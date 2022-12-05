Read full article on original website
Holiday donations help women in need
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Around the holidays the need for necessities at local shelters is high. Through a partnership with the Baton Rouge Police Union, Latter & Blum is helping women get back on their feet. Backpacks filled with shampoo, body wash, socks, toiletries, and a journal are on...
theadvocate.com
Fiery Crab launches 'Share a Meal' donation drive to support domestic violence survivors
The Fiery Crab's season of giving begins now with the new "Share a Meal" Initiative. The seafood restaurant will support the Iris Domestic Violence Center in Baton Rouge by donating meals for the holidays. Customers dining at any of the restaurant's 13 locations in South Louisiana can purchase a meal...
Family donates toys in honor son during Christmas
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - One family is giving a little bit of Christmas back to their community in honor of the son they lost. It’s Christmas time, and over at the Central Police Department, volunteers cut and wrap up toys and gifts to give to those in need.
brproud.com
250 families need a sponsor for Christmas – Here’s how to help
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — A Baton Rouge nonprofit is struggling to meet the growing needs of families this year and many families could go without for the holidays. Nearly 250 families are still without a sponsor for this Christmas. Catholic Charities said they need your help to make this season special for those who need it most.
Carolyn Gee’s Annual Toy Giveaway happening Dec. 17
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - An annual toy giveaway in the Capital City is preparing to hand out gifts to families in need. Carolyn Gee’s Annual Toy Giveaway will take place Saturday, Dec. 17 at Greater Mt. Canaan Baptist Church. The address is 5820 Evangeline Street. It will take...
brproud.com
Iberville students shop with a cop for Christmas, dreams come true
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — Several Iberville Sheriff deputies ditched their duties for a few hours and spent time with students shopping at Wal-Mart. “This is the best day ever,” 4th grader Jazmine Harris expressed. “I always wanted a Bakugan and now I have one,” exclaimed First Grader...
brproud.com
Holiday toy, meal giveaways in Baton Rouge
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — Here is a list of organizations participating in this year’s giving season in the Greater Baton Rouge area. What: The East Baton Rouge Council on Aging joins Baker for a holiday food giveaway. Where: EBRCOA Administration Building (965 N. 18th Street) When: Saturday,...
thelouisianaweekend.com
The 72nd Cortana Kiwanis Christmas Parade is Saturday
BATON ROUGE, La. (THE LOUISIANA WEEKEND) - Louisiana is known for its elaborate parades. The holiday season gives us another reason to have a parade. The 72nd Cortana Kiwanis Christmas Parade is Saturday, December 10, 2022 at 5:30pm in downtown Baton Rouge. The parade begins at the Raising Cane’s River Center and ends near the Louisiana state capitol.
theadvocate.com
Grinch is coming to This, That & More
This, That & More recently welcomed Santa and kangaroos at its St. Jude Dream Day Foundation photo booth. The photo both has already raised more than $1,000 and will be collecting donations until Christmas when people can take holiday photos in the decorated area. On Wednesday, Dec. 7, the shop...
Gonzales Weekly Citizen
Three dogs seized, owner to be charged: Louisiana Humane Society
A motorist traveling south on Hwy. 1 north of Donaldsonville reportedly found three dogs living in deplorable conditions. According to the Humane Society of Louisiana, Jennifer Evans Mistretta was driving Dec. 2 when she spotted a dog chained to a pole in an empty lot, which was filled with trash and debris.
theadvocate.com
These local restaurants will do the cooking for you with their family-style meals
As the holiday season kicks in full force, we often spend our days running around town, gathering gifts, making Christmas lists (checking them twice) and more. Sometimes, the last thing we want to do is make dinner. Never fear. These local Baton Rouge restaurants are doing the cooking for you,...
Get ready for a list of Christmas events in the City of Gonzales
GONZALES, La. (WAFB) - Traditions we all know and love are coming back to the City of Gonzales. City officials will start the holiday season with its annual Tree Lighting ceremony on Tuesday, Dec. 6 at 6 p.m. in front of City Hall (120 S. Irma Boulevard). Santa and his...
brproud.com
Dogs allegedly left neglected on Donaldsonville property rescued
DONALDSONVILLE, La. (BRPROUD) — Three dogs allegedly left neglected were rescued Friday after a volunteer cruelty investigator traveling down Highway 1 spotted one dog wrapped up around a pole. The Humane Society of Louisiana (HSLA) said Jennifer Mistretta stopped at an empty lot where the dog, a black pit...
These Louisiana Cities Are Some Of The 'Most Sinful' In America
WalletHub found the "most sinful" cities around the country, including a few in Louisiana.
Gonzales Weekly Citizen
Ascension Parish School Board honors retiring members
The Ascension Parish School Board recognized two longtime members as they concluded their final meeting before retiring from the board. Ascension Parish Schools thanked them for more than 20 years of service in a social media post that included photos with their families. Following the Nov. 8 election, two new...
brproud.com
LIST: Holiday events in Baton Rouge
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – It’s Christmas time in the capital area! Here is a list of holiday events happening in Baton Rouge and the surrounding areas. What: Baton Rouge families are invited to take photos with Santa, eat s’mores and drink hot chocolate, watch movies on the big screen, and see the snow.
brproud.com
Grief Into Purpose: Baton Rouge parents discuss advocacy against gun violence
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — Families in the Baton Rouge area are familiar with the impact of senseless gun violence. Albert Hawkins, 21, a member of 100 Black Men of Baton Rouge, was killed in August. Louis Robinson served in the Army for six years and was the father of three. Louis was shot and killed in 2018 and his case remains open. Allison Rice’s life was cut short when she was killed waiting at a train crossing on Government Street. These are just three stories out of hundreds in the capital area who lost their lives to gun violence.
wbrz.com
Concerns on Lake Maurepas grow after people were met with armed guard during public demonstration
TANGIPAHOA- Dozens of people were on Lake Maurepas to see how Air Products plans to inject carbon dioxide into the bed of the lake. What they saw before that could happen has them angry. "We were invited out there. Elected officials. All concerned citizens that just want to know what...
wbrz.com
Garbage costs going up, parish considering options
BATON ROUGE - Pay more, get less. It's not exactly an enticing sales pitch, but in East Baton Rouge Parish it may be the new reality when it comes to garbage collection. The cost of just about everything is going up these days. The price of a new garbage truck is up about $100,000 in the past three years. The City-Parish says to offset that, the price is going up and for a while, what you get is going down.
Ascension Parish animal shelter seeking holiday donations
ASCENSION PARISH (WAFB) - An animal shelter in Ascension Parish is asking for donations during the holiday season. Cara’s House created a Christmas list to send to Santa Paws. On the list are items like dry kitten food, canned puppy food, blankets, dog toys, laundry detergent, puppy pads, and...
