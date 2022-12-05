ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baton Rouge, LA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WAFB

Holiday donations help women in need

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Around the holidays the need for necessities at local shelters is high. Through a partnership with the Baton Rouge Police Union, Latter & Blum is helping women get back on their feet. Backpacks filled with shampoo, body wash, socks, toiletries, and a journal are on...
BATON ROUGE, LA
WAFB

Family donates toys in honor son during Christmas

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - One family is giving a little bit of Christmas back to their community in honor of the son they lost. It’s Christmas time, and over at the Central Police Department, volunteers cut and wrap up toys and gifts to give to those in need.
CENTRAL, LA
brproud.com

250 families need a sponsor for Christmas – Here’s how to help

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — A Baton Rouge nonprofit is struggling to meet the growing needs of families this year and many families could go without for the holidays. Nearly 250 families are still without a sponsor for this Christmas. Catholic Charities said they need your help to make this season special for those who need it most.
BATON ROUGE, LA
WAFB

Carolyn Gee’s Annual Toy Giveaway happening Dec. 17

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - An annual toy giveaway in the Capital City is preparing to hand out gifts to families in need. Carolyn Gee’s Annual Toy Giveaway will take place Saturday, Dec. 17 at Greater Mt. Canaan Baptist Church. The address is 5820 Evangeline Street. It will take...
BATON ROUGE, LA
brproud.com

Holiday toy, meal giveaways in Baton Rouge

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — Here is a list of organizations participating in this year’s giving season in the Greater Baton Rouge area. What: The East Baton Rouge Council on Aging joins Baker for a holiday food giveaway. Where: EBRCOA Administration Building (965 N. 18th Street) When: Saturday,...
BATON ROUGE, LA
thelouisianaweekend.com

The 72nd Cortana Kiwanis Christmas Parade is Saturday

BATON ROUGE, La. (THE LOUISIANA WEEKEND) - Louisiana is known for its elaborate parades. The holiday season gives us another reason to have a parade. The 72nd Cortana Kiwanis Christmas Parade is Saturday, December 10, 2022 at 5:30pm in downtown Baton Rouge. The parade begins at the Raising Cane’s River Center and ends near the Louisiana state capitol.
BATON ROUGE, LA
theadvocate.com

Grinch is coming to This, That & More

This, That & More recently welcomed Santa and kangaroos at its St. Jude Dream Day Foundation photo booth. The photo both has already raised more than $1,000 and will be collecting donations until Christmas when people can take holiday photos in the decorated area. On Wednesday, Dec. 7, the shop...
GONZALES, LA
Gonzales Weekly Citizen

Three dogs seized, owner to be charged: Louisiana Humane Society

A motorist traveling south on Hwy. 1 north of Donaldsonville reportedly found three dogs living in deplorable conditions. According to the Humane Society of Louisiana, Jennifer Evans Mistretta was driving Dec. 2 when she spotted a dog chained to a pole in an empty lot, which was filled with trash and debris.
DONALDSONVILLE, LA
brproud.com

Dogs allegedly left neglected on Donaldsonville property rescued

DONALDSONVILLE, La. (BRPROUD) — Three dogs allegedly left neglected were rescued Friday after a volunteer cruelty investigator traveling down Highway 1 spotted one dog wrapped up around a pole. The Humane Society of Louisiana (HSLA) said Jennifer Mistretta stopped at an empty lot where the dog, a black pit...
DONALDSONVILLE, LA
Gonzales Weekly Citizen

Ascension Parish School Board honors retiring members

The Ascension Parish School Board recognized two longtime members as they concluded their final meeting before retiring from the board. Ascension Parish Schools thanked them for more than 20 years of service in a social media post that included photos with their families. Following the Nov. 8 election, two new...
ASCENSION PARISH, LA
brproud.com

LIST: Holiday events in Baton Rouge

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – It’s Christmas time in the capital area! Here is a list of holiday events happening in Baton Rouge and the surrounding areas. What: Baton Rouge families are invited to take photos with Santa, eat s’mores and drink hot chocolate, watch movies on the big screen, and see the snow.
BATON ROUGE, LA
brproud.com

Grief Into Purpose: Baton Rouge parents discuss advocacy against gun violence

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — Families in the Baton Rouge area are familiar with the impact of senseless gun violence. Albert Hawkins, 21, a member of 100 Black Men of Baton Rouge, was killed in August. Louis Robinson served in the Army for six years and was the father of three. Louis was shot and killed in 2018 and his case remains open. Allison Rice’s life was cut short when she was killed waiting at a train crossing on Government Street. These are just three stories out of hundreds in the capital area who lost their lives to gun violence.
BATON ROUGE, LA
wbrz.com

Garbage costs going up, parish considering options

BATON ROUGE - Pay more, get less. It's not exactly an enticing sales pitch, but in East Baton Rouge Parish it may be the new reality when it comes to garbage collection. The cost of just about everything is going up these days. The price of a new garbage truck is up about $100,000 in the past three years. The City-Parish says to offset that, the price is going up and for a while, what you get is going down.
BATON ROUGE, LA
WAFB

Ascension Parish animal shelter seeking holiday donations

ASCENSION PARISH (WAFB) - An animal shelter in Ascension Parish is asking for donations during the holiday season. Cara’s House created a Christmas list to send to Santa Paws. On the list are items like dry kitten food, canned puppy food, blankets, dog toys, laundry detergent, puppy pads, and...
ASCENSION PARISH, LA

Comments / 0

Community Policy