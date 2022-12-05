ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
shefinds

Kylie Jenner Just Showed So Much Skin On The Red Carpet In A Backless, Sideless Black Dress

Kylie Jenner’s style has really leveled up these past few months, as she has been giving us one sartorial hit after another not just on the red carpet but in her day-to-day life too. The black leather mini skirt she wore with a one-shouldered floral blouse while going out to dinner in New York instantly springs to mind, as does the casual yet sexy jeans with the unbuttoned risqué cardigan ‘fit she wore while on an NYC lunch date with older sister Kendall Jenner. And the super-revealing dress she wore on her most recent red carpet might be the most spectacular of all!
LOS ANGELES, CA
In Style

Megan Fox Wore a See-Through Fishnet Dress With Almost Nothing Underneath

I love a good see-through fashion moment, and apparently, so do celebs. Taylor Swift wore a caged jewel skirt last week to the 2022 MTV Europe Music Awards and Emily Ratajkowski shut down New York in October wearing a naked-like gown. And I’m not saying I started the trend, but I did wear a mesh crop top with nothing but a bralette to a Kesha concert years ago. So maybe give a girl some credit. The latest star to jump on my — er — fashion’s latest trend, is Megan Fox.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Allure

Jennifer Lopez's Latest Pedicure Makes a Strong Case for Bedazzled Toes

Take a mocha nail polish color, throw sparkling embellishment into the mix, and you'll have yourself a pedicure that's festive yet lavish. Jennifer Lopez quite literally put a pep in her step with a holiday pedicure dripping in Swarovski crystals. The dazzling pedicure was finessed by manicurist Tom Bachik, who...
hotnewhiphop.com

Iggy Azalea Earns 8 Figures From Selling Her Catalog To Domain Capital

The mother of one said she has a larger project that she plans to invest her money in. walk away from the music industry last year. Now, the Australian-born rap diva is using it to her advantage to make major money moves. Most recently, she’s sold her catalog to Domain Capital in an impressive eight-figure deal.
News Breaking LIVE

"Music Icon" Dies

“Music Icon” Gal Costa, one of the most famous pop artists in Brazilian history, has died, according to theBBC.They note that she was considered an international icon. Costa was 77 years old at the time of her death.
HollywoodLife

Jason Momoa Reacts To Lenny Kravitz’s PDA Photo With Ex Lisa Bonet

Lenny Kravitz and Jason Momoa had a playful exchange on Instagram on ex Lisa Bonet‘s 55th birthday. It all started when Lenny, 58, shared a throwback black-and-white photo him and daughter Zoe Kravitz, 33, both kissing Lisa on the cheek. “Happy birthday mama….” he wrote on Nov. 18. Jason, 43, was clearly loving the family moment as he left six red hearts under as a caption with Lenny replying with another red heart and raised fist.
shefinds

3 Life-Changing Short Haircuts Women Over 40 Can Try To Look Years Younger

Turning 40 is a major accomplishment, and what better way to celebrate this than with a flattering haircut? We reached out to professional hair stylists and hair experts to learn more about three timeless, trendy and celeb-fave haircuts that beauties over 40 can utilize to emphasize their best features, rock a youthful-esque glow and use for a fresh change to ring in the holiday season. Read on for tips, suggestions and insight from Jean Will, hair expert and co-founder of NiaWigs Inc. and Gina Rivera, celebrity hair stylist and founder of Phenix Salon Suites.
OK! Magazine

'Something Isn't Right!': Jessica Simpson's Barely There Legs Freak Fans Out

Jessica Simpson sparked concern yet again when she posted a photo of herself on Thursday, November 17. "Three Generations of Cozy! Thanks for having us @hsn!" the pop star, 42, captioned the snap of herself with her eldest daughter, Maxi Drew, and her mom, Tina Simpson. In the photo, the blonde babe sported a plaid shirt and jeans, but people couldn't help but bring up her weight. One person wrote, "Jessica, are you OK?" while another added, "She looks Shockley thin…… 😢."A third person said, "Her speech and she’s Soo thin something isn’t right. Concern fans that’s all. If you...
Page Six

Snoop Dogg poses for Skims with wife, kids and grandkids after Kim feud

Snoop Dogg definitely won’t be in the doghouse this holiday season. The “Gin & Juice” rapper, 51, stars in Kim Kardashian’s new Skims ads, joined by his wife, kids and grandkids — with the whole crew dressed in coordinating cozy loungewear. The holiday campaign showcases three generations of Snoop’s family as they model matching plaid Skims Sleep Sets (from $58) and pieces from the brand’s Cozy Collection (from $52). The “Drop It Like It’s Hot” hitmaker appears alongside wife Shantee Broadus and three of his children; Cordell Broadus and his kids Lunda and Journey, Cori Broadus and fiancé Wayne Deuce and Corde Broadus...
hotnewhiphop.com

Stefflon Don Is Feeling Like “The One” Ahead Of Debut “Island 54” Album

Stefflon Don’s last project landed almost half a decade ago, but she’s previously made it clear that she’s in no rush to deliver her debut Island 54 album. Recent months have seen the British-born rap diva address rumours about whether her ex, Burna Boy’s song, “Last Last” is about her. Additionally, she also showed out with some saucy bars on her Funk Flex Freestyle back in September.
Complex

Saweetie Drops New EP ‘The Single Life’

The wait for Saweetie’s debut album just became a bit more bearable. At midnight Friday, the West Coast native came through with her much-anticipated EP The Single Life. The project, which was confirmed last month, delivers six tracks including the newly released “Don’t Say Nothin.”. Saweetie spoke...
