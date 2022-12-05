BATON ROUGE - Pay more, get less. It's not exactly an enticing sales pitch, but in East Baton Rouge Parish it may be the new reality when it comes to garbage collection. The cost of just about everything is going up these days. The price of a new garbage truck is up about $100,000 in the past three years. The City-Parish says to offset that, the price is going up and for a while, what you get is going down.

BATON ROUGE, LA ・ 14 HOURS AGO