Kylie Jenner Just Showed So Much Skin On The Red Carpet In A Backless, Sideless Black Dress
Kylie Jenner’s style has really leveled up these past few months, as she has been giving us one sartorial hit after another not just on the red carpet but in her day-to-day life too. The black leather mini skirt she wore with a one-shouldered floral blouse while going out to dinner in New York instantly springs to mind, as does the casual yet sexy jeans with the unbuttoned risqué cardigan ‘fit she wore while on an NYC lunch date with older sister Kendall Jenner. And the super-revealing dress she wore on her most recent red carpet might be the most spectacular of all!
Megan Fox Wore a See-Through Fishnet Dress With Almost Nothing Underneath
I love a good see-through fashion moment, and apparently, so do celebs. Taylor Swift wore a caged jewel skirt last week to the 2022 MTV Europe Music Awards and Emily Ratajkowski shut down New York in October wearing a naked-like gown. And I’m not saying I started the trend, but I did wear a mesh crop top with nothing but a bralette to a Kesha concert years ago. So maybe give a girl some credit. The latest star to jump on my — er — fashion’s latest trend, is Megan Fox.
Kendall Jenner Took The 'No-Pants' Trend To A New Level By Stepping Out In Nothing But Tights
Celebs have been leaving their pants behind and rocking the no pants trend. Some, like Kourtney Kardashian, did it casually while out and about with Travis Barker—while others, like Camila Cabello, just wore a crystal-embellished white t-shirt dress on The Voice. But Kendall Jenner just took the no pants...
Jennifer Lopez's Latest Pedicure Makes a Strong Case for Bedazzled Toes
Take a mocha nail polish color, throw sparkling embellishment into the mix, and you'll have yourself a pedicure that's festive yet lavish. Jennifer Lopez quite literally put a pep in her step with a holiday pedicure dripping in Swarovski crystals. The dazzling pedicure was finessed by manicurist Tom Bachik, who...
Ariana Grande Takes Her Barbie Look To TikTok And Fans Think This Is Her Best Hairstyle Yet
It's been five weeks since Ariana Grande went all out blonde and if the colour alone wasn't enough to delight us for this season, the star is now using the shade to really play with the cutest aesthetics and quite simply, we are here for it. Or as one fan...
Iggy Azalea Earns 8 Figures From Selling Her Catalog To Domain Capital
The mother of one said she has a larger project that she plans to invest her money in. walk away from the music industry last year. Now, the Australian-born rap diva is using it to her advantage to make major money moves. Most recently, she’s sold her catalog to Domain Capital in an impressive eight-figure deal.
"Music Icon" Dies
“Music Icon” Gal Costa, one of the most famous pop artists in Brazilian history, has died, according to theBBC.They note that she was considered an international icon. Costa was 77 years old at the time of her death.
Jason Momoa Reacts To Lenny Kravitz’s PDA Photo With Ex Lisa Bonet
Lenny Kravitz and Jason Momoa had a playful exchange on Instagram on ex Lisa Bonet‘s 55th birthday. It all started when Lenny, 58, shared a throwback black-and-white photo him and daughter Zoe Kravitz, 33, both kissing Lisa on the cheek. “Happy birthday mama….” he wrote on Nov. 18. Jason, 43, was clearly loving the family moment as he left six red hearts under as a caption with Lenny replying with another red heart and raised fist.
Jamie Lee Curtis Once Felt a Photoshoot She Did in Her Underwear Led to Her Casting in ‘Freaky Friday’
Jamie Lee Curtis theorized that she was cast in ‘Freaky Friday’ after trying to promote body positivity in a magazine.
TikTok Content Creator Flaunts Mexican Culture Through ‘Inappropriate’ Outfit
In a world where we all find ourselves in different places at different times based on career paths, work demand or marriage, cultural diversity cannot be overemphasized. Many people lose their identity when they go through the aforementioned process, while some mask their culture to blend into their new environment.
Margot Robbie’s Mom Once Told Her to Be Careful Partying With Will Smith After Affair Rumors
There was a time when many thought it was possible Margot Robbie and Will Smith might have been a little too close, even Robbie's own family members.
