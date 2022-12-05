Read full article on original website
Smith County Veteran Services Office held a groundbreaking ceremony at CampVTour Tyler TexasSmith County, TX
Tyler area chamber of commerce held a ribbon cutting at Mathnasium of Tyler during their 10-year anniversary celebrationTour Tyler TexasTyler, TX
Dog apprehended in Texas for driving in Walmart parking lotMuhammad Junaid MustafaKilgore, TX
One man's 32-year journey through three campuses including Tyler Junior College, Texas College, UT TylerTour Tyler TexasTyler, TX
Nonprofit Empowerment Community Development Corporation, keeps Rosa Parks Day in Tyler, Texas an ongoing traditionTour Tyler TexasTyler, TX
East Texas students who are visually impaired go on Christmas shopping spree, give back
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Students across East Texas spent the day shopping at Big Lots in Tyler, but they are not putting the toys under their own Christmas tree. The East Texas Lighthouse for the Blind (ETLB) Region Seven Christmas shopping spree is an opportunity for students who are visually impaired to buy toys to donate to Toys for Tots.
Hiway 80 Rescue Mission reports slump in Christmas toy donations
LONGVIEW, Texas (KLTV) - One East Texas rescue mission is urgently in need of donations to help children have a joyful Christmas holiday. In the midst of their annual Christmas toy drive, ‘Hiway 80 Rescue Mission’ workers say the donations they usually get are not coming in, and they have more kids than ever to help this season.
TUESDAY TAILS: Meet Liam from the SPCA of East Texas
TYLER, Texas — For today's edition of Tuesday Tails, meet Liam — from the SPCA of East Texas. Liam is an absolute cutie who is ready for adoption! He is a lab-mix with an estimated birthdate of Aug. 19, 2022. Liam was surrendered to the SPCA of East Texas after he was found as a stray. He will need his new family to be committed to training and socializing him properly. He has lots of puppy energy and will need an owner who can keep up!
East Texans donate Christmas decorations to Gilmer family who lost theirs in tornado
GILMER, Texas (KLTV) - It has been nine months since a tornado hit the Gilmer area. For the Glarborg family, their shed was destroyed when a tree fell on it in the storm. Inside the shed? Christmas decorations, pictures, and memories. Some of the memories include the family’s ornament tradition....
WATCH: A Tyler, TX Restaurant Befriended an Adorable Raccoon Family
It's funny how sometimes it's the things that are least expected that end up becoming one of our favorite things about an experience. For example, when you go on vacation to somewhere amazing and well-known for world-famous attractions but it's the small moments that leave the longest-lasting impressions. It would...
Yantis family’s annual 3-acre Christmas lights display supported by community donations
The University of Texas regents have voted to allow Chancellor James Milliken to work with SFA leadership on affiliation into the UT system. Smith County Commissioners purchase more property to make space for new courthouse. Updated: 11 hours ago. |. Smith County Judge Neal Franklin said they are using ARPA...
Yantis family’s annual 3-acre Christmas lights display goes on despite high energy costs
YANTIS, Texas (KLTV) - A well-known Yantis home is gearing up for their annual three-acre Christmas lights display. It all started in 2003 with homeowner, Debra Kendall and her love for the holiday season. Her husband, Wayne, began with simple decorations. That soon turned into something big, catching the attention of locals each year.
#TyressTuesday: Continuing to keep a Jacksonville teenager's spirit alive
JACKSONVILLE, Texas — A Jacksonville mom has sparked a social media movement with a hashtag. It’s called #TyressTuesday and can be seen across the nation. It’s all to honor 18-year-old Tyress Gipson, who left his home on Aug. 22, 2020 and never returned. Gipson's mother LaVance Wooten...
Ride Amtrak’s Wonderland Train to see Marshall’s Christmas lights
Once at the historic Marshall Depot, passengers will be greeted with a warm welcome to the city and given Christmas goodie bags filled with treats from Ginocchio Restaurant, Bear Creek Smokehouse, the City of Marshall Tourism and Economic Development division, and the Marshall Depot Board.
