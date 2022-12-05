ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brevard County, FL

Brevard County HS Sports Weekly Schedule & Results: Week of Dec. 5-Dec. 10

By Chasite Banks, Florida Today
Florida Today
Florida Today
 3 days ago

Wednesday

Girls Soccer

Rockledge 5, Space Coast 0

Rockledge (3-3): Jaelyn Pastore 3 goals, Hannah chamberlain 1 goal, Annabel Walter 1 goal; Julia Chamberlain 2 assists, Winnie Von Eschen 1 assist, Faith Weaver 1 assist, Reagan Doyle 1 assist.

Space Coast (1-4).

Merritt Island 8, Cocoa 0

Merritt Island (7-0-0): Katie Glass 1 goal; Zara Anderson 1 goal; Alana Bagwell 1 goal; Kaci Underwood 2 goals, 1 assist; Payton Gibney 1 goal, 1 assist; Isabella Minderman 1 goal; Maggie Halgren 1 goal; Chloey Akins 1 assist; Hailey Jones 1 assist; Savannah Auriemma 1 assist, Julianna Trujillo 1 assist.

Cocoa (0-4-0).

West Shore 3, Melbourne 0

West Shore (4-3-0): Catrina Carl 1 goal; Skye Kohler 1 goal; Bree Ehmer 1 goal; Lauren Mannix 5 saves.

Melbourne (2-2-1): Rhea Soderberg 3 saves

Girls Basketball

Space Coast 50, Rockledge 49

Space Coast (6-4): Samaria Glen 25 pts; Aliana Bass 11 pts; Chyanne Gines 8 pts; Dayton Green 4 pts; Taylor Hill 2 pts.

Rockledge (4-5): Kayla Moore 12 pts; Gabrielle Burnett 8 pts; Elyse Burnett 7 pts; Madolena Franks 6 pts; Jayda Williams 6 pts; Danica Smith 4 pts; Shadea Hawkins 3 pts; Keliah Armstrong 2 pt; Jhamiya Dixon 1 pt.

Heritage 55, Bayside 13

Heritage (4-2).

Bayside (3-2).

West Shore 42, Melbourne 16

West Shore (4-2).

Melbourne (1-7).

Tuesday

Boys Soccer

Space Coast 2, Rockledge 0

Space Coast (2-2-1): Jovan McKinney 2 goals; Ethan Castes 1 assist; Tyler Sabato 1 assist; Lucas Paul 8 saves.

Rockledge (2-3-0).

Cocoa Beach 4, Astronaut 2

Cocoa Beach (4-2-1): Max Perez 1 goal; Alex Colon 1 goal; Jadyn Senger 1 goal; Rylan Reyes 1 goal; Landon Campos 3 assist; Hugo Barran 3 saves; AJ Henderson 4 saves.

Astronaut (1-6-0): Kevin Holodak 1 goal; Raphael Gillis 1 goal.

Edgewood 4, Titusville 0

Edgewood (3-1-2): Cameron Hayes 2 goals; Evan Bolin 1 goal; AJ Hensley 1 goal, 1 assist; Lukas Virgovic 1 assist; Cole Hancock 1 assist, 3 saves.

Titusville (1-5-0): Alex Neal 3 saves; Justin Osheim 4 saves.

Boys Basketball

Merritt Island 51, Space Coast 33

Merritt Island (2-2): Z. Johnson 11 pts; DeJesus 11 pts.

Space Coast (0-4): Haynes 10 pts.

Satellite 50, West Shore 29

Satellite (4-3).

West Shore (1-2).

Monday

Girls Soccer

Rockledge 8, Cocoa 0

Rockledge (2-3-0): Kylee Causby 2 goals; Jaelyn Pastore 2 goals, 2 assists; Julia Chamberlain 1 goal, 1 assist; Hannah Chamberlain 1 goal, 1 assist; Rhylee Davis 1 goal; Nathalie Lopez 1 goal; Reagan Doyle 3 assists; Winnie Von Eschen 1 assist.

Cocoa (0-3-0).

Merritt Island 4, Titusville 1

Merritt Island (6-0-0): Finley McDuffie 1 goal, 1 assist; Zara Anderson 2 goals; Hannah Kenney 1 goal; Payton Gibney 1 assist; Katie Glass 1 assist; Julianna Trujillo 7 saves; Gabrielle Miner 3 saves.

Titusville (5-2-0).

Girls Basketball

Space Coast 48, Astronaut 7

Space Coast (5-4): Samaria Gleen 19 pts; Taylor Hill 8 pts; Aliana Bass 6 pts; Cheyann Gines 5 pts; Layla Mangum 4 pts; A’Marie Johnson 2 pts; Jamari’s Stephen 2 pts; Ana Muniz-Ramos 2 pts.

Astronaut (4-3): L. Figueroa 6 pts; H. Ferguson 1 pts.