Captain Sully and Whoopi Goldberg are among the latest celebrities announcing they quit Twitter after Elon Musk takeover
Multiple celebrities say they have quit Twitter in the wake of Elon Musk's takeover. Musk's $44 billion deal to buy the social-media platform closed at the end of October. Some public figures have expressed concern over what the billionaire would do with the platform. Celebrities are starting to quit Twitter...
3 Life-Changing Short Haircuts Women Over 40 Can Try To Look Years Younger
Turning 40 is a major accomplishment, and what better way to celebrate this than with a flattering haircut? We reached out to professional hair stylists and hair experts to learn more about three timeless, trendy and celeb-fave haircuts that beauties over 40 can utilize to emphasize their best features, rock a youthful-esque glow and use for a fresh change to ring in the holiday season. Read on for tips, suggestions and insight from Jean Will, hair expert and co-founder of NiaWigs Inc. and Gina Rivera, celebrity hair stylist and founder of Phenix Salon Suites.
'Something Isn't Right!': Jessica Simpson's Barely There Legs Freak Fans Out
Jessica Simpson sparked concern yet again when she posted a photo of herself on Thursday, November 17. "Three Generations of Cozy! Thanks for having us @hsn!" the pop star, 42, captioned the snap of herself with her eldest daughter, Maxi Drew, and her mom, Tina Simpson. In the photo, the blonde babe sported a plaid shirt and jeans, but people couldn't help but bring up her weight. One person wrote, "Jessica, are you OK?" while another added, "She looks Shockley thin…… 😢."A third person said, "Her speech and she’s Soo thin something isn’t right. Concern fans that’s all. If you...
Snoop Dogg poses for Skims with wife, kids and grandkids after Kim feud
Snoop Dogg definitely won’t be in the doghouse this holiday season. The “Gin & Juice” rapper, 51, stars in Kim Kardashian’s new Skims ads, joined by his wife, kids and grandkids — with the whole crew dressed in coordinating cozy loungewear. The holiday campaign showcases three generations of Snoop’s family as they model matching plaid Skims Sleep Sets (from $58) and pieces from the brand’s Cozy Collection (from $52). The “Drop It Like It’s Hot” hitmaker appears alongside wife Shantee Broadus and three of his children; Cordell Broadus and his kids Lunda and Journey, Cori Broadus and fiancé Wayne Deuce and Corde Broadus...
We Love to See It! Kandi Burress is Going Natural, Shows Fans New Hairstyle
Real Housewives of Atlanta reality star Kandi Burruss has begun her natural hair journey and we are here for it!. On a recent Instagram reel, the Xscape singer showed off her stylish heatless do, and said she notices a “difference” since going natural. “I’ve been dedicated to these...
Ice Cube Says He Lost Out on a $9 Million Movie Role Because He Refused to Get the COVID-19 Vaccine
Ice Cube revealed that he lost out on a hefty paycheck because he refused to get the COVID-19 vaccine. “I turned down a movie because I didn’t wanna get the motherf—king jab,” the “Straight Outta Compton” rapper, 53, revealed on the Monday, November 21, episode of the “Million Dollaz Worth of Game” podcast. “I turned […]
Lil Wayne Reveals The Only Opponent He Would Ever Face In A 'Verzuz' Battle
Weezy's choice may surprise you.
Stefflon Don Is Feeling Like “The One” Ahead Of Debut “Island 54” Album
Stefflon Don’s last project landed almost half a decade ago, but she’s previously made it clear that she’s in no rush to deliver her debut Island 54 album. Recent months have seen the British-born rap diva address rumours about whether her ex, Burna Boy’s song, “Last Last” is about her. Additionally, she also showed out with some saucy bars on her Funk Flex Freestyle back in September.
Saweetie Drops New EP ‘The Single Life’
The wait for Saweetie’s debut album just became a bit more bearable. At midnight Friday, the West Coast native came through with her much-anticipated EP The Single Life. The project, which was confirmed last month, delivers six tracks including the newly released “Don’t Say Nothin.”. Saweetie spoke...