East Texas church unites foster and adoptive families
TYLER, Texas — One East Texas church wanted to help connect foster families with each other and what better way to do that than with some Christmas Spirit. One mother who attended the Foster Family Christmas Party at Green Acres Baptist Church described this event as an opportunity to build a sense of community with other foster and adoptive parents.
Pass The Jalapeno Ranch! Popular Tex-Mex Restaurant Is Now Open in Longview
Big As Yo' Face Burritos for everyone! Chuy's is now officially open in Longview, TX, and I'm on my way there now. The popular fast-casual spot officially has a second East Texas location. Back in May we brought you the news of the opening thanks to a post by Longview...
That Stunning Family Compound You Want Is in Ben Wheeler, Texas
We've all talked or dreamed about buying a large piece of land or property and living next to our best friends or family members. For most of us it's just a dream, most likely it would never happen but it could in Ben Wheeler, Texas. It's the Caddo Ranch named after the Native Americans who first settled on the land.
Family business a blessing for Longview auto mechanic shop
LONGVIEW, Texas — Editor's Note: Video above aired on September 2022. The changing times will become obvious within weeks at Frank's Lobo Tire in the Pine Tree area of Longview. That's when the decades-old business will install a new sign with its new name, but it will remain in...
Are You Excited About What’s Taking Over The Old Chili’s In Tyler?
Living in Tyler for more than twenty-five years now, I never would have thought that a popular Tyler, Texas restaurant would build a new location and abandon its old one, but it happened. Chili's on Loop 323 and Brookside Dr. made a new location on S. Broadway at Old Grande Blvd. a few months ago and recently moved into their new space and the old one is now sitting there vacant and alone.
HEALTH OFFICIALS: Holiday 'tripledemic' hits East Texas
TYLER, Texas — Local health officials say the expected post-Thanksgiving 'tripledemic' surge has arrived. "We're seeing rates of COVID increasing right now," said George Roberts, NET Health CEO. "We're seeing substantial increases in flu cases and RSV is still out there." Dr. Tom Cummins, UT Health East Texas Regional...
School placed on lockdown after visitor possibly brought weapon on campus, officials say
SAN ANTONIO — Elolf STEAM Academy was placed on a lockdown following concerns that a visitor possibly brought a weapon onto campus, officials with Judson ISD said. The school district said the situation was taken care of by the district's police department who responded immediately. As law enforcement investigated...
Courage, Commitment, Honor: 81st Anniversary of Pearl Harbor remembered in East Texas
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Each year on December 7, Pearl Harbor survivors, veterans, and community members from all over the world come together to remember and honor those who were killed during The Japanese Attack on Pearl Harbor on December 7, 1941. Americans across the nation are celebrating and honoring...
WEBXTRA: Sunshine Pediatric Prescribed Extended Care Center opens in Tyler
TRAFFIC ALERT: Light pole, signal down at Front, Glenwood in Tyler. Westbound traffic on Front St. at Glenwood is closed at this time. Other traffic is moving slowly around the area. Updated: 5 hours ago. East Texas Kitchen Care: Tip for cleaning the bottom of porcelain-coated Dutch oven pots. Updated:...
East Texas Kitchen Care: Cleaning the black buildup off your enamel Dutch ovens
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Sometimes, no matter how hard we scrub, we can’t get all the “crud” off our expensive porcelain-coated cast iron Dutch ovens. Whether yours is Le Creuset, Staub, Chantal, or Martha Stewart brand, they’ll all eventually have some buildup on the bottom that elbow grease can’t easily remove.
WebXtra: New movie aims to alter perceptions of homelessness
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - A movie that retells the true story of young family that meets a life-altering crisis with compassion for those most in need, inspiring their city in the process is coming to theaters. “5000 Blankets” will debut in more than 700 theaters nationwide for two days on...
