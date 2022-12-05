ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbus, OH

Comments / 100

The Greek
2d ago

Ohio State will get some key players back and it will be a very competitive game. Would love to see them face Hairball again

Reply(27)
23
Matthew Williams
2d ago

remember how confident Tennessee was about beating georgia? going to be a good game but georgia gonna waffle stomp ohio! Go DAWGS!❤🖤❤🖤

Reply(1)
9
ur wifes' baby daddy
2d ago

ohio state Buckeyes are going to have another crushing and embarrassing loss to Georgia, but if if turns out the other side wins, then Michigan would have to embarrass them for a 2nd. time in one season..... GO BLUE!!!

Reply(2)
9
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Spun

Maurice Clarett Reveals His Georgia vs. Ohio State Prediction

This year's College Football Playoff features two exciting semifinal matchups — including a Peach Bowl contest between the No. 1 Georgia Bulldogs and No. 4 Ohio State Buckeyes. Former Ohio State running back Maurice Clarett has a bold prediction for this marquee matchup. He believes the Buckeyes will take...
COLUMBUS, OH
The Comeback

Ohio State coach leaving for another opportunity

The Ohio State Buckeyes just got some positive news on Sunday afternoon when they were announced as part of the 2022 College Football Playoff field. But a day after the good news, it looks like the Buckeyes will now have to deal with a shuffle in the coaching staff. According to a report from Cayden Read more... The post Ohio State coach leaving for another opportunity appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
TULSA, OK
WolverineDigest

Michigan Loses Key Player In Shocking Transfer

In a surprising move, senior tight end Erick All has entered the transfer portal. The 6-5, 255-pounder announced via Twitter that he'd be leaving U-M and had some not so glowing remarks to go along with the news. "Wolverine nation, love you guys but it's time for me to move...
ANN ARBOR, MI
saturdaytradition.com

Joel Klatt explains why Ohio State is 'the toughest possible opponent' for No. 1 Georgia

Joel Klatt broke down the upcoming College Football Playoff matchups on his podcast ‘The Joel Klatt Show’ recently. Ohio State plays Georgia, while Michigan faces TCU. Klatt argued that the toughest potential matchup for Georgia on their way to a second-straight national title is Ohio State. The Bulldogs will be tested by the high powered offense of the Buckeyes.
ATHENS, GA
The Spun

Big Ten Head Coach Getting Mentioned For Louisville Job

The NCAA football coaching carousel spun again this weekend as it was announced that Scott Satterfield would be leaving Louisville to take over for Luke Fickell at Cincinnati. With Satterfield out, a top Big Ten coach could be the top target to replace him. On Monday, Purdue head coach Jeff...
LOUISVILLE, KY
The Spun

Tim Tebow Reacts To Controversial SEC Head Coaching Hire

During this past Saturday's edition of "SEC Nation," former Florida quarterback Tim Tebow shared his thoughts on Auburn hiring Hugh Freeze as its head coach. Tebow believes Freeze makes a lot of sense for Auburn because he won't back down against Alabama. “What’s the most important game for Auburn? Alabama,”...
AUBURN, AL
The Spun

Look: Paul Finebaum Has Revealed His National Title Prediction

The College Football Playoff is set and the final bracket is in. To the surprise of no one, the Georgia Bulldogs enter the playoff in the one-spot. And the SEC Network's Paul Finebaum sees back-to-back titles in their future. Appearing on ESPN's "Get Up" Monday morning, the CFB commentator didn't...
ATHENS, GA
atozsports.com

Tennessee Vols offer coveted player that’s in the NCAA transfer portal

The Tennessee Vols are expected to be active in the NCAA transfer portal as they look to upgrade their roster ahead of the 2023 season. One player they’re already pursuing is Mississippi State Bulldogs wide receiver Rara Thomas. The Alabama native officially entered the transfer portal on Monday. Thomas...
NASHVILLE, TN
New York Post

Wild fight breaks out at TCU-George Washington women’s basketball game

A wild fight on the court saw eight players ejected Monday during a women’s basketball game between TCU and George Washington University. Tensions began to boil over in the second quarter when George Washington’s Essence Brown appeared to get tangled up in the hair of TCU’s Bella Cravens after the latter got a rebound. Things continued to escalate when the two had a heated exchange on the court and then began to throw hands in one another’s faces. Players from both TCU and George Washington then attempted to separate Brown and Cravens, who appeared to be held back by one of Brown’s...
WASHINGTON, DC
The Spun

UNLV Reportedly Makes College Football Head Coaching Hire

UNLV is reportedly hiring a former SEC head coach to lead its football program--and it's not Ed Orgeron. The Rebels are set to tap Arkansas defensive coordinator Barry Odom to be their new head coach, according to On3Sports' Matt Zenitz. Odom has spent the last three seasons running the Razorbacks' defense.
PARADISE, NV
The Spun

College Football Coach Accused Of Lying To His Players

Tennessee Titans wide receiver Dez Fitzpatrick is in his second NFL season out of Louisville. Fitzpatrick's final collegiate season was marred by some coaching drama involving now-former Cardinals head coach Scott Satterfield. Prior to Fitzpatrick's final season in Louisville, Satterfield interviewed for the South Carolina opening. His lack of communication...
NASHVILLE, TN
The Spun

Ohio State Veteran Player Announces He Will Transfer

A second Ohio State football player has entered the transfer portal. Hours after true freshman safety Jaylen Johnson entered the portal, senior linebacker Teradja Mitchell joined him. He released a statement via Twitter thanking the program for everything it has done for him. Mitchell still has one year of eligibility...
COLUMBUS, OH
The Spun

The Spun

Hoboken, NJ
678K+
Followers
86K+
Post
393M+
Views
ABOUT

The Spun is an independent sports publication that brings you the most interesting athletics stories of the day. The site reaches over 8 million unique readers per month and focuses on the social media aspect of the industry.

 https://thespun.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy