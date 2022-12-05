ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louder

Nickelback aren't losing sleep over haters: "Even the a**holes can be really funny"

By Liz Scarlett
Louder
Louder
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1bloWo_0jXsXaHy00

Being considered one of the most hated bands in the world must sting a little. But, as recently proved by frontman Chad Kroeger , who is confident that it's simply a case of the planet misunderstanding Nickelback's lack of seriousness, the band don't really seem to care.

In a new interview with Rock Antenne , bassist Mike Kroeger (brother of Chad) was questioned about the Canadian hard rockers' many critics, and whether he is similarly unbothered by their high level of online scrutiny.

"I don't really do social media anymore. I have my own Instagram, but I got off Twitter. I never did Facebook, thank God, but I got off Twitter a couple of years ago — three years ago, I guess, now" he says, (as transcribed by Blabbermouth ).

"I'm thinking about getting back on, just because since Elon Musk bought it, it looks like a hilarious, fun time. All these people are so scared, I love it. I might even rejoin, just to see what happens with that guy at the helm, so to speak."

Of whether he's nervous about re-joining social media in terms of experiencing hate, he continues, "I'm not scared of comments 'cause I think sometimes even the ones that are assholes can be really funny.

"To me, if something is truly funny, it's funny. Obviously, just to throw hate at something, like us, that's not kind of funny; that's just negative. But sometimes the haters can say some pretty funny things.

"There's a lot of times when you see people… And that's one thing that the Internet kind of has fostered with sites like Reddit, et cetera, is giving people a platform to try to be funny," Kroeger adds. "And a lot of people try to be funny, and that's kind of the problem, because a lot of people aren't funny. So I have to kind of weed through the amateurs to get to the good ones, 'cause there are some good ones in there. There are people who make fun of our band and are funny about it — I'll have a great laugh when I see that — but there is also a contingent of people online who, they want to be funny, but they're just not. And that's just very sad to me."

Nickelback's new album, Get Rollin' , was released on November 18 via BMG.

Watch the full interview below:

Comments / 0

Related
OK! Magazine

Ashton Kutcher Calls Wife Mila Kunis 'The Best' After Being By His Side While Fighting Life-Threatening Disease

Ashton Kutcher is giving more details about the time he fought a life-threatening disease, but there was one person who was vital during his recovery process: his wife, Mila Kunis. While chatting in Paramount+'s new series, The Checkup with Dr. David Agus, the 44-year-old revealed the disease popped up suddenly and attacked his blood vessels. "I woke up one day and was having vision issues, could hardly see," he told Agus in a new clip. "Knocked out my hearing, which threw off my equilibrium, my balance and I couldn't walk.""I will say, your wife was amazing," Agus said the actress,...
Popculture

'Wheel of Fortune': Vanna White Speaks on the 'End' of the Iconic Game Show

The end of Vanna White's time on Wheel of Fortune may be coming soon, but White does not want to think about it. Wheel of Fortune started its 40th season in September and White has been working on the game show since 1982. White even stood in for Pat Sajak as host in late 2019 while he was undergoing emergency surgery.
Louder

Louder

12K+
Followers
3K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Breaking news, in-depth reviews, exclusive interviews, videos and more from the worlds of indie, hard rock, alt. rock, metal, punk and everything in between. If you’re a music fan, Louder is your one-stop destination for everything you need to know about the stuff you really care about.

 https://www.loudersound.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy