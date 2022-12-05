ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tyler, TX

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KLTV

Hiway 80 Rescue Mission reports slump in Christmas toy donations

LONGVIEW, Texas (KLTV) - One East Texas rescue mission is urgently in need of donations to help children have a joyful Christmas holiday. In the midst of their annual Christmas toy drive, ‘Hiway 80 Rescue Mission’ workers say the donations they usually get are not coming in, and they have more kids than ever to help this season.
LONGVIEW, TX
cbs19.tv

TUESDAY TAILS: Meet Liam from the SPCA of East Texas

TYLER, Texas — For today's edition of Tuesday Tails, meet Liam — from the SPCA of East Texas. Liam is an absolute cutie who is ready for adoption! He is a lab-mix with an estimated birthdate of Aug. 19, 2022. Liam was surrendered to the SPCA of East Texas after he was found as a stray. He will need his new family to be committed to training and socializing him properly. He has lots of puppy energy and will need an owner who can keep up!
TYLER, TX
101.5 KNUE

WATCH: A Tyler, TX Restaurant Befriended an Adorable Raccoon Family

It's funny how sometimes it's the things that are least expected that end up becoming one of our favorite things about an experience. For example, when you go on vacation to somewhere amazing and well-known for world-famous attractions but it's the small moments that leave the longest-lasting impressions. It would...
TYLER, TX
CBS19

East Texas church unites foster and adoptive families

TYLER, Texas — One East Texas church wanted to help connect foster families with each other and what better way to do that than with some Christmas Spirit. One mother who attended the Foster Family Christmas Party at Green Acres Baptist Church described this event as an opportunity to build a sense of community with other foster and adoptive parents.
TYLER, TX
US105

That Stunning Family Compound You Want Is in Ben Wheeler, Texas

We've all talked or dreamed about buying a large piece of land or property and living next to our best friends or family members. For most of us it's just a dream, most likely it would never happen but it could in Ben Wheeler, Texas. It's the Caddo Ranch named after the Native Americans who first settled on the land.
BEN WHEELER, TX
CBS19

Family business a blessing for Longview auto mechanic shop

LONGVIEW, Texas — Editor's Note: Video above aired on September 2022. The changing times will become obvious within weeks at Frank's Lobo Tire in the Pine Tree area of Longview. That's when the decades-old business will install a new sign with its new name, but it will remain in...
LONGVIEW, TX
101.5 KNUE

Are You Excited About What’s Taking Over The Old Chili’s In Tyler?

Living in Tyler for more than twenty-five years now, I never would have thought that a popular Tyler, Texas restaurant would build a new location and abandon its old one, but it happened. Chili's on Loop 323 and Brookside Dr. made a new location on S. Broadway at Old Grande Blvd. a few months ago and recently moved into their new space and the old one is now sitting there vacant and alone.
TYLER, TX
CBS19

HEALTH OFFICIALS: Holiday 'tripledemic' hits East Texas

TYLER, Texas — Local health officials say the expected post-Thanksgiving 'tripledemic' surge has arrived. "We're seeing rates of COVID increasing right now," said George Roberts, NET Health CEO. "We're seeing substantial increases in flu cases and RSV is still out there." Dr. Tom Cummins, UT Health East Texas Regional...
TYLER, TX
KLTV

WEBXTRA: Sunshine Pediatric Prescribed Extended Care Center opens in Tyler

TRAFFIC ALERT: Light pole, signal down at Front, Glenwood in Tyler. Westbound traffic on Front St. at Glenwood is closed at this time. Other traffic is moving slowly around the area. Updated: 5 hours ago. East Texas Kitchen Care: Tip for cleaning the bottom of porcelain-coated Dutch oven pots. Updated:...
TYLER, TX
KLTV

WebXtra: New movie aims to alter perceptions of homelessness

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - A movie that retells the true story of young family that meets a life-altering crisis with compassion for those most in need, inspiring their city in the process is coming to theaters. “5000 Blankets” will debut in more than 700 theaters nationwide for two days on...
TYLER, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy