remove that vegetative debris from households." It’s a pass that should...