Edgewood 40, Cocoa Beach 32

Edgewood (6-0): Lindsey Angermeier 10 pts, 11 rebounds, 3 steals, 3 blocks; Shelby Preble 9 pts, 11 rebounds, 3 assists; Alaina Preble 9 pts, 6 rebounds; Emma Kelleher 4 pts, 3 assists; Ada Howarter 3 pts; Aubrey Germain 2 pts, 8 rebounds; Sophia Calero 2 pts, 4 rebounds; Bailey Smith 1 pt, 4 rebounds.

Cocoa Beach (2-7): AJ Overdorf 20 pts; Charlotte Cordis 7 pts; Molly Merritt 2 pts; Aariyah Robinson 2 pts; Sophie Brownfield 1 pt.

West Shore 51, Melbourne Central Catholic  11

West Shore (3-2).

Melbourne Central Catholic (0-6).

This Week's Schedule

Thursday (12/8)

Girls Soccer

Westwood at Palm Bay, 6 p.m.; Space Coast at Sebastian River, 7 p.m.

Boys Soccer

Merritt Island at Astronaut, 7:30 p.m.; Orlando Christian Prep at Calvary Chapel Academy, 3:30 p.m.; Cocoa at Titusville, 7 p.m.; Cocoa Beach at Space Coast, 7 p.m.; Eau Gallie at West Shore, 7 p.m.; Edgewood at Rockledge, 7 p.m.; Heritage at Viera, 7 p.m.; Melbourne at Satellite, 7 p.m.; Odyssey Charter at Lake Mary Prep, 6:30 p.m.

Girls Basketball

Astronaut at East River, 7:30 p.m.; Bayside at Sebastian River, 7 p.m.; Calvary Chapel Academy at Merritt Island Christian, 5:30pm; Florida Prep at Titusville, 7 p.m.; Holy Trinity at Gateway, 6 p.m.; Odyssey Charter at Satellite, 6 p.m.; Pineapple Cove Classical Academy at Melbourne Central Catholic, 5:30 p.m.

Boys Basketball

Space Coast at Astronaut, 7 p.m.; Viera at Bayside, 7:30 p.m.; Brevard HEAT vs. Parkhurst Academy at Eau Gallie Civic Center. 5:30 p.m.; Calvary Chapel Academy at Merritt Island Christian, 7 p.m.; Rockledge at Cocoa, 7 p.m.; Satellite at Eau Gallie, 7 p.m.; Edgewood at Odyssey Charter, 7 p.m.; Melbourne at Heritage, 7:30 p.m.; Pineapple Cove Classical Academy at Melbourne Central Catholic, 7 p.m.; Titusville at Merritt Island, 7 p.m.; Edgewood at Odyssey Charter, 7 p.m.; West Shore at Palm Bay, 7 p.m.

Friday (12/9)

Girls Soccer

East River at Astronaut, 7 p.m.; Eau Gallie at Melbourne Central Catholic, 6 p.m.; Lake Mary at Edgewood, 6 p.m.; Merritt Island at Heritage, 7 p.m.; West Shore at Holy Trinity, 7 p.m.; Palm Bay at Master’s Academy, 6 p.m.; Satellite at Rockledge, 7 p.m.; St. Johns Country Day vs. Viera, 8 p.m. (Tournament at Montverde Academy).

Boys Soccer

Holy Trinity at Centennial, 3 p.m.; Merritt Island Christian at Pineapple Cove Classical Academy, 4 p.m.; Space Coast at West Shore, 7 p.m.

Girls Basketball

Holy Trinity at Cocoa, 7 p.m.; Melbourne Central Catholic at Cocoa Beach, 5:30 p.m.; Eau Gallie at Gateway, 6:30 p.m.; Sandalwood vs. Melbourne (Flagler Palm Coast Bulldog Classic Tournament), 6 p.m.; Merritt Island at Merritt Island Christian, 6 p.m.; Palm Bay at Vero Beach, 7 p.m.; Rockledge at Viera, 7 p.m.; Space Coast at West Shore, 5:30 p.m.

Boys Basketball

Heritage at Okeechobee, 7 p.m.; Bayside at Melbourne, 7:30 p.m.; Brevard Christian at Melbourne Central Catholic, 6 p.m.; Master’s Academy at Merritt Island Christian, 6:30 p.m.; Space Coast at West Shore, 7 p.m.; Titusville at Seabreeze, 7:30 p.m.

Saturday (12/10)

Girls Soccer

Bishop Moore vs. Viera, 11 a.m. (Tournament at Montverde Academy).

Girls Basketball

Deltona vs. Melbourne (Flagler Palm Coast Bulldog Classic Tournament), 2 p.m.

Coaches can email results to FLORIDA TODAY at Prepscores@floridatoday.com. Follow @321Preps on Twitter and Instagram .

This article originally appeared on Florida Today: Brevard County HS Sports Weekly Schedule & Results: Week of Dec. 5-Dec. 10

