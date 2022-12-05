Read full article on original website
Livestock Outfits Medicom Toy's BE@RBRICK in "Digital Camouflage"
Canadian retailer Livestock, known for collaborating with brands such as adidas, has connected with Medicom Toy to present the Japanese collectible brand’s iconic BE@RBRICK in a “Digital Camouflage.”. The toy features a prominent camouflage pattern that pulls from the Canadian landscape, including its forests and grasslands. This all...
Moncler Grenoble’s Latest Campaign Spotlights Its Most Technical Winter Collection Yet
For Fall/Winter 2022, Moncler Grenoble re-energizes its ski-focused line with new technical details, merging style and functionality to dress the wardrobes of skiing pros. To put the collection to the test, French free-skier Richard Permin wears the new garments as he races down the glacial Quetrupillán volcano in the exhilarating new campaign.
AMI and PUMA Reconnect for Second Apparel Collection of 2022
Earlier this year, and AMI presented their first collaboration with a photoshoot that starred Romeo Beckham and Mia Regan, and now the two brands have reconnected for a sequel collection. This time around, the collection lookbook features R&B and soul musician GIVĒON, who stars alongside model, Quannah Chasinghorse. Both part...
This New Balance Made in U.K. Pack is for the Gentleman in You
New Balance’s Made in U.K. line is preparing to close off 2022 with an all-new sneaker range filled with elegance reminiscent of the imprint’s infamous “Gentleman’s Pack” that dates back to 2014. Holding similar design cues, the forthcoming sneaker trio is doused in high-quality leather and suede that set it apart from the crowd.
Zenith’s Latest Defy Extreme Double Tourbillon Feature the Most Advanced Movement to Date
The Defy Extreme Double Tourbillon is Zenith’s latest addition to its Defy Extreme line, configured with the watchmaker’s most advanced, high-frequency chronograph movement to date. Boasting 1/100th of a second chronograph movement, the timepiece beats at an astounding rate of 360,000 VpH, adding exceptional performance to its unique...
Best Levi’s jeans
BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. A tried-and-true classic denim brand since the mid-1800s, Levi Strauss & Co. is widely known for producing top-quality, stylish jeans that are made to last. Whether you need jeans for a hard day’s work or a fun night out on the town, their wide range of denim designs is perfect for anyone. From high-waisted and flared to faded and cropped, Levi’s offers plenty of different styles and washes for both men and women, so you’re sure to find a pair that’s right for you.
These 3 Timeless Shoes Look the Chicest With Every Denim Style
Jeans are arguably one of the most versatile wardrobe staples. As a result, a variety of pieces pair flawlessly with that ideal denim cut. For the purpose of this story, I thought I'd focus on a few shoe silhouettes that I think look particularly chic with any jeans style, from wide- to straight-leg silhouettes.
Harness Your "氣 (Qi/Gi)" With Ghost Elements' First Capsule
Building on a shared love of fashion and martial arts, fashion photographer, Jack Waterlot, and stylist partner, Jean Chung, founded Ghost Elements. The emerging label draws from the history of martial arts and fight-fueled pop culture icons in an ongoing exploration of a lifestyle framed by martial arts-inspired fashion. Dubbed...
Dua Lipa Pops in Bottega Veneta Plaid and White-Hot Boots to Receive Her Albanian Citizenship
Dua Lipa celebrated a remarkable personal milestone this week — and did so in sharp style. The Grammy Award-winning musician received her Albanian citizenship — and posed after the occasion — in a head-to-toe ensemble from Bottega Veneta’s Resort 2023 collection. Designed by Mattheiu Blazy, her outfit featured a smooth blue midi-length dress with a cinched and padded bodice, overlaid with an allover dark red plaid print. A white woven leather handbag — also by Veneta — topped with the brand’s signature metallic gold ‘Sardine’ curved handle completed her attire. Finishing Lipa’s Lorenzo Posocco-styled outfit were layered gold and pearl rings, as...
Givenchy Taps (B).STROY for Winter-Ready Leather Ankle Boots
After revealing a kaleidoscopic Spring/Summer 2023 collection with Brick Owens and Dieter Grams’ label (B).STROY last month, Givenchy has quietly revived the ever-expanding partnership with a new footwear offering. Enter the duo’s Leather Ankle Boot, a sleek, all-black, lace-up silhouette reserved for the winter months. Made in Italy,...
Emily Ratajkowski Gives ’90s Supermodel Energy in White Halter Dress & Black Knee-High Boots at Code8’s Launch Event
Emily Ratajkowski attended Code8 NYC launch event in New York last night. The supermodel wore a simple but effective halter-style dress to the event, which gathered some of the industry’s most fashionable folks. EmRata’s dress evoked the ’90s which she paired alongside sleek black footwear. The attired featured a white base with a gilded strap that was fixed around the model’s neck and fastened in place with a silver buckle. The style was draped and gathered to one side, creating a flattering silhouette. Halter-style dresses became popular in the ’70s as formal attire, often seen on red carpets and dance floors. By...
Dua Lipa’s Bold Leather Gown Has Cutouts That Show Off Her Abs
Dua Lipa brought the heat to iHeartRadio's 2022 Jingle Ball this past Friday. The pop star appeared at the music extravaganza wearing an asymmetrical leather midi gown made of bold black and red panels, pulled straight from Gucci's resort 2023 runway. The jaw-dropping dress featured a crisscrossing bustier that left cutouts on the abdomen and sides of her torso. Finishing the look: a pair of pointed black lace-up boots and a multistrand diamond necklace and matching bracelet.
Etro Pre-Fall 2023
Marco De Vincenzo’s vision at the creative helm of Etro is taking shape: For pre-fall 2023, the designer unveiled a cohesive, chic effort that offered better clarity on the design seeds he planted in his debut collection in September. This second lineup confirmed the new Etro to be younger,...
The Stüssy x Nike Air Max Penny 2 Receives an Official Release Date
Following early rumors and surfacing in the last few months, the Stüssy x Nike Air Max Penny 2 collaboration now has an official release date. Set to arrive in “Vivid Green” and “Black” colorways, the team-up sees Stüssy offer its take on Penny Hardaway’s second signature shoe. Originally introduced back in 1996, the Air Max Penny 2 featured Nike‘s ’90s basketball footwear technology developments like the Air Max2 unit, carbon fiber midfoot shank, and lateral support panels.
Footpatrol and Mizuno Team Up for Football-Inspired "Post Match" Collection
Following its three-way footwear collaboration with ASICS and Helen Kirkum, Footpatrol joins Mizuno for a game-ready collection celebrating British football heritage and the former’s 20th anniversary. Dubbed “Post Match,” Footpatrol reimagines its collaborator’s Contender silhouette, which will be released along with a football jersey destined for victory. The 1995...
Victoria Beckham Impressively Dips Low in Nearly 5-Inch Heels While Showcasing New Holiday Handbags
If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission. Victoria Beckham is ready for the holiday season. The former Spice Girl snapped a new Instagram post from home this week, wearing an emerald green ensemble of her own design. Her outfit featured a $990 jumpsuit, which included long legs and sleeves with a ribbed knit bodice and neckline. She accessorized with the new green, pink and metallic silver colorways of her own chain-style Mini Pouch — a smaller version of her sold-out Chain Pouch, a leather clutch accented by...
Selena Gomez Reunites with Blackpink in Layered Denim and Cozy Ugg Slippers
If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission. Selena Gomez shared a reunion with Blackpink this week — and did so with a lesson in sharp fall style. The group reunited in-person following the 2020 launch of their collaborative hit single, “Ice Cream.” While posing with the South Korean girl group on Instagram during their “Born Pink” world tour — shortly before they stop in London on Nov. 20 — Gomez posed with Jisoo, Jennie, Lisa and Rosé in a black cowl-necked Babaton blouse and collared leather coat....
Tracee Ellis Ross Amps Up Red Adidas Tracksuit With Floral Gucci Ankle Boots
If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission. Tracee Ellis Ross had herself a mini photoshoot at home, while clad in a bright red and white Adidas tracksuit. She paired the casual look with floral footwear. Feeling sporty, the “Girlfriends” actress’ look was comprised of a cozy zip-up with an oversized jacket brandished with the Adidas logo. She paired it with white striped matching sweats and added large gold hoops to complete her look. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Tracee Ellis Ross (@traceeellisross) On her...
Jordan Brand To Open First Milan Flagship Store
‘s Jordan Brand is opening its first official Milan flagship store later this month. This marks the first dedicated retail flagship store in Milan for the collaborative brand with NBA All-Star Michael Jordan. Business of Fashion has reported that up until now, Jordan Brand products including sneakers, tracksuits and backpack...
The ASICS GEL-LYTE III “Recycled Felt” Keeps Sustainability at the Fore
Is continuing to push its GEL-LYTE III model to new heights with a sustainable approach, keeping the environment in mind across its all-new “Recycled Felt” rendition. The 1991 silhouette receives an eye-catching makeover, which boasts uppers injected with waste material held in place by transparent shields. Repurposed felt is highlighted with blended grey and black strands, while outlined brand logos hit the medials, mudguards, heels, and rears in contrasting vibrant hues.
